On Monday, September 4, all the winners of The Brand of the Year Awards 2023 were announced, which put forth a diverse and impressive lot of artists bagging trophies for their remarkable achievements. The Brand of the Year Awards is an annual program organized by the Korean Consumer Brand Committee and the Korean Consumer Forum to recognize people who excel and shine in their respective fields.
Within the award ceremony, the Entertainment industry, which South Korea proudly celebrates for its popularity, produces numerous exceptional winners. From K-pop idols to K-drama actors, along with people who excel in both, many artists have won their deserved trophies after showcasing their talents throughout the past year.
Given that The Brand of The Year Awards is considered one of the year's most prestigious award ceremonies, fans naturally celebrate the winners' talents and skills that bagged them the trophies.
All Winners of The Brand of the Year Awards 2023: SEVENTEEN, IVE, and more
The Brand of the Year Awards is among the award ceremonies where the trophies are referred to as 'Daesangs,' also known as the Grand Prize. One of the many reasons for the award show's popularity and appreciation comes from its detailed and extensive list of categories, which announces nominees and winners according to those that shine brightest in the particular category.
Given that there are multiple categories, with specific attention to each skill required for people involving themselves in the Entertainment industry, like dance, vocals, acting, MC skills, etc., it also avails the extra bracket for more artists to shine and be recognized for their skills.
In addition to K-pop and K-drama, the award show also sheds light on other Korean-based entertainment aspects like YouTubers, variety shows, MCs, comedians, Radio DJs, and more. Here is the list of winners for 2023's The Brand of the Year Awards:
K-pop and K-music:
- Female Idol: IVE
- Male Idol: SEVENTEEN
- Female Solo Artist: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
- Male Solo Artist: Lim Young Woong
- Female Vocalist: Younha
- Male Vocalist: Kim Feel
- Rookie Female Idol: tripleS
- Rookie Male Idol: BOYNEXTDOOR
- Rising Star Female Idol: H1-KEY
- Rising Star Male Idol: TEMPEST
- Unit Group: SEVENTEEN’s BSS
- Crossover Group: Forestella
- Idol-Actress: Red Velvet’s Yeri
- Idol-Actor: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
- Female Variety Idol: IVE’s An Yu Jin
- Male Variety idol: SHINee’s Key
K-drama:
- Drama Actress: Kim So Yeon
- Drama Actor: Lee Dong Wook
- Movie Actress: IU
- Movie Actor: Ma Dong Seok
- OTT Actress: Lim Ji Yeon
- OTT Actor: Lee Do Hyun
- Rising Star Actress: Shin Ye Eun
- Rising Star Actor: Lee Shin Young
- Scene-Stealing Female Actor: Jin Kyung
- Scene-Stealing Male Actor: Go Kyu Pil
- Rookie Actor: Choo Young Woo
- Rookie Actress: Jo Aram (Gugudan’s Hyeyeon)
K-entertainers and K-influencers:
- Female Multi-Entertainer: Uhm Jung Hwa
- Male Multi-Entertainer: Lee Yi Kyung
- Female Variety Star: Jang Do Yeon
- Male Variety Star: Yoo Jae Suk
- Radio DJ: GOT7’s Youngjae
- Comedienne: Lee Eun Ji
- Comedian: Moon Se Yoon
- Hot Icon: Park Se Mi
- Female Entertainer: Lee Eun Ji
- Male Entertainer: Jo Se Ho
- MC: Park Kyung Lim
- Web Variety MC: BTOB’s Changsub
- Professional Entertainer: Oh Eun Young
- Sports Entertainer: Yun Sung Bin
- Best Couple: Jason and Hong Hyun Hee
K-entertainment shows:
- OTT Variety Program: SNL Korea
- Travel Variety Program: Adventure by Accident 2
- Talk Show: You Quiz on the Block
- YouTube Variety Program: No Prepare (Youngji's)
- YouTube Comedy Channel: PSICK University
With several artists bagging their impressive and well-deserved awards, as recognized by The Brand of the Year Awards 2023, fans flood Twitter and other social media platforms congratulating and appreciating the winners for their hard work and efforts the past year.