The Fiery Priest is reportedly set to return with season 2

The 2019 SBS hit drama The Fiery Priest is reportedly set to return with its highly anticipated season 2. A representative from SBS shared on December 7 that the possibility of a new season is under discussion, stating:

“The production of ‘The Fiery Priest’ season 2 is currently under discussion, but nothing has been confirmed yet.”

Season 2 to be broadcast in 2023 (?)

The Fiery Priest' season 2 project begins.

Studio S said to Spotify News that day, "Season 2 has not been confirmed, but it is in the process of discussion."

The Fiery Priest season 1 aired in 2019. The drama revolves around a timid detective and a Catholic priest with anger management issues. The priest and the detective join hands to solve a murder case that gets both of them involved. A massive hit during its time, the drama recorded a highest viewership rating of 22 %.

Kim Nam-gil, Kim Sung-kyun, and Sung Kyun starred in the first season of The Fiery Priest, which swept away a grand total of eight awards at the 2019 SBS Drama Awards. Kim Nam-gil was even awarded the DAESANG award for his role in the said drama.

Fans are quite pleased with the news as the much-awaited second season of Fiery Priest is finally returning.

The news of The Fiery Priest season 2 overwhelmed fans with happiness

In the final episode of season 1, the show teased fans that they will be back with season 2 soon. Fans have been holding onto that hope for the last few years.

In fact, having waited for the announcement of the second season for nearly four years now, fans created chaos online when the news broke. Some fans have even decided to re-watch the show.

Fans have also been talking about the possibility of a reunion of the drama characters in the second season. One fan tweeted:

“Michaella has something to do with Kim Hae II next year.”

TFP Season 2 confirmed



"Michaella has something to do with Kim Hae Il next year" -KNG-TFP Season 2 confirmed

Other fans are ecstatic that they will get to see the interaction of the tsunami squad again. They are looking forward to Kim Nam-gil playing the lead role in their favorite drama once more.

AAHHH WE'RE GOING TO SEE TSUNAMI SQUAD AGAIN MY HEART IS SOOO HAPPY PLS 🥺🤍 #TheFieryPriest season 2!!!

More about Kim Nam-gil, Kim Sung-kyu and Lee Na-hee

Kim Nam-gil is one of the most sought-after actors in the South Korean entertainment industry. Known for his versatility as an actor, he has starred in a number of dramas. The actor is known for his participation in humanitarian and social causes, and has established the Gilstory Foundation to preserve the cultural heritage of South Korea.

The Fiery Priest actor, who has appeared in dramas such as Through the Darkness and Live Up To Your Name, among others, is making his comeback with the fantasy horror drama Island.

Meanwhile, Kim Sung-kyu is one of the most well-known faces among K-drama fans. He has played a number of supporting characters and brought comical relief to the drama. He is best known for his roles in dramas such as Untouchable, Moon Lovers, Reply 1988, Grid, and many more. The actor is confirmed to star in the upcoming second season of the military drama D.P.

Lee Na-hee has starred in a number of hit dramas such as One the Woman, Modern Farmer, and many others. Recently, she has appeared in the four-episode drama Klaus 47.

The upcoming drama Fiery Priest season 2 is expected to be broadcast in 2023.

