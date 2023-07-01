American singer Noah Kahan recently took to social media to announce his new tour, titled the Stick Season UK and EU tour. The tour, which is in support of his latest studio album Stick Season, will start on November 4, 2023, and end on November 20, 2023. He will travel across venues in the UK and Europe starting in Berlin and ending in London.

The singer also announced that his upcoming tour will be preceded by a US tour. This will start in Charleston, North Carolina on September 29, 2023, and end in Tampa, Florida on October 10, 2023. He made both announcements on his official Instagram channel.

Tickets for the tour are currently all sold out. However, interested patrons can join the waitlist for last-minute ticket openings at the singer's official website.

Noah Kahan is building momentum for his new album with a tour

Noah Kahan released his third and latest studio album, Stick Season, on October 14, 2022. The album peaked at number 2 on the Canadian album chart, and at numbers 3, 4, and 6 on the Billboard 200 as well as the Irish and Kiwi album charts respectively.

The singer has been on tour since early this year, starting with a North American tour that will continue till October 14, 2023. He will end this tour with a performance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The North American tour will be followed by the newly announced UK and EU tour. The complete list of dates and venues for the new Noah Kahan tour are as follows:

September 29, 2023 – Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina

October 3, 2023 – Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tennessee

October 4, 2023 – Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tennessee

October 9, 2023 – Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida

October 10, 2023 – Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Dates and venues of the UK and EU tour are as follows:

November 4, 2023 – Gretchen in Berlin, Germany

November 5, 2023 – Die Kantine in Cologne, Germany

November 6, 2023 – La Madeleine in Brussels, Belgium

November 8, 2023 – Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 10, 2023 – Leeds Beckett Students Union in Leeds, UK

November 12, 2023 - O2 City Hall in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

November 13, 2023 – O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, UK

November 15, 2023 – National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland

November 16, 2023 – O2 Academy in Glasgow, Scotland

November 17, 2023 – O2 Institute in Birmingham, UK

November 19, 2023 – O2 Academy in Bristol, UK

November 20, 2023 – O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, UK

Tracing Noah Kahan and his music career

Noah Kahan was born on January 1, 1997, and began experimenting with music recordings at the age of 8, posting songs to SoundCloud. In an exclusive interview with Billboard, the singer spoke about the response to his first songwriting experience. He said that the first song he wrote was titled Wednesday Is The Worst Days of My Life which he sang at his talent show.

He said that following that, he had to attend "mandatory therapy" for two weeks with the school's guidance counselor as people were "so concerned."

"It was a banger, honestly. But they just couldn’t understand it yet," the singer said.

The singer released his debut studio album, Hurt Somebody, on January 12, 2018. The album peaked at number 22 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

Following the success of his debut EP, Noah Kahan released his debut studio album, Busyhead, on June 14, 2019. The album was moderately successful, peaking at number 83 on the Canadian album chart.

