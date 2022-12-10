Park Ji-hoon to make his big screen debut with the movie Audrey

Park Ji-hoon is finally making his big screen debut with the movie Audrey. K-Star Global Entertainment confirmed on December 9 that the actor will be starring in the upcoming movie Audrey alongside actress Kim Jung-na. It has been reported that the duo will portray a mother-son relationship in the upcoming film.

The movie Audrey is based on a drama titled My Mom, Audrey which was penned by the director Lee Yeong-guk. The upcoming movie will be helmed by Lee Yeong-guk as well.

The film will present an unforgettable and melancholic tale described as hope blooming like flower petals amongst worldly chaos and destruction. The mother-son duo will face a number of trials as they try and stay strong and grow in their relationship with each other.

Park Ji-hoon will portray the role of Kang Ji-hoon while Kim Jung-nan will take on the role of Oh Mi-yeon.

Park Ji-hoon's character Kang Ji-hoon has a deep affection for his mother in the upcoming movie

Park Ji-hoon will portray the role of Kang Ji-hoon, who is an obedient child and follows his mother’s every word. He is said to be extremely affectionate towards his mother.

Meanwhile, actress Kim Jung-nan will portray the role of Park Ji-hoon’s mother in the drama. She will give life to Oh Mi-yeon, who loves her son unconditionally. Her son Kang Ji-hoon firmly believes that she’s the prettiest woman in the entire world.

The movie will be produced by Ascendio and BCM K Star Global Entertainment.

It has been reported by the production team that both the actors passionately delivered on screen with great teamwork and their chemistry as the mother-son duo was evident. The movie will be sure to bring warmth to the audience.

Know more about Park Ji-hoon and Kim Jung-na

Park Ji-hoon has been a part of the South Korean entertainment industry since his childhood. He has starred in a number of hit projects and rose to popularity after his stint on the South Korean reality competition show Produce 101.

He recently starred in the age-of-coming action drama Weak Hero Class 1, where he played the lead role of Yeon Shi-eun. He is currently receiving praise and appreciation from fans for bringing such a difficult character to life.

Apart from Weak Hero Class 1, he starred in dramas including At a Distance, Spring is Green, Remarriage and Desires, and Love revolution.

Kim Jung-nan is one of the most well-known personalities in the South Korean entertainment industry and is famous for her supporting characters. She has starred in a number of dramas including Doctor Prisoner, Mouse, Born Again, Snowdrop, and many others.

She was recently occupied filming the ongoing drama Reborn Rich and was confirmed to be part of the upcoming second season of Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938.

The upcoming movie Audrey is scheduled to premiere in 2023.

