Devin Townsend Australian tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Devin Townsend has recently announced an upcoming tour scheduled to take place from November 8 -12, 2023. The tour will cover various venues across Australia. The tour is being held to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Canadian singer-songwriter's studio album, Lightwork, which was released on November 4, 2022.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Perth and Sydney, via a post on his official Instagram page on July 5, 2023:

Tickets for the tour will be available from July 13, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets can be purchased via the tour's official partner Phoenix Australia (https://thephoenix.au/devin-townsend/#tour).

Devin Townsend is building momentum for his new album with a tour

Devin Townsend released his twenty-first studio album, Lightwork, on November 4, 2022. The album has so far peaked at number 9 on the Finnish album chart as well as at number 50 on the UK album chart.

In celebration of the album's one-year anniversary, as well as to provide further momentum for the album, the singer is embarking on the just-announced tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the Devin Townsend Australian tour is given below:

November 8, 2023 - Perth, Australia at The Magnet House

November 10, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia at The Forum

November 11, 2023 - Sydney, Australia at The Metro

November 12, 2023 - Brisbane, Australia at The Tivoli

Tracing Devin Townsend and his music career

Devin Townsend was born on May 5, 1972. He began experimenting with music at the age of 5, starting with the banjo, before eventually graduating to the guitar when he was 12. Townsend began playing in bands during his high school years, founding Grey Skies at the age of 19.

The singer-songwriter and guitarist had his first major breakthrough when he was invited by Steve Vai to be the lead vocalist of his third studio album, Sex & Religion, released on July 27, 1993. The album peaked at number 10 on the Icelandic album charts.

Devin Townsend released his debut studio album, Punky Brüster – Cooked on Phonics, on March 19, 1996. The album, a satiric parody of the pop-punk music genre, failed to chart. As did the singer's second studio album.

The singer had his first solo chart breakthrough with his third studio album, Infinity, which was released on June 17, 1998. The album peaked at number 29 on the Japanese album chart.

In the next two decades, the singer released several notable albums, starting with his fifteenth studio album, Epicloud, released on September 18, 2012. The album peaked at number 8 on the Finnish album chart.

In 2013, the singer released a special live album, titled The Retinal Circus, on September 30, 2013. The album was a chart-topper on the Finnish album charts.

Devin Townsend's next notable album was the double album, Z², which was released on October 27, 2014. The album peaked at number 4 on the Finnish album chart.

The singer released his seventeenth studio album, Transcendence, on September 9, 2016. The album peaked at number 10 on the Australian album chart as well as at number 2 on the Finnish album chart.

Townsend's eighteenth studio album, Empath, was released on March 29, 2019. The album continued its predecessor's chart position, peaking at number 2 on the Finnish album chart, as well as at number 10 on the Australian album chart.

Poll : 0 votes