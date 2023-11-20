Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen lead Billboard Music Awards 2023: Complete winners list, highlight moments & more

The Billboard Music Awards 2023 was held on November 19, 2023. The award this year was presented by Marriott Bonvoy, and was the 23rd edition of the festival, having been first held in 1990. The award ceremony was broadcast live by BBMA Watch.

Leading the winners list for Billboard Music Awards 2023 this year were Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen. Taylor Swift won a total of 10 awards, including the Top Artist award. Morgan Wallen won 11 awards, including the prestigious Top Billboard 200 Album award.

Other major award winners were Drake and Zach Bryan, with the former winning five awards, and the latter winning four awards. Beyonce and Miley Cyrus also won three awards.

Billboard Music Awards 2023 winners and highlights

The Billboard Music Awards 2023 edition is by far the largest edition in the award ceremony's history, with the addition of nine new award categories, including Top Hot 100 Songwriter and Top K-Pop album awards.

The full list of winners, by category, at the Billboard Music Awards 2023 is given below:

Top Artist

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

Zach Bryan

Top Male Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

Fuerza Regida

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Producer

Joey Moi

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Radio Songs Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Song Sales Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global (Excluding U.S.) Artist

Taylor Swift

Top R&B Artist

SZA

Top R&B Male Artist

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

SZA

Top R&B Touring Artist

Beyonce

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Top Rap Female Artist

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Touring Artist

Drake

Top Country Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

Zach Brown Band

Top Country Touring Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Artist

Zach Bryan

Top Rock Duo/Group

Arctic Monkeys

Top Rock Touring Artist

Coldplay

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist

Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group

Fuerza Regida

Top Latin Touring Artist

Karol G

Top Global K-Pop Artist

New Jeans

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

BlackPink

Top Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Beyonce

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Digle

Top Gospel Artist

Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album

One Thing at a Time by Morgan Wallen

Top Soundtrack

Barbie: The Album

Top R&B Album

SOS by SZA

Top Rap Album

Her Loss by Drake and 21 Savage

Top Country Album

One Thing at a Time by Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Album

American Heartbreak by Zach Bryan

Top Latin Album

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

Top K-Pop Album

5-STAR by Stray Kids

Top Dance/Electronic Album

RENAISSANCE by Beyonce

Top Christian Album

My Jesus by Anne Wilson

Top Gospel Album

Kingdom Book One by Maverick City Music ft. Kirk Franklin

Top Hot 100 Song

Last Night by Morgan Wallen

Top Streaming Song

Last Night by Morgan Wallen

Top Radio Song

Flowers by Miley Cyrus

Top Selling Song

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Top Collaboration

Creepin by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Flowers by Miley Cyrus

Top Billboard Global (Excluding U.S.) Song

Flowers by Miley Cyrus

Top R&B Song

Kill Bill by SZA

Top Rap Song

Rich Flex by Drake and 21 Savage

Top Country Song

Last Night by Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Song

Something in the Orange by Zach Bryan

Top Latin Song

Ella Baila Sola by Peso Pluma

Top Global K-Pop Song

Seven by Jung Kook ft. Latto

Top Afrobeats Song

Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez

Top Dance/Electronic Song

I’m Good (Blue) by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

Top Christian Song

Gratitude by Brandon Lake

Top Gospel Song

Goodness of God by CeCe Winans

Chart Achievement Award

All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey

The Billboard Music Awards 2023 had a number of highlight-worthy moments, starting with Taylor Swift and Drake tying in as the most awarded artists at the award ceremony, with their respective wins putting the two artists at 39 award wins each.

Karol G gave a stunning performance of her songs QLONA, Labios Mordidos and Ojos Ferrari. The singer, who won two awards at the Billboard Music Awards 2023, wore linen pants and white crop tops while dancing around in water with a talented group of dancers.

Mariah Carey also performed at the award ceremony, with her rendition of All I Want for Christmas Is You being met with widespread acclaim. Other major at Billboard Music Awards 2023 performances were by Jung Kook and Stray Kids.