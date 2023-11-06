Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj & more lead MTV EMA 2023: Complete winners list 

The MTV EMA 2023 ceremony, which was scheduled to be held on November 5, 2023, was earlier cancelled on October 19, 2023. However, on the date of the ceremony, MTV released its list of winners for the 2023 EMA (European Music Awards), with Taylor Swift leading the list with three awards.

The list was put out via the official website of the MTV EMA, which stated in its announcement:

"As fans worldwide voted for their favorite categories including best artist, best song and more, MTV is recognizing the following artists with 2023 MTV EMAs."

The other major winners of the award this year included Jung Kook and Maneskin, who alongside Nicki Minaj won two awards each. Also honored was David Guetta in the electronic music category.

MTV EMA 2023 winners' list

The complete list of winners for MTV EMA 2023, subdivided into individual categories, is given below:

Best Afrobeats – Rema

Best Alternative – Lana Del Rey

Best Artist – Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration – TQG by KAROL G and Shakira

Best Electronic – David Guetta

Best Hip Hop – Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop – Jung Kook

Best Latin – Anitta

Best Live – Taylor Swift

Best New: Peso Pluma

Best Pop – Billie Eilish

Best Push – Tomorrow X Together

Best R&B – Chris Brown

Best Rock – Maneskin

Best Song - Seven by Jung Kook Featuring Latto

Best Video – Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Best African Act: Diamond Platnumz

Best Asia Act – BE: FIRST

Best Australian Act – Kylie Minogue

Best Brasilian Act – Matue

Best Canadian Act – Shania Twain

Best Caribbean Act –Young Miko

Best Dutch Act – FLEMMING

Best French Act – Bigflo & Oli

Best German Act – Kontra K

Best Hungarian Act – ajsa luna

Best India Act – Tsumyoki

Best Italian Act – Måneskin

Best Latin American Act (North) – Kenia OS

Best Latin American Act (Central) – Feid

Best Latin American Act (South) – Lali

Best New Zealand Act – SIX60

Best Nordic Act – Käärijä

Best Polish Act – Doda

Best Portuguese Act – Bispo

Best Spanish Act – Samantha Hudson

Best Swiss Act – Gjon’s Tears

Best UK & Ireland Act – Tom Grennan

Best US Act – Nicki Minaj

The EMA award ceremony itself was cancelled due to what MTV termed as the "volatile global situation", in its cancellation announcement on October 19, 2023:

"Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life. The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music."

The media giant continued:

"As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning. Voting is continuing and the winning artists will receive their MTV EMA Awards. We look forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November of 2024."

The cancellation of the EMA 2023, which was scheduled to be broadcast live via MTV and Paramount +, marks the first time the award ceremony has ever been cancelled since its inception in 1994, with the ceremony being held unabated even during the COVID-19 pandemic.