Victoria Monet The Jaguar Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Victoria Monet has announced a new tour, titled The Jaguar Tour, which is scheduled to be held from September 6, 2023 to November 15, 2023 in venues across North America and the final show in London, UK. The tour is in support of the singer's upcoming debut studio album, Jaguar II.

The singer announced the new tour, which will also feature shows in cities like Toronto, New York City and Seattle, via a post on Instagram:

Tickets for the tour will be available from July 14, 2023 at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Victoria Monet building momentum for her album with tour

Victoria Monet is set to release her debut studio album, Jaguar II, on August 25, 2023. To support her album after its release, the singer will be embarking on the North American tour mentioned above.

The full list of dates and venues for the Victoria Monet album tour are given below:

September 6, 2023 – Detroit, MI at Majestic Theatre

September 8, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Danforth Music Hall

September 11, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Royale

September 13, 2023 – New York City, New York at Webster Hall

September 15, 2023 – Washington, D.C. at The Howard Theatre

September 16, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Theatre of Living Arts

September 18, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Underground

September 19, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Buckhead Theatre

September 21, 2023 New Orleans, Louisiana at Joy Theater New Orleans

September 22, 2023 – Houston, Texas at House of Blues Houston

September 24, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at House of Blues Dallas

September 26, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

September 28, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at 24 Oxford

September 29, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren

October 1, 2023 San Diego, California at The Observatory North Park

October 3, 2023 – San Francisco, California at The Regency Ballroom

October 6, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at The Wonder Ballroom

October 7, 2023 Seattle, Washington at The Showbox

October 9, 2023 Sacramento, California at Ace of Spades

October 11, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at The Fonda Theatre

October 22, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at House of Blues

November 15, 2023 – London, UK at Koko

Tracing Victoria Monet and her music career

Victoria Monet McCants, better known by her stage name Victoria Monet, was born on May 1, 1989 in Atlanta, Georgia, and lived in Sacremento, California in her early years.

The singer began performing from an early age, singing in the local church youth choir, before forming her own dance group in high school. She later attended the Sheldon High School Arts Program.

The singer released her debut EP, Nightmares & Lullabies: Act 1, on October 30, 2014. The EP, and her next four efforts, did not make the charts, but her music was praised by critics.

The singer had her first chart breakthrough in a collaboration with Ariana Grande. The duo released the single Monopoly, as part of Grande's album Thank U, Next. The single peaked at No. 21 on the Australian and Scottish singles chart.

Monet had her first solo success with her fifth EP, Jaguar, which was released on August 7, 2020. The EP peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

Poll : 0 votes