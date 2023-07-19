"He deserves it": K-drama fans celebrate Park Ji-hoon's Best New Actor win at Blue Dragon Series Awards 2023

Park Ji-hoon emerged as the winner of the Best New Actor/Rookie Actor at the Blue Dragon Series Awards 2023, which took place on July 19 at Incheon's Paradise City. The event was hosted by Lim YoonA from Girls Generation and Jun Hyun-moo. Park Ji-hoon received the prestigious award for his outstanding performance in the action and coming-of-age drama, Weak Hero Class 1.

Last year, Sports Chosun, the organization behind the renowned annual Blue Dragon Film Awards, introduced Korea's first-ever award ceremony exclusively dedicated to streaming platforms. With the rapid growth of the original series content industry, the Blue Dragon Series Awards acknowledge exceptional achievements in dramas and variety shows produced by streaming services, departing from the traditional television networks.

Being recognized as one of the rising actors, Park Ji-hoon's fans expressed their excitement and flooded social media with congratulatory tweets for their beloved actor's victory.

"FINALLY THE RECOGNITION": K-drama fans congratulate actor Park Ji-hoon for his recent milestone

As South Korean actor Park Ji-hoon received his first-ever Blue Dragon Series Award in 2023 for his role in the coming-of-age drama Weak Hero Class 1, he expressed his gratitude and thanked everyone who contributed to his success. He specifically mentioned the cast, director, producer, and fellow actors who were involved in filming the project. He also mentioned that work is like a blessing to him, as it allows him to meet new people, experience different emotions, and pushes him to work harder.

K-drama fans believe that the award has been rightfully given to him, and they couldn't be happier. They comment that the actor has finally received the recognition he deserves for portraying the versatile role of an introverted teenager in Weak Hero Class 1. Fans expressed their pride, love, and praise for their idol through social media posts, which garnered thousands of likes.

Meanwhile, another actor from Weak Hero Class 1, Choi Hyun-wook, won the 'Why Not Award' at the 2023 Blue Dragon Series Awards. This award category was added for the first time. Although Choi Hyun-wook was not present at the event, he expressed his gratitude through a video message.

Song Hye Kyo received the prestigious Daesang (Grand Prize) at the inaugural ceremony for her outstanding performance in the popular series The Glory, while Lim Ji Yeon, her co-star, was awarded the Best Supporting Actress.

In this year's edition, the highly acclaimed drama Big Bet won the Best Drama title, and the Best Variety Program recognition went to Siren: Survive the Island. Additionally, Shin Ye-eun won the New Rookie Actress Award for her role in Revenge of Others.

Park Ji-hoon released his debut EP in March 2019

The actor, known for his role in Weak Hero Class 1, initially made his debut as a member of Wanna One, a popular group formed through the renowned survival program Produce 101 season 2. After Wanna One disbanded in 2019, he returned as a solo artist with the release of his album O' CLOCK in March the same year. Currently, he is actively pursuing his career as both a singer and an actor.

The actor has showcased his versatile acting skills in numerous dramas, gaining recognition for his performances in Weak Hero Class 1, At a Distance Spring is Green, Love Revolution, and Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency.

According to a Korean media outlet, there have been reports of Park Ji-hoon preparing for Weak Hero Class 2. However, no official announcement regarding the second season has been made yet.

Park Ji-hoon is reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming drama Bastard.