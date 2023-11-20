Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen lead Billboard Music Awards 2023: Complete winners list, highlight moments & more

The Billboard Music Awards 2023 was held on November 19, 2023. The award this year was presented by Marriott Bonvoy, and was the 23rd edition of the festival, having been first held in 1990. The award ceremony was broadcast live by BBMA Watch.
Leading the winners list for Billboard Music Awards 2023 this year were Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen. Taylor Swift won a total of 10 awards, including the Top Artist award. Morgan Wallen won 11 awards, including the prestigious Top Billboard 200 Album award.
Other major award winners were Drake and Zach Bryan, with the former winning five awards, and the latter winning four awards. Beyonce and Miley Cyrus also won three awards.
Billboard Music Awards 2023 winners and highlights
The Billboard Music Awards 2023 edition is by far the largest edition in the award ceremony's history, with the addition of nine new award categories, including Top Hot 100 Songwriter and Top K-Pop album awards.
The full list of winners, by category, at the Billboard Music Awards 2023 is given below:
Top Artist
- Taylor Swift
Top New Artist
- Zach Bryan
Top Male Artist
- Morgan Wallen
Top Female Artist
- Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
- Fuerza Regida
Top Billboard 200 Artist
- Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
- Morgan Wallen
Top Hot 100 Songwriter
- Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Producer
- Joey Moi
Top Streaming Songs Artist
- Morgan Wallen
Top Radio Songs Artist
- Taylor Swift
Top Song Sales Artist
- Taylor Swift
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
- Taylor Swift
Top Billboard Global (Excluding U.S.) Artist
- Taylor Swift
Top R&B Artist
- SZA
Top R&B Male Artist
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
- SZA
Top R&B Touring Artist
- Beyonce
Top Rap Artist
- Drake
Top Rap Male Artist
- Drake
Top Rap Female Artist
- Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Touring Artist
- Drake
Top Country Artist
- Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist
- Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
- Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group
- Zach Brown Band
Top Country Touring Artist
- Morgan Wallen
Top Rock Artist
- Zach Bryan
Top Rock Duo/Group
- Arctic Monkeys
Top Rock Touring Artist
- Coldplay
Top Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist
- Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist
- Karol G
Top Latin Duo/Group
- Fuerza Regida
Top Latin Touring Artist
- Karol G
Top Global K-Pop Artist
- New Jeans
Top K-Pop Touring Artist
- BlackPink
Top Afrobeats Artist
- Burna Boy
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
- Beyonce
Top Christian Artist
- Lauren Digle
Top Gospel Artist
- Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album
- One Thing at a Time by Morgan Wallen
Top Soundtrack
- Barbie: The Album
Top R&B Album
- SOS by SZA
Top Rap Album
- Her Loss by Drake and 21 Savage
Top Country Album
- One Thing at a Time by Morgan Wallen
Top Rock Album
- American Heartbreak by Zach Bryan
Top Latin Album
- Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
Top K-Pop Album
- 5-STAR by Stray Kids
Top Dance/Electronic Album
- RENAISSANCE by Beyonce
Top Christian Album
- My Jesus by Anne Wilson
Top Gospel Album
- Kingdom Book One by Maverick City Music ft. Kirk Franklin
Top Hot 100 Song
- Last Night by Morgan Wallen
Top Streaming Song
- Last Night by Morgan Wallen
Top Radio Song
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
Top Selling Song
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
Top Collaboration
- Creepin by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
Top Billboard Global (Excluding U.S.) Song
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
Top R&B Song
- Kill Bill by SZA
Top Rap Song
- Rich Flex by Drake and 21 Savage
Top Country Song
- Last Night by Morgan Wallen
Top Rock Song
- Something in the Orange by Zach Bryan
Top Latin Song
- Ella Baila Sola by Peso Pluma
Top Global K-Pop Song
- Seven by Jung Kook ft. Latto
Top Afrobeats Song
- Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez
Top Dance/Electronic Song
- I’m Good (Blue) by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
Top Christian Song
- Gratitude by Brandon Lake
Top Gospel Song
- Goodness of God by CeCe Winans
Chart Achievement Award
- All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey
The Billboard Music Awards 2023 had a number of highlight-worthy moments, starting with Taylor Swift and Drake tying in as the most awarded artists at the award ceremony, with their respective wins putting the two artists at 39 award wins each.
Karol G gave a stunning performance of her songs QLONA, Labios Mordidos and Ojos Ferrari. The singer, who won two awards at the Billboard Music Awards 2023, wore linen pants and white crop tops while dancing around in water with a talented group of dancers.
Mariah Carey also performed at the award ceremony, with her rendition of All I Want for Christmas Is You being met with widespread acclaim. Other major at Billboard Music Awards 2023 performances were by Jung Kook and Stray Kids.