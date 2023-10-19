MTV EMA 2023: Where to buy tickets, nominees, lineup, presenters, how to stream online & all you need to know 

The MTV EMA 2023 is scheduled to take place on November 5, 2023, at the Parc des Expositions de Paris Nord Villepinte in Paris, France. This will be the second time the award ceremony is held in France.

The 29th edition of the award ceremony will feature performers such as Sabrina Carpenter and Coi Leray. The awards will honor nominees all across the globe, including big acts such as Taylor Swift and Doja Cat.

Tickets for the award ceremony will be available from October 19, 2023, at 12 pm and can be purchased from the official site of the venue, Fnac Spectacles. Ticket prices have not been announced yet.

Netizens and interested patrons can vote for their chosen artist at the official website of MTV EMA. Voting will be open worldwide till October 31, 2023, 11:59 pm CET.

For those unable to attend the ceremony physically, MTV EMA will be broadcast from the venue live via MTV and then subsequently via Pluto TV and Paramount + streaming services.

MTV EMA nominees and performers

The MTV EMA 2023 award ceremony will be presented by Leigh-Anne, Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Fab Morvan, and PinkPantheress. The presenters will host a star-studded lineup of performers and nominees, including the new Afrobeats category being introduced this year.

The full list of performers at the MTV EMA 2023 ceremony is given below:

David Guetta

Anne-Marie

Coi Leray

Sabrina Carpenter

Renee Rapp

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Jung Kook

Manuel Turizo

Ozuna

Rema

Leading the nominations in the general categories this year is Taylor Swift, who has six nominations, as well as a nomination in her local US Act Category. Other major names at this year's MTV EMA include Beyonce, Drake, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, and Doja Cat.

The full list of nominees at the MTV EMA 2023 is given below:

Best Song

Paint The Town Red by Doja Cat

Seven by Jung Kook feat. Latto

Flowers by Miley Cyrus

vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

Kill Bill by SZA

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Calm Down by Rema, Selena Gomez

Best Video

Bongos by Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Paint The Town Red by Doja Cat

Gorilla by Little Simz

Flowers by Miley Cyrus

vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

Kill Bill by SZA

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration

Sprinter by Central Cee x Dave

Baby Don’t Hurt Me by David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray

TQG by KAROL G, Shakira

Creepin by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage

Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2 by PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

Calm Down by Rema, Selena Gomez

Best New

Coi Leray

FLO

Ice Spice

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Best Pop

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best Afrobeats

Asake

Aya Nakamura

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

Rema

Best Rock

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Måneskin

Metallica

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

Best Latin

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

ROSALÍA

Shakira

Best K-pop

FIFTY FIFTY

Jung Kook

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Alternative

Blur

Fall Out Boy

Lana Del Rey

Paramore

Thirty Seconds To Mars

YUNGBLUD

Best Electronic

Alesso

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Swedish House Mafia

Peggy Gou

Tiësto

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Central Cee

Lil Wayne

Lil Uzi Vert

Metro Boomin

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Best R&B

Chlöe

Chris Brown

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

SZA

Usher

Best Live

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Ed Sheeran

Måneskin

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Best Push

November 2022 – Flo Milli

December 2022 – Reneé Rapp

January 2023 – Sam Ryder

February 2023 – Armani White

March 2023 – FLETCHER

April 2023 – TOMORROW X TOGETHER

May 2023 – Ice Spice

June 2023 – FLO

July 2023 – Lauren Spencer Smith

August 2023 – Kaliii

September 2023 – GloRilla

October 2023 – Benson Boone

Biggest Fans

Anitta

Billie Eilish

BLACKPINK

Jung Kook

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Best Group

aespa

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

NewJeans

OneRepublic

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best African Act

Asake

Burna Boy

Libianca

Tyler ICU

Diamond Platnumz

Best Asia Act

BRIGHT

Moria

Tiara Andini

TREASURE

BE:FIRST

Best Australian Act

The Kid LAROI

Troye Sivan

Budjerah

G Flip

Kylie Minogue

Best Brazilian Act

Luisa Sonza

Manu Gavassi

Matue

Anavitoria

Kevin O Chris

Best Canadian Act

Shania Twain

The Beaches

Charlotte Cardin

Drake

Jamie Fine

Best Caribbean Act

Eladio Carrion

Rauw Alejandro

Young Miko

Mora

Myke Towers

Best Dutch Act

Kriss Kross Amsterdam

S10

Zoë Tauran

FLEMMING

Idaly

Best French Act

Bigflo & Oli

Louane

Ninho

Slimane

Aime Simone

Aya Nakamura

Best German Act

Luciano

Nina Chuba

Ski Aggu

Apache 207

AYLIVA

Kontra K

Best Hungarian Act

Beton.Hofi

Co Lee

Hundred Sins

ajsa luna

Analog Balaton

Best India Act

Mali

Tsumyoki

When Chai Met Toast

Dee MC

DIVINE

Best Italian Act

Elodie

Lazza

Måneskin

Annalisa

The Kolors

Best Israeli Act

Noa Kirel

Nunu

Shira Margalit

Anna Zak

Liad Meir

Best Latin American (Central) Act

Manuel Turizo

Ryan Castro

Sebastian Yatra

Blessd

Feid

Best Latin American (North) Act

Kenia Os

Kevin Kaarl

Siddhartha

Danna Paola

Natanael Cano

Best Latin American (South) Act

Fito Paez

Lali

Nicki Nicole

Bizarrap

Duki

Best New Zealand Act

Jolyon Petch

L.A.B.

SIX60

BENEE

JessB

Best Nordic Act

Swedish House Mafia

Zara Larsson

Alessandra

Käärijä

Loreen

Best Polish Act

Mrozu

Sanah

Vito Bambino

Doda

Kasia Nosowska

Best Portuguese Act

Marisa Liz

PIRUKA

Bárbara Bandeira

Bispo

Carolina Deslandes

Best Spanish Act

Lola Índigo

Quevedo

Samantha Hudson

Abraham Mateo

Álvaro de Luna

Best Swiss Act

Danitsa

Stress

Gjon’s Tears

KT Gorique

Monet192

Best UK & Ireland Act

PinkPantheress

Raye

Sam Smith

Calvin Harris

Central Cee

Tom Grennan

Best US Act

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

Doja Cat

Nicki Minaj

MTV EMA was first held at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, in 1994. It featured musicians such as Ace of Base and the late George Michael. MTV EMA is intended to be a reflection of the international music scene and is presented by Paramount International Networks.