K Global Heart Dream Awards 2023 winners: Stray Kids become the most awarded artist of the night

On August 10, the K Global Heart Dream Awards 2023 held the much-anticipated music event at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. The most awarded artist of the night was JYP Entertainment’s popular boy group, Stray Kids. They bagged the Daesang (aka the Grand Prize) for Best Artist, the Bonsand (the main prize), and the 4th Hot Icon Male Group Award.

The K Global Heart Dream Awards 2023 was a star-studded event filled with multiple Korean artists and their fans. The performers lineup included Red Velvet’s STAYC, NCT’s Taeyong, TREASURE’s T5 sub-unit, xikers, ITZY, and others. For K-pop fans, it was a pleasant treat to see some of their favorite old and rookie groups perform live at the event.

While Stray Kids bagged three awards and became the highest awarded artist, ATEEZ, SECRET NUMBER, ENHYPEN, ZEROBASEONE, Taeyong, THE BOYZ, and ZICO received two awards each in various categories.

This year's event also saw an exciting lineup of artists, making the night memorable for fans by showing them impressive performances. The highlight of the event was the award ceremony, wherein the fans cheered loudly for their favorite artists.

This year’s event also saw an exciting lineup of artists, making the night memorable for fans by showing them impressive performances. The highlight of the event was the award ceremony, wherein the fans cheered loudly for their favorite artists.

The awards ceremony also brought many rookie idols such as ZEROBASEONE, BOYNEXTDOOR, NewJeans, xikers, and ATBO to the limelight. Popular trot singer Lim Young-woong and hip-hop Korean artist ZICO also bagged awards. Check out the entire list of winners for the K Global Heart Dream Awards 2023 below:

4th Generation Hot Icon Female Group Award: SECRET NUMBER

4th Generation Hot Icon Male Group Award: Stray Kids

Choeaedol Female Group Popularity Award: TWICE

Choeaedol Male Group Popularity Award: BTS

Favorite Idol Fandom Donation Award: Lim Young-woong

Worldwide Rookie Award: HI-FI UN!CORN

K-Pop Listener’s Choice Award: Younha

K Global Next Leaders Award: SECRET NUMBER, EPEX, ATBO

K Global Reporter’s Choice Artist Award: Taeyong (NCT)

K Global Best Performance Award: ZICO, ENHYPEN

K Global Best Music Video Award: fromis_9, THE BOYZ

K Global Best World Tour Award: ATEEZ

K Global Best Mixed Group Award: KARD

K Global Best Hip Hop Award: ZICO

K Global Best Vocal Award: Kim Jaehwan

K Global Best OST Award: Paul Kim

K Global Best Rock Award: Lee Seung-yoon

K Global Best Unit Group Award: TREASURE‘s T5

K Global Best Music Award: (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, aespa, NewJeans

K Global Best Producer Award: Yoon Young-ro

K Global Music Icon Award: AleXa, ChoCo 1&2

K Global Super Rookie Award: ZEROBASEONE, BOYNEXTDOOR, xikers

K Global Heart Dream Bonsang Award (Main Award): ENHYPEN, ZEROBASEONE, Seulgi (Red Velvet), THE BOYZ, SEVENTEEN, STAYC, Taeyong (NCT), ATEEZ, Stray Kids, ITZY

K Global Best Artist Award (Daesang): Stray Kids

Meanwhile, the K Global Heart Dream Awards is an awards ceremony organized by TV Daily and the idol rankings app, Choeaedol. This year's event was hosted by the famous TV personality Jun Hyun-moo and the popular comedian Jang Do-yeon.