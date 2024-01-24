Burna Boy's latest feature on 21 Savage's 'Just Like Me' lands him his 5th Billboard Hot 100 entry

Burna Boy has been on quite a run so far with his latest feature on 21 Savage's American Dream, titled Just Like Me. The single has peaked at No. 67 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking his fifth entry into the Billboard Hot 100.

Just Like Me is Burna's first official release for the year following up on his seventh studio album, I Told Them, which was released in 2023. The album saw guest features from 21 Savage, Dave, J. Cole, members of the Wu-Tang Clan, and Byron Messia.

Burna Boy will also be the first African artist to perform at the upcoming 66th Annual Grammy Awards, on February 4, 2024.

Considering Just Like Me, Burna is now reportedly the only African artist to debut at least one song every year on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart in 4 consecutive years, with:

Loved By You in 2021 Last Last in 2022 Sittin’ On Top Of The World and Talibans II in 2023 Just Like Me in 2024

Fans react to the news of Burna Boy's fifth Billboard charter with Just Like Me

Burna Boy's run over the years has been garnering significant attention from fans and artists around the world, from him becoming the first African artist to perform at the Grammys to featuring on 21 Savage's latest studio album American Dream.

Many users took to X to congratulate the artist on his latest achievement, showering him with praise for his consistent dedication to releasing hit singles and albums.

One user even responded to a reposted story on Burna's recent Billboard accomplishment by simply implying he is the GOAT.

Some of his critics took to X to respond to another announcement of Burna's collaboration with Phyno, Do I (remix), peaking at No. 1 on the Apple Music Nigerian charts by implying the use of fake streams.

The critics seemed to allude to the use of "stream farming", a method by which a large number of devices are devised to consistently replay a particular song thereby boosting the streaming numbers.

Many fans also shared their excitement for Burna Boy's upcoming Grammy performance by reposting and sharing their anticipation on X.

Burna Boy (born Damini Ogulu in 1991) rose to fame by fusing dancehall, reggae, Afrobeat, and pop. He connected with producer LeriQ in 2010 and released their first single titled Like to Party, in 2012 which established Burna's prominence in the industry.

Since his 2012 single, he has released seven full-length studio albums and received several awards, including a Grammy award for Best Global Music Album. Burna has also received three Grammy nominations at the upcoming 66th Annual Grammy Awards.