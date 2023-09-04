On Monday, September 4, all the winners of The Brand of the Year Awards 2023 were announced, which put forth a diverse and impressive lot of artists bagging trophies for their remarkable achievements. The Brand of the Year Awards is an annual program organized by the Korean Consumer Brand Committee and the Korean Consumer Forum to recognize people who excel and shine in their respective fields.

Within the award ceremony, the Entertainment industry, which South Korea proudly celebrates for its popularity, produces numerous exceptional winners. From K-pop idols to K-drama actors, along with people who excel in both, many artists have won their deserved trophies after showcasing their talents throughout the past year.

Given that The Brand of The Year Awards is considered one of the year's most prestigious award ceremonies, fans naturally celebrate the winners' talents and skills that bagged them the trophies.

All Winners of The Brand of the Year Awards 2023: SEVENTEEN, IVE, and more

Expand Tweet

The Brand of the Year Awards is among the award ceremonies where the trophies are referred to as 'Daesangs,' also known as the Grand Prize. One of the many reasons for the award show's popularity and appreciation comes from its detailed and extensive list of categories, which announces nominees and winners according to those that shine brightest in the particular category.

Given that there are multiple categories, with specific attention to each skill required for people involving themselves in the Entertainment industry, like dance, vocals, acting, MC skills, etc., it also avails the extra bracket for more artists to shine and be recognized for their skills.

In addition to K-pop and K-drama, the award show also sheds light on other Korean-based entertainment aspects like YouTubers, variety shows, MCs, comedians, Radio DJs, and more. Here is the list of winners for 2023's The Brand of the Year Awards:

K-pop and K-music:

Female Idol: IVE

Male Idol: SEVENTEEN

Female Solo Artist: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Male Solo Artist: Lim Young Woong

Female Vocalist: Younha

Male Vocalist: Kim Feel

Rookie Female Idol: tripleS

Rookie Male Idol: BOYNEXTDOOR

Rising Star Female Idol: H1-KEY

Rising Star Male Idol: TEMPEST

Unit Group: SEVENTEEN’s BSS

Crossover Group: Forestella

Idol-Actress: Red Velvet’s Yeri

Idol-Actor: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

Female Variety Idol: IVE’s An Yu Jin

Male Variety idol: SHINee’s Key

K-drama:

Drama Actress: Kim So Yeon

Drama Actor: Lee Dong Wook

Movie Actress: IU

Movie Actor: Ma Dong Seok

OTT Actress: Lim Ji Yeon

OTT Actor: Lee Do Hyun

Rising Star Actress: Shin Ye Eun

Rising Star Actor: Lee Shin Young

Scene-Stealing Female Actor: Jin Kyung

Scene-Stealing Male Actor: Go Kyu Pil

Rookie Actor: Choo Young Woo

Rookie Actress: Jo Aram (Gugudan’s Hyeyeon)

K-entertainers and K-influencers:

Female Multi-Entertainer: Uhm Jung Hwa

Male Multi-Entertainer: Lee Yi Kyung

Female Variety Star: Jang Do Yeon

Male Variety Star: Yoo Jae Suk

Radio DJ: GOT7’s Youngjae

Comedienne: Lee Eun Ji

Comedian: Moon Se Yoon

Hot Icon: Park Se Mi

Female Entertainer: Lee Eun Ji

Male Entertainer: Jo Se Ho

MC: Park Kyung Lim

Web Variety MC: BTOB’s Changsub

Professional Entertainer: Oh Eun Young

Sports Entertainer: Yun Sung Bin

Best Couple: Jason and Hong Hyun Hee

K-entertainment shows:

OTT Variety Program: SNL Korea

Travel Variety Program: Adventure by Accident 2

Talk Show: You Quiz on the Block

YouTube Variety Program: No Prepare (Youngji's)

YouTube Comedy Channel: PSICK University

With several artists bagging their impressive and well-deserved awards, as recognized by The Brand of the Year Awards 2023, fans flood Twitter and other social media platforms congratulating and appreciating the winners for their hard work and efforts the past year.