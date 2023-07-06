Why is Floor Jansen canceling upcoming solo shows? NIGHTWISH singer’s health conditions explored after collapsing on stage

Floor Jansen was set to play at the Royal Park Live in Baarn, Netherlands, on July 6, 2023, and at the Capera in Bloemendal, Netherlands, on July 8, 2023, as part of a series of solo shows. However, the singer canceled the shows on July 4, stating that she was not well enough to continue:

"With great regret, I have to cancel my shows on the 6th and 8th of July. The reason is that my health is not good enough to responsibly perform the shows. I became exhausted after my last show with Nightwish in Finland. So much so that I collapsed and had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance."

The singer added that she was hoping to get back to touring in the future, after her health had recovered from the exhaustion and after her doctors cleared her for performing.

Floor Jansen to focus on herself and her unborn baby's health in the immediate future

Floor Jansen was diagnosed with breast cancer late last year. The singer had then revealed the diagnosis via a press statement on her socials, stating that she was having surgery to remove the tumorous mass:

"I have breast cancer. It was diagnosed a little over 2 weeks ago and I will have surgery tomorrow to remove the tumour. My prognosis is very good!!! It seems to be a non-aggressive cancer, which seems to not have spread."

The singer elaborated:

"I will keep my breast. And I will be cancer free after this surgery, plus a local radiation treatment that will take place three months after this surgery, hopefully. We will know more after the surgery to see if this positive prognosis stands."

Great news! I am cancer free 🤩 The surgery took everything cancerous out and it hasn't spread! I'll get local radiation therapy in February to make sure everything stays out.

After her successful recovery from the cancer, the singer revealed that she was pregnant on March 20, 2023, via a post on her official Facebook profile:

Between her cancer recovery and her pregnancy, the singer seems to be suffering from extreme exhaustion, as she elaborated in her statement regarding the cancelation of the solo shows:

"However, I was so fatigued that continuing to work is no longer an option...To ensure the health of both myself and my unborn baby, I need to rest and focus entirely on my recovery and the final phase of my pregnancy."

Tracing Floor Jansen and her music career

Floor Jansen began her music career with the symphonic metal band After Forever, who had their first chart breakthrough with their fourth studio album, Remagine, which was released on September 8, 2005. The album peaked at number 21 on the Dutch album chart.

After Forever gained critical acclaim with their eponymously titled final studio album, which was released on April 20, 2007. The album peaked at number 6 on the Dutch album chart.

After the disbandment of After Forever, Floor Jansen became the third lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Nightwish, working on their eighth studio album, Endless Forms Most Beautiful, which was released on March 25, 2015. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Finnish and Czech album charts.

The singer subsequently worked on their ninth studio album, Human. :II: Nature, which was released on April 10, 2023. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Croatian, German, Finnish, and Swiss album charts.

Alongside Nightwish, Floor Jansen also established the rock-duo Northward with guitarist Jørn Viggo Lofstad. The duo released their debut studio album in 2018, which peaked at number 6 on the UK Rock album charts.

