“Is Madonna dead?”: Twitter erupts after the singer was found unresponsive and postpones Celebration tour 

Madonna was supposed to go on an extensive tour to support her greatest hits from July 15, 2023. Titled the Celebration Tour, the trek had shows in Europe and North America. However, the tour has now been postponed after the singer was found unresponsive and admitted to the ICU due to a severe bacterial infection, sparking fears of the singer's death on social media.

The news of the singer's illness and probable death erupted on Twitter after the singer's manager, Guy Oseary, revealed the news of her condition via an Instagram post, stating:

"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

The news was met with speculation on the singer's status on Twitter, with many wondering if she has passed away. One netizen wrote:

Madonna's illness sparks fear and speculation on Twitter

The singer's condition and the delay of her Celebration Tour, has sparked concern among netizens, with some pointing out that a severe bacterial infection involves the risk of organ failure and other complications.

Dino King of Van Nuys @DinoNuys If Madonna really was found unresponsive & it's a serious bacterial infection…organ failure is very possible.

I can’t imagine Madonna passing away

I can't imagine Madonna passing away

I can't get over the fact that David Bowie is dead

Some netizens tackled the news with humor and sarcasm, whereas others expressed their relief upon finding out that she is not dead.

vapist @vapist69 BREAKING: Madonna dead in an unfortunate smelting accident

Rangermonk @rangermonk1 Wondering if Madonna has edema due to organ failure.

Juan Million @JuanMillionTaco WOW! Jamie Foxx and Madonna and Pope Francis all dead on the same day. 😭

dave @daveiannacone I am so glad Madonna isn't dead

Tracing Madonna and her music career

Madonna Louise Ciccone, known mononymously by her stage name, Madonna, was born on August 16, 1958. The singer completed her education from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and first began her career with Patrick Hernandez, performing as a backup singer and dancer in his troupe.

The singer released her eponymously titled debut studio album on July 27, 1983. The album was a major chart breakthrough, peaking at number 6 on the UK album chart.

From her first album itself, the singer maintained a firm control over the artistic direction, production value, and the themes of her music, in contrast to a lot of other singers. In an exclusive interview with NME in 2012, the singer elaborated on her music and production values, stating:

"I like to have control over most of the things in my career but I'm not a tyrant. I don't have to have it on my album that it's written, arranged, produced, directed, and stars Madonna."

The singer continued:

"To me, to have total control means you can lose objectivity. What I like is to be surrounded by really, talented intelligent people that you can trust. And ask them for their advice and get their input."

Following the success of her first studio album, the singer released her second studio album, Like a Virgin, on November 12, 1984. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200, German, Italian, Dutch, Spanish and UK album charts respectively.

The singer released her third studio album, True Blue, on June 30, 1986. The album peaked as a chart topper on almost all major album charts, topping the charts on the Billboard 200, Australian, Dutch, Canadian, French, Italian, German, Spanish, and the UK album charts, among others.

The pop-singer released her fourth studio album, Like a Prayer, on March 21, 1989. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as on French, German, Italian, Dutch, Spanish, Swiss, and the UK album charts.

