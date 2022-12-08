Noah Kahan Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more

Canadian singer-songwriter Noah Kahan has announced additional tour dates for his Stick Season Tour next year. The tour is in continuation to the previously announced tour dates, which will kick off in January next year. Kahan will be backed by singers Joy Oladokun and Ruston Kelly.

Noah Kahan recently performed his viral song Stick Season on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. He also gave a live performance of Northern Attitude on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The artist has also released a live acoustic performance of his famous track titled Homesick, which was shot in his hometown of Stafford, Vermont.

Tickets for the Noah Kahan tour will be available for presale from December 14 at 10.00 am PT and via general onsale on December 16 at 10.00 am PT at https://noahkahan.com/tour/.

Noah Kahan 2023 'Stick Season' tour dates

Noah Kahan @NoahKahan



verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/noahkahan Stick Season will be in full swing through summer 2023. I thought I would have something beautiful and intelligent to say about playing venues like these but I’m at a loss for words, so I’ll just say this: Holy fucking shit! Stick Season will be in full swing through summer 2023. I thought I would have something beautiful and intelligent to say about playing venues like these but I’m at a loss for words, so I’ll just say this: Holy fucking shit! verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/noahkahan https://t.co/EMqcno35DG

January 27 -- Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

January 28 -- Austin, TX Emo’s

January 29 -- Dallas, TX House of Blues

January 31 -- Birmingham, AL Iron City

February 2 -- Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

February 3 -- Chattanooga, TN The Signal

February 7 -- Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

February 8 -- Columbus, OH KEMBA Live!

February 10 -- Detroit, MI The Fillmore

February 11 -- Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater

February 14 -- St. Louis, MO The Pageant

February 15 -- Kansas City, MO The Truman

February 17 -- Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom

February 18 -- Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom

NEW DATES

May 26 -- Lewiston, NY ARTPARK Amphitheater^

May 30 -- Albany, NY Palace Theatre^

June 2 -- Montreal, QC MTELUS^

June 3 -- Lafayette, NY Beak & Skiff

June 6 -- Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

June 7 -- New York, NY Radio City Music Hall^

June 9 -- Washington, DC The Anthem^

June 10 -- Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage @ The Mann^

June 11 -- Charlottesville, VA Ting Pavilion^

June 13 -- Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater^

June 14 -- Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater^

June 17 -- Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy #

June 18 -- Charleston, SC Firefly Distillery #

June 20 -- Asheville, NC Rabbit Rabbit^

June 22 -- Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion @ Nautica^

June 23 -- Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center^

July 29 -- Burlington, VT Waterfront Park^

August 8 -- Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre^

August 9 -- San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater^

August 11 -- Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre^

August 15 -- Redmond, WA Marymoor Park^

August 16 -- Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

August 18 -- Spokane, WA Pavilion at the Riverfront^

August 19 -- Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater^

September 12 -- Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! #

September 13 -- St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park #

September 15 -- Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater @ White River State Park #

September 16 -- Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill #

September 17 -- Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach #

^ with Joy Oladokun

# with Ruston Kelly

The tour is in support of Stick Season, which went viral on TikTok

The tour is in support of Noah Kahan’s recent album Stick Season, which was released in October last year. Its title track went viral on TikTok earlier this year. Speaking about the song with Insider in an interview, Noah Kahan said:

"I've released tons of songs that I thought were going to be really good, and they didn't do anything. So I wasn't putting my eggs in any baskets, really."

He further added, saying:

"Then it got to the point where people were using the sound but turning the volume all the way down, just because it's going to boost the algorithm. I was like, 'OK, this song is really doing well. It really connected with people."

Noah Kahan penned down the album in his hometown of Vermont during the pandemic.

