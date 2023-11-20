Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen lead Billboard Music Awards 2023: Complete winners list, highlight moments & more

SK POP
By Soumyajyoti Mukherjee
Modified Nov 20, 2023 10:37 GMT
Portraits of Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen (images via official Instagram @taylorswift and @morganwallen)
The Billboard Music Awards 2023 was held on November 19, 2023. The award this year was presented by Marriott Bonvoy, and was the 23rd edition of the festival, having been first held in 1990. The award ceremony was broadcast live by BBMA Watch.

Leading the winners list for Billboard Music Awards 2023 this year were Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen. Taylor Swift won a total of 10 awards, including the Top Artist award. Morgan Wallen won 11 awards, including the prestigious Top Billboard 200 Album award.

Other major award winners were Drake and Zach Bryan, with the former winning five awards, and the latter winning four awards. Beyonce and Miley Cyrus also won three awards.

Billboard Music Awards 2023 winners and highlights

The Billboard Music Awards 2023 edition is by far the largest edition in the award ceremony's history, with the addition of nine new award categories, including Top Hot 100 Songwriter and Top K-Pop album awards.

The full list of winners, by category, at the Billboard Music Awards 2023 is given below:

Top Artist

  • Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

  • Zach Bryan

Top Male Artist

  • Morgan Wallen

Top Female Artist

  • Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

  • Fuerza Regida

Top Billboard 200 Artist

  • Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

  • Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

  • Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Producer

  • Joey Moi

Top Streaming Songs Artist

  • Morgan Wallen

Top Radio Songs Artist

  • Taylor Swift

Top Song Sales Artist

  • Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

  • Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global (Excluding U.S.) Artist

  • Taylor Swift

Top R&B Artist

  • SZA

Top R&B Male Artist

  • The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

  • SZA

Top R&B Touring Artist

  • Beyonce

Top Rap Artist

  • Drake

Top Rap Male Artist

  • Drake

Top Rap Female Artist

  • Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Touring Artist

  • Drake

Top Country Artist

  • Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

  • Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

  • Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

  • Zach Brown Band

Top Country Touring Artist

  • Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Artist

  • Zach Bryan

Top Rock Duo/Group

  • Arctic Monkeys

Top Rock Touring Artist

  • Coldplay

Top Latin Artist

  • Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist

  • Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist

  • Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group

  • Fuerza Regida

Top Latin Touring Artist

  • Karol G

Top Global K-Pop Artist

  • New Jeans

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

  • BlackPink

Top Afrobeats Artist

  • Burna Boy

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

  • Beyonce

Top Christian Artist

  • Lauren Digle

Top Gospel Artist

  • Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album

  • One Thing at a Time by Morgan Wallen

Top Soundtrack

  • Barbie: The Album

Top R&B Album

  • SOS by SZA

Top Rap Album

  • Her Loss by Drake and 21 Savage

Top Country Album

  • One Thing at a Time by Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Album

  • American Heartbreak by Zach Bryan

Top Latin Album

  • Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

Top K-Pop Album

  • 5-STAR by Stray Kids

Top Dance/Electronic Album

  • RENAISSANCE by Beyonce

Top Christian Album

  • My Jesus by Anne Wilson

Top Gospel Album

  • Kingdom Book One by Maverick City Music ft. Kirk Franklin

Top Hot 100 Song

  • Last Night by Morgan Wallen

Top Streaming Song

  • Last Night by Morgan Wallen

Top Radio Song

  • Flowers by Miley Cyrus

Top Selling Song

  • Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Top Collaboration

  • Creepin by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

  • Flowers by Miley Cyrus

Top Billboard Global (Excluding U.S.) Song

  • Flowers by Miley Cyrus

Top R&B Song

  • Kill Bill by SZA

Top Rap Song

  • Rich Flex by Drake and 21 Savage

Top Country Song

  • Last Night by Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Song

  • Something in the Orange by Zach Bryan

Top Latin Song

  • Ella Baila Sola by Peso Pluma

Top Global K-Pop Song

  • Seven by Jung Kook ft. Latto

Top Afrobeats Song

  • Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez

Top Dance/Electronic Song

  • I’m Good (Blue) by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

Top Christian Song

  • Gratitude by Brandon Lake

Top Gospel Song

  • Goodness of God by CeCe Winans

Chart Achievement Award

  • All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey

The Billboard Music Awards 2023 had a number of highlight-worthy moments, starting with Taylor Swift and Drake tying in as the most awarded artists at the award ceremony, with their respective wins putting the two artists at 39 award wins each.

Karol G gave a stunning performance of her songs QLONA, Labios Mordidos and Ojos Ferrari. The singer, who won two awards at the Billboard Music Awards 2023, wore linen pants and white crop tops while dancing around in water with a talented group of dancers.

Mariah Carey also performed at the award ceremony, with her rendition of All I Want for Christmas Is You being met with widespread acclaim. Other major at Billboard Music Awards 2023 performances were by Jung Kook and Stray Kids.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
