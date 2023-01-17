Park Ji-hoon is reportedly in talks to star in the new drama Bastard

Korean actor Park Ji-hoon is reportedly going to star in the upcoming thriller drama Bastard.

On January 16, 2023, an industry insider shared that Park Ji-hoon has been confirmed for the lead role in the drama Bastard. In response, the actor’s agency Maroo Entertainment stated that it is one of the projects where the actor has received a casting offer.

On the same day, actress Roh Yoon-seo was also revealed to be cast as the female lead in the upcoming drama by another industry insider, to which her agency responded that she has declined the casting offer.

The upcoming thriller drama presents the story of a high school student Seon Woo-jin who lives alone with his psychopath father. The drama unravels how the son goes against his own father to save his close ones.

If Park Ji-hoon accepts the casting offer, the actor will then essay the character of Seon Woo-jin in the upcoming drama Bastard.

As mentioned earlier, if Park Ji-hoon accepts the casting offer, he will be seen essaying the character of Seon Woo-jin, a high school student who has seen the ups and downs of life from an earlier age because of his father. Woo-Jin’s father is a serial killer and a psychopath who doesn’t think twice before murdering anyone. Moreover, Seon Woo-jin has seen his father kill throughout his life and do nothing else.

Surviving through such difficult and challenging circumstances has made his life miserable enough. He has been a victim of gaslighting, abuse, and forced to commit crimes alongside his father. This has resulted in him suffering both mentally and physically and being unable to fight back.

However, things starts changing for Woo-jin when he encounters transfer student Yoon Gyeon and becomes good friends with him. He resolves to protect him from the evil side of his psychopath father, who decides to target Yoon Gyeon for his next murder plan.

Following Woo-jin’s father’s heinous plan, he resolves to safeguard Yoon Gyeon from him and also put everything into transforming his life. He decides that he won’t let his father kill one of his classmates and will do anything to halt him. Meanwhile, Yoon Gyeon is described as the light that brings Woo-jin out of his dark world.

The drama raises expectations as it is adapted from the webtoon Hurejasik created by writer Kim Kan-bi and illustrated by Hwang Young-chan. The duo is known for creating the hit webtoon Sweet Home, which was remade into a smash hit series by Netflix.

Park Ji-hoon started his journey in the entertainment industry through his debut as a Wanna One member

The Weak Hero Class 1 actor initially debuted as a member of Wanna One through the famous survival program Produce 101 season 2. Following his group's disbandment in 2019, he made his comeback with the solo album O’ CLOCK in the same year. He is currently active as both a singer and an actor.

Park Ji-hoon has appeared in many dramas showcasing his wide range of acting skills. He is well-known for Weak Hero Class 1, At a Distance Spring is Green, Love Revolution, and Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency.

It has been reported by a Korean media outlet that the actor Park Ji-hoon is currently preparing for Weak Hero Class 2. However, no official announcement about season 2 has been made yet.

In another news, Park Ji-hoon is confirmed to make his big screen debut with the upcoming Korean movie Audrey, which is scheduled to premiere in 2023.

