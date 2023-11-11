When is the Grammy Awards 2024? Air date, venue, and more

Now that the nominations for the GRAMMY Awards 2024 have been announced, viewers are curious about when the event is going to take place and how they can watch it. The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be aired live on CBS on Sunday, February 4, 2024, from 8 pm to 11:30 pm ET.

It is going to be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. While the nominees for each category were announced on Friday, November 10, 2023, the final round of voting will be held from December 14, 2023 to January 4, 2024.

A host for the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards is yet to be announced.

GRAMMY Awards 2024 streaming details and more explored

The members of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences have released the full list of nominations for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, to be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, making it the 21st year at the venue for the award function in the last 25 years.

With SZA leading with 9 nominations, followed by Phoebe Bridgers with 7 nominations, the announcement has set the tone for an exciting awards season. The key nominees include Taylor Swift, Boygenius, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, and Victoria Monét.

When and where will the GRAMMY Awards 2024 be aired?

The awards function will be aired live on CBS Television Network from 8 pm to 11:30 pm ET/5 pm to 8:30 pm PT. The streaming rights reside with Paramount+ as viewers will be able to watch the show on the network live and on-demand with a SHOWTIME subscription.

Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to view the show on-demand a day after the special is aired.

More on the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards 2024

While the host and the performers for the evening are yet to be announced, it is important to note that a few changes shall be implemented in the upcoming edition of the GRAMMYs.

The Academy has added three new categories to the list this year - Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording. Additionally, the number of nominees in the top four general categories including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist have received eight nominations, down from the usual 10.

A set of nominations was announced by Recording Academy chief Harvey Mason Jr. along with a few invited celebrity guests on a live stream followed by the release of the full nominations list which saw female artists dominate the categories.

While Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and SZA were artists expected to be seen on the list for the GRAMMY Awards 2024, one performer who surprised everyone was Victoria Monét, earning nominations for Record Of The Year (On My Mama), Best New Artist, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Album.