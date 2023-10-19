MTV EMA 2023: Where to buy tickets, nominees, lineup, presenters, how to stream online & all you need to know 

SK POP
By Soumyajyoti Mukherjee
Modified Oct 19, 2023 12:10 GMT
MTV EMA performers Sabrina Carpenter and Coi Leray (Images via official Instagram @sabrinacarpenter and @coileray)
The MTV EMA 2023 is scheduled to take place on November 5, 2023, at the Parc des Expositions de Paris Nord Villepinte in Paris, France. This will be the second time the award ceremony is held in France.

The 29th edition of the award ceremony will feature performers such as Sabrina Carpenter and Coi Leray. The awards will honor nominees all across the globe, including big acts such as Taylor Swift and Doja Cat.

Tickets for the award ceremony will be available from October 19, 2023, at 12 pm and can be purchased from the official site of the venue, Fnac Spectacles. Ticket prices have not been announced yet.

Netizens and interested patrons can vote for their chosen artist at the official website of MTV EMA. Voting will be open worldwide till October 31, 2023, 11:59 pm CET.

For those unable to attend the ceremony physically, MTV EMA will be broadcast from the venue live via MTV and then subsequently via Pluto TV and Paramount + streaming services.

MTV EMA nominees and performers

The MTV EMA 2023 award ceremony will be presented by Leigh-Anne, Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Fab Morvan, and PinkPantheress. The presenters will host a star-studded lineup of performers and nominees, including the new Afrobeats category being introduced this year.

The full list of performers at the MTV EMA 2023 ceremony is given below:

  • David Guetta
  • Anne-Marie
  • Coi Leray
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Renee Rapp
  • Thirty Seconds to Mars
  • Jung Kook
  • Manuel Turizo
  • Ozuna
  • Rema

Leading the nominations in the general categories this year is Taylor Swift, who has six nominations, as well as a nomination in her local US Act Category. Other major names at this year's MTV EMA include Beyonce, Drake, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, and Doja Cat.

The full list of nominees at the MTV EMA 2023 is given below:

Best Song

  • Paint The Town Red by Doja Cat
  • Seven by Jung Kook feat. Latto
  • Flowers by Miley Cyrus
  • vampire by Olivia Rodrigo
  • Kill Bill by SZA
  • Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
  • Calm Down by Rema, Selena Gomez

Best Video

  • Bongos by Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
  • Paint The Town Red by Doja Cat
  • Gorilla by Little Simz
  • Flowers by Miley Cyrus
  • vampire by Olivia Rodrigo
  • Kill Bill by SZA
  • Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Best Artist

  • Doja Cat
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration

  • Sprinter by Central Cee x Dave
  • Baby Don’t Hurt Me by David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray
  • TQG by KAROL G, Shakira
  • Creepin by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage
  • Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2 by PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
  • Calm Down by Rema, Selena Gomez

Best New

  • Coi Leray
  • FLO
  • Ice Spice
  • Peso Pluma
  • PinkPantheress
  • Reneé Rapp

Best Pop

  • Billie Eilish
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift

Best Afrobeats

  • Asake
  • Aya Nakamura
  • Ayra Starr
  • Burna Boy
  • Davido
  • Rema

Best Rock

  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Foo Fighters
  • Måneskin
  • Metallica
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • The Killers

Best Latin

  • Anitta
  • Bad Bunny
  • KAROL G
  • Peso Pluma
  • ROSALÍA
  • Shakira

Best K-pop

  • FIFTY FIFTY
  • Jung Kook
  • NewJeans
  • SEVENTEEN
  • Stray Kids
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Alternative

  • Blur
  • Fall Out Boy
  • Lana Del Rey
  • Paramore
  • Thirty Seconds To Mars
  • YUNGBLUD

Best Electronic

  • Alesso
  • Calvin Harris
  • David Guetta
  • Swedish House Mafia
  • Peggy Gou
  • Tiësto

Best Hip-Hop

  • Cardi B
  • Central Cee
  • Lil Wayne
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Metro Boomin
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Travis Scott

Best R&B

  • Chlöe
  • Chris Brown
  • Steve Lacy
  • Summer Walker
  • SZA
  • Usher

Best Live

  • Beyoncé
  • Burna Boy
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Måneskin
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

Best Push

  • November 2022 – Flo Milli
  • December 2022 – Reneé Rapp
  • January 2023 – Sam Ryder
  • February 2023 – Armani White
  • March 2023 – FLETCHER
  • April 2023 – TOMORROW X TOGETHER
  • May 2023 – Ice Spice
  • June 2023 – FLO
  • July 2023 – Lauren Spencer Smith
  • August 2023 – Kaliii
  • September 2023 – GloRilla
  • October 2023 – Benson Boone

Biggest Fans

  • Anitta
  • Billie Eilish
  • BLACKPINK
  • Jung Kook
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Selena Gomez
  • Taylor Swift

Best Group

  • aespa
  • FLO
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Måneskin
  • NewJeans
  • OneRepublic
  • SEVENTEEN
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best African Act

  • Asake
  • Burna Boy
  • Libianca
  • Tyler ICU
  • Diamond Platnumz

Best Asia Act

  • BRIGHT
  • Moria
  • Tiara Andini
  • TREASURE
  • BE:FIRST

Best Australian Act

  • The Kid LAROI
  • Troye Sivan
  • Budjerah
  • G Flip
  • Kylie Minogue

Best Brazilian Act

  • Luisa Sonza
  • Manu Gavassi
  • Matue
  • Anavitoria
  • Kevin O Chris

Best Canadian Act

  • Shania Twain
  • The Beaches
  • Charlotte Cardin
  • Drake
  • Jamie Fine

Best Caribbean Act

  • Eladio Carrion
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Young Miko
  • Mora
  • Myke Towers

Best Dutch Act

  • Kriss Kross Amsterdam
  • S10
  • Zoë Tauran
  • FLEMMING
  • Idaly

Best French Act

  • Bigflo & Oli
  • Louane
  • Ninho
  • Slimane
  • Aime Simone
  • Aya Nakamura

Best German Act

  • Luciano
  • Nina Chuba
  • Ski Aggu
  • Apache 207
  • AYLIVA
  • Kontra K

Best Hungarian Act

  • Beton.Hofi
  • Co Lee
  • Hundred Sins
  • ajsa luna
  • Analog Balaton

Best India Act

  • Mali
  • Tsumyoki
  • When Chai Met Toast
  • Dee MC
  • DIVINE

Best Italian Act

  • Elodie
  • Lazza
  • Måneskin
  • Annalisa
  • The Kolors

Best Israeli Act

  • Noa Kirel
  • Nunu
  • Shira Margalit
  • Anna Zak
  • Liad Meir

Best Latin American (Central) Act

  • Manuel Turizo
  • Ryan Castro
  • Sebastian Yatra
  • Blessd
  • Feid

Best Latin American (North) Act

  • Kenia Os
  • Kevin Kaarl
  • Siddhartha
  • Danna Paola
  • Natanael Cano

Best Latin American (South) Act

  • Fito Paez
  • Lali
  • Nicki Nicole
  • Bizarrap
  • Duki

Best New Zealand Act

  • Jolyon Petch
  • L.A.B.
  • SIX60
  • BENEE
  • JessB

Best Nordic Act

  • Swedish House Mafia
  • Zara Larsson
  • Alessandra
  • Käärijä
  • Loreen

Best Polish Act

  • Mrozu
  • Sanah
  • Vito Bambino
  • Doda
  • Kasia Nosowska

Best Portuguese Act

  • Marisa Liz
  • PIRUKA
  • Bárbara Bandeira
  • Bispo
  • Carolina Deslandes

Best Spanish Act

  • Lola Índigo
  • Quevedo
  • Samantha Hudson
  • Abraham Mateo
  • Álvaro de Luna

Best Swiss Act

  • Danitsa
  • Stress
  • Gjon’s Tears
  • KT Gorique
  • Monet192

Best UK & Ireland Act

  • PinkPantheress
  • Raye
  • Sam Smith
  • Calvin Harris
  • Central Cee
  • Tom Grennan

Best US Act

  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift
  • Doja Cat
  • Nicki Minaj

MTV EMA was first held at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, in 1994. It featured musicians such as Ace of Base and the late George Michael. MTV EMA is intended to be a reflection of the international music scene and is presented by Paramount International Networks.

