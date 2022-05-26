Carpool Karaoke: The Series Season 5 cast list: Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney and others star in Apple TV + show

Premiering this Friday, May 27, at 3:00 AM ET, Apple TV+'s Carpool Karaoke: The Series Season 5 will feature several stars joining the show for a jolly ride. Season 5 will include some of the biggest names from the industry, including Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, the TikTok icons of the Damelio family, and Brazilian singer Anitta.

The Late Late Show with James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segment inspired the show, ultimately leading to its premiere in 2017 on Apple Music (Apple TV+ was yet to be launched back then). While Corden doesn't always appear in every episode, the pairs and groups of guest stars never fail to amuse the widespread fanbase of the Emmy-winning, one-of-a-kind series.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series, created for Apple by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions, has received an Emmy Award four times for outstanding variety series, with James Corden, Eric Pankowski, and Ben Winston serving as executive producers.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series Season 5 has a star cast list

While the official trailer for the new season showed glimpses of the star-studded cast, Apple TV+ unveiled who will be featured on season five of the acclaimed series Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

The Matrix Resurrections star Jessica Henwick and Shang-Chi star Simu Liu pair up for their episode, while HBO's The White Lotus stars Murray Bartlett, Sydney Sweeney, and Alexandra Daddario rejoin forces for theirs, away from all the drama of the hit comedy series.

best of sydney sweeney @sydneyfiles sydney sweeney, alexandra daddario, and murray bartlett singing ‘we are never ever getting back together’ by taylor swift for ‘carpool karaoke: the series’ sydney sweeney, alexandra daddario, and murray bartlett singing ‘we are never ever getting back together’ by taylor swift for ‘carpool karaoke: the series’ https://t.co/Xk2h71Xv6R

With their combined efforts, Brazilian sweetheart Anitta and American rapper Saweetie (ICY GIRL) will try to win over fans. CM Punk, Britt Baker, Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, MJF, Will Hobbs, and Ruby Soho will also appear this season for a lively karaoke session, marking the launch of the All Elite Wrestling stars.

Aside from making viral TikTok videos and crazy dance moves, it's safe to say that the D'Amelio family knows just enough about driving around in a car for a karaoke session. They can be seen performing Carrie Underwood's Before He Cheats in the trailer.

Drawing the list close, Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel will return to the carpool. Coupled up since they featured on the show with their siblings Drew Scott and Emily Deschanel, fans are looking forward to seeing the couple go on their ride about town. The pair performs Jason Mann's Higher and Higher to remember their first meeting.

The stars mentioned above make up the first group of actors who have been scheduled to feature in the series. However, more star-studded episodes are expected to be released later this year on Apple TV+.

In the past five years, some notable appearances on the show have been - the cast of Stranger Things, Weezer alongside Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph paired up with HAIM, Kesha with Whitney Cummings, Snoop Dogg with Matthew McConaughey, Kendall Jenner with Hailey Bieber, and Jason Sudeikis with The Muppets.

Apple TV+ will drop Season 5 of Carpool Karaoke: The Series on May 27, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET.

