Kylie Jenner deletes Instagram post supporting Israel following massive backlash online

Kylie Jenner was caught amidst a storm of internet backlash when she reposted and swiftly deleted an Instagram story supporting Israel. The war between Israel and Palestine has been ongoing for decades and has become increasingly violent, with the most recent attacks.

Celebrities have shown their support for Palestine on numerous occasions during the lengthy conflict, but Kylie's recent Instagram story only added fuel to the internet fire. Fans were taken aback by her "lack of knowledge" about the political landscape and suggested she keep her opinions to herself. Although she deleted the post, fans were outraged and were also comparing her with Bella Hadid's opposing views. Many of them even questioned how Bella could be friends with her.

Many blatantly expressed their opinions and frustrations with Kylie's seeming disregard for the horrific history of the countries involved.

X (formerly Twitter) user @newjiram wrote:

"I've never been more disappointed and disgusted by Kylie Jenner in my entire life..."

One post may have crumbled Kylie Jenner's whole fanbase

Kylie Jenner's deleted story (Image via Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, several celebrities have spoken up now and over the years, mostly in support of Palestine. The list includes Kylie's best friend, Bella Hadid, who continues to protest for their safety.

In the wake of the most recent incident on October 7, however, Kylie Jenner shared an Instagram story by the handle @standwithus that expressed solidarity with Israel.

The image in the post read, "Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel." This set off a lot of her global audience, which was rallying behind Palestine, owing to the patterns that have emerged from the history of this long-standing battle. Likely for this reason, Kylie Jenner swiftly took down the post.

But the fans have been triggered, and the deletion is not going to stop them from sharing their opinions. Kylie devotees are now encouraging others in the fandom to unfollow her because of her "ignorant" post that disregarded the trauma of Palestinians. They've since flooded the internet with screenshots of her deleted story and have been lashing out at her, questioning her choices.

Fans have also wondered about Bella Hadid's reaction to this social media controversy, considering she has made her support for Palestine abundantly clear.

For context, October 7, 2023, marked the resurgence of the increasingly violent war between Israel and Palestine. The Hamas group from Gaza, Palestine, unpredictably declared an attack on Tel Aviv, Israel, sending out over 5,000 rockets. The Israeli Prime Minister notified authorities, and immediate action was taken as Israel shot back with a number of airstrikes.

This led to several casualties on both sides and thousands of injuries, with the conflict still ongoing. Benjamin Netanyahu warned that this would be a "long, difficult war."

While referring to the most recent outbreak, Kylie Jenner publicly supported Israel and is now facing the heat for her careless post.

Kylie has yet to make a statement surrounding the controversy, but the fan reactions are certainly not going to allow for much further delay. This could perhaps be the downfall of Reality TV royalty.

For several decades, the two nations have been on political outs with each other, leading to numerous attacks, some of the most prominent and devastating in modern history. The Gaza Strip has been vulnerable to attack ever since its capture in 2007.

In the 2000s, several thousand people lost their lives and were displaced from their homes as a result of the war between the Hamas group and Israel; most casualties over the years have been Palestinians residing in and around the Gaza Strip, which was once very densely populated.

The turbulent conditions between Israel and Palestine have led to the Gaza Strip being almost entirely destroyed and a surge in refugees from both countries.

Now entering yet another grave war, their future looks unclear.