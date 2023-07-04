DEICIDE EU Summer tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Deicide has recently announced an exciting new tour in collaboration with Decibel touring. The tour is set to kick off on August 2, 2023, and will run until August 18, 2023. Fans across the EU can look forward to experiencing this incredible event as it takes place in various venues throughout the region. The tour is being held in anticipation of the band's upcoming thirteenth studio album, which has not yet been named.

The band announced the tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Bergen, Wroclaw and London, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Tickets for the tour will be are currently available for purchase via Songkick (https://www.songkick.com/artists/208746-deicide) and are priced at €35 plus processing fees, depending upon the venue.

Deicide is set to release their still-to-be-named thirteenth studio album at some point this year. The band made elaborated on their new album's release in an exclusive interview with The Jasta Show podcast:

"Well, we signed a new deal with one of these record companies out there. I guess I'm not at liberty to say anything, who it is yet; [they're] gonna announce it soon. Yeah, man, we've had the album in the works, but we got stuck doing this whole Legion [30th-anniversary celebration] thing, and it kind of put the record to the backburner."

The band later stated in a general press statement:

"The recording is done, it's going to test mixing, then mastering. The artwork is amazing and is in its finishing stages, everything is ready to go and is in the record company's hands now. Now we all wait..."

August 2, 2023 - Bergen, Norway at Beyond the Gates

August 3, 2023 - Rasnov, Romania at Rockstadt Extremefest

August 4, 2023 - Wacken, Germany at Wacken Open Air

August 5, 2023 - Dortmund, Germany at Dortmund Deathfest

August 6, 2023 - St. Maurice De Gourdans, France at Sylak Open Air

August 8, 2023 - Poznan, Poland at B17

August 9, 2023 - Wroclaw, Poland at Zaklete Rewiry

August 10, 2023 - Obermehler, Germany at Party San Open Air

August 11, 2023 - Mannheim, Germany at 7ER at Club Open Air Stage

August 12, 2023 - Jaromer, Czech Republic at Brutal Assault

August 13, 2023 - Kortrijk, Belgium at Alcatraz Festival

August 14, 2023 - London, UK at The Dome

August 15, 2023 - Glasgow, Scotland at Slay

August 16, 2023 - Manchester, UK at Rebellion

August 18, 2023 - Saint Nolff, France at Motoculter

Tracing Deicide and their music career

Deicide released their eponymously titled debut studio album, Deicide, on June 25, 1990. The album failed to make the charts. The band had their first chart breakthrough with their second studio album, Legion, which was released on June 9, 1992. The album peaked at number 16 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

Following the success of their second studio album, the band released their third studio album, Once upon the Cross, on April 18, 1995. The album peaked at number 22 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart as well as at number 66 on the UK album chart.

Deicide achieved critical acclaim with their eighth studio album, The Stench of Redemption, which was released on August 22, 2006. The album peaked at number 84 on the German album chart.

