Usher releases the official tracklist for his ninth studio album 'Coming Home'

On January 31, Usher revealed the official tracklist for his upcoming album, Coming Home. The singer-songwriter, whose real name is Usher Raymond IV, took to social media to announce the 20-song tracklist for his ninth studio album, Coming Home, which will be released on February 9.

Pre-orders for the album are officially out now. The link provided in the caption of his latest post directs fans to his official website and store.

Coming Home drops eight years after 2016's Hard II Love, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. The upcoming album will be released two days before his highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Songs announced to be included in Coming Home's tracklist are provided below:

Coming Home (Feat. Burna Boy) Good Good (Feat. Summer Walker and 21 Savage) A-Town Girl (Feat. Latto) Cold Blooded (Feat. The Dream) Kissing Strangers Keep On Dancin' Risk It All (Feat. H.E.R) Bop Stone Kold Freak Ruin (Feat. Pheelz) Big On The Side I Am The Party I Love U Please U Luckiest Man Margiela Room in a Room One of Them Ones Standing Next To You (Remix - Feat. Jungkook)

Usher released four singles leading up to Coming Home

As a build-up to his ninth studio album, the singer released four songs from the upcoming project, teasing fans with what they could expect from Coming Home.

Good Good

The first single to be released was Good Good, a track featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage, which dropped back in August 2023.

His fans received The song well and performed well, breaking into the Billboard Top 200 charts and peaking at No. 12 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.

Good Good marked Usher's first entry into Billboard since his 2022 single Good Love, which debuted at No. 70 on the Hot 100 charts.

Standing Next To You (Remix - Feat. Jungkook)

He followed up with another single released on December 1, accompanied by a music video. The single is a remixed version of Standing Next To You from South Korean singer Jung Kook's album titled Golden.

Fans of both artists were very excited about this collaboration and seemed thrilled with the visuals and choreography brought forward in the music video. Since its release, the music video has racked up over 70 million views on YouTube and over 30 million streams on Spotify.

Risk It All (Feat. H.E.R)

The third single Usher released was his collaboration with H.E.R. for the movie The Color Purple. The single dropped on December 7, 2023, as a part of the official soundtrack for the film.

An associated music video for the track was released on December 26, which showcased both artists lip-syncing the lyrics while lying on a rotating platform surrounded by multiple scantily clad dancers. The video garnered significant attention online for the revealing wardrobe worn by Usher and H.E.R. and the sensual choreography incorporated.

Ruin (Feat. Pheelz)

The fourth and recently released single from Coming Home is the boppy collaboration with Pheelz, which dropped on February 2 with a music video.

Usher announced the song on his Instagram account with clips from the video previewing an Afrobeat-infused pop song.

Coming Home album merch, vinyl, and bundles

Coming Home is currently available for pre-order on Apple Music and iTunes Store. Fans can purchase copies from Usher's official website. The album can be purchased in both standard CD and digital album formats.

The pre-sale for the digital copies of the album is priced at $5 (per copy).

Coming Home album pre-sale is currently live on the album's official store (Image via The Gamma Shop)

The star also announced that Coming Home would be available as a double vinyl, designed in a transparent hue, priced at $32.99. Usher's vinyl can be purchased from his official website.

Urban Outfitters, Amazon Music, Rough Trade, and Record Store Day offer separate vinyl options in various hues, each sold at a different price.

Prices for the Coming Home Vinyl, Merch bundles, and physical copies available for pre-order (Image via Usherworld)

The following are the Coming Home artifacts (Vinyl, Physical/Digital Copies, and merch) currently up for pre-sale on the singer's official website:

Coming Home Vinyl ($32.98) Coming Home CD ($14.98) Coming Digital Album ($5.00) Box Set:

Coming Home Vinyl + Hoodie Box Set ($90.00)

Coming Home CD + Tee-Shirt Box Set ($50.00)

Coming Home Hoodie ($60.00)

More about Usher's Coming Home

Usher performs at iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

The singer-songwriter first teased Coming Home way back in 2019, with reports stating the album would be called Confessions 2.

This led to much fan speculation that his upcoming album would be a sequel to the singer's 2004 album Confessions. However, Usher refuted those claims in his interview with GQ (2023).

The artist stated that the more he worked on his album, the less he felt interested in making a sequel to Confessions. He elaborated by saying he hit a "creative wall" while creating Coming Home, leading him to realize he couldn't recapture the person he was.

"I want to be better than what I was. That might be a problem." The singer told the publication.

Usher's interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe (Image via Youtube/@AppleMusic)

In September 2023, after the announcement of Usher's headlining the 2024 Super Bowl, the singer sat down with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe for an exclusive interview discussing his upcoming Super Bowl performance and highly anticipated album.

While discussing the Coming Home, Lowe questioned the singer on if there were any similarities with Confessions, noting the rumors surrounding the project. Usher responded, stating the album was mostly him being honest with himself.

"I'll leave it to the people who listen. If any indication of what we've done in the past, me and L.A., is a representation of what you should expect, then there you have it. But what you do know is we are coming together and I'm coming home. I'm back home with my team." He went on to say.

He closed out the discussion by stating that fans and viewers would begin to understand his "creative vision" better as he releases more visuals and singles (Good Good, Standing Next To You, Risk It All, and Ruin) over the coming months.

With the album set to release next week and his highly anticipated 2024 Super Bowl headline show, fans are eager to see what the artist promises to bring with Coming Home. While the album won't be a sequel to Confessions, it is Usher's return to music after a long time.