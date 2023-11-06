Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj & more lead MTV EMA 2023: Complete winners list 

The MTV EMA 2023 ceremony, which was scheduled to be held on November 5, 2023, was earlier cancelled on October 19, 2023. However, on the date of the ceremony, MTV released its list of winners for the 2023 EMA (European Music Awards), with Taylor Swift leading the list with three awards.
The list was put out via the official website of the MTV EMA, which stated in its announcement:
"As fans worldwide voted for their favorite categories including best artist, best song and more, MTV is recognizing the following artists with 2023 MTV EMAs."
The other major winners of the award this year included Jung Kook and Maneskin, who alongside Nicki Minaj won two awards each. Also honored was David Guetta in the electronic music category.
MTV EMA 2023 winners' list
The complete list of winners for MTV EMA 2023, subdivided into individual categories, is given below:
- Best Afrobeats – Rema
- Best Alternative – Lana Del Rey
- Best Artist – Taylor Swift
- Best Collaboration – TQG by KAROL G and Shakira
- Best Electronic – David Guetta
- Best Hip Hop – Nicki Minaj
- Best K-Pop – Jung Kook
- Best Latin – Anitta
- Best Live – Taylor Swift
- Best New: Peso Pluma
- Best Pop – Billie Eilish
- Best Push – Tomorrow X Together
- Best R&B – Chris Brown
- Best Rock – Maneskin
- Best Song - Seven by Jung Kook Featuring Latto
- Best Video – Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
- Best African Act: Diamond Platnumz
- Best Asia Act – BE: FIRST
- Best Australian Act – Kylie Minogue
- Best Brasilian Act – Matue
- Best Canadian Act – Shania Twain
- Best Caribbean Act –Young Miko
- Best Dutch Act – FLEMMING
- Best French Act – Bigflo & Oli
- Best German Act – Kontra K
- Best Hungarian Act – ajsa luna
- Best India Act – Tsumyoki
- Best Italian Act – Måneskin
- Best Latin American Act (North) – Kenia OS
- Best Latin American Act (Central) – Feid
- Best Latin American Act (South) – Lali
- Best New Zealand Act – SIX60
- Best Nordic Act – Käärijä
- Best Polish Act – Doda
- Best Portuguese Act – Bispo
- Best Spanish Act – Samantha Hudson
- Best Swiss Act – Gjon’s Tears
- Best UK & Ireland Act – Tom Grennan
- Best US Act – Nicki Minaj
The EMA award ceremony itself was cancelled due to what MTV termed as the "volatile global situation", in its cancellation announcement on October 19, 2023:
"Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life. The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music."
The media giant continued:
"As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning. Voting is continuing and the winning artists will receive their MTV EMA Awards. We look forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November of 2024."
The cancellation of the EMA 2023, which was scheduled to be broadcast live via MTV and Paramount +, marks the first time the award ceremony has ever been cancelled since its inception in 1994, with the ceremony being held unabated even during the COVID-19 pandemic.