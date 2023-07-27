Kylie Jenner, 25, daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner has always been at the centre of criticism since her rise to fame when she first appeared on their family show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

Besides being part of a family whose lives were constantly critiqued, Kylie also went through her own fair share of public scrutiny. For many years she was accused of getting plastic surgery and enhancing her facial features, particularly her lips.

However, she had always maintained that she did not undergo any enhancement procedures and that her fuller and plumper lips were merely a result of overlined lips and strategic lipstick application.

The narrative around this continued till 2015 when Kylie finally admitted to getting lip fillers. In the same year, she also introduced her famous lipstick line which started selling lipsticks and lip liners under the name of Kylie Lip Kit.

Now in the latest episode of their family hit show, The Kardashians, Kylie is addressing those claims yet again to clear some misperceptions about her. Speaking about the same, she says:

"I always remember being the most confident kid in the room. I always loved myself. I still love myself and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false. I've only gotten fillers. I feel like I don't want that to be a part of my story."

Kylie Jenner has since long been under fire for promoting unhealthy beauty standards

The idea of going under the knife for altering your physical features has always been frowned upon. However, considering their popularity, public personalities are the ones who receive the most flak for it.

For years, Kylie Jenner who was accused of getting plastic surgery had maintained her innocence in the matter. However, in 2015 she admitted to getting lip fillers putting to rest all the allegations surrounding her.

In the latest episode, the Kardashian and Jenner sisters can also be seen discussing the prevalent unrealistic beauty standards in society. However, Kylie Jenner is the one who highlights their family's contribution towards setting these standards based on the amount of power they hold as influential public personalities.

Over the years Kylie has received major backlash for surgically altering her face (Image via Getty)

Kylie Jenner further goes on to elaborate on how she has overcome some of her past insecurities, like heavily editing her online pictures, which she no longer does. She also spoke about being insecure about her ears for a long time and how she has now grown fond of them.