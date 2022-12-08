Death Grips Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

American experimental hip-hop group Death Grips has announced a North American tour slated for May 2023.

This is the first time the band has hit the road since 2019. The first part of the tour will kick off on May 4 in Portland, Oregon, at Revolution Hall and conclude on May 18 in Santa Ana, California. The second part of the tour will begin on September 13 in Minneapolis and conclude on October 6 in Dallas, Texas.

Continue reading to find out the dates of Death Grips' North American Tour for next year and where you can buy the tickets.

Death Grips 2023 North American Tour Dates and Tickets

May 04 - Portland, Oregon, at Revolution Hall

May 05 - Vancouver, British Columbia, at Harbour Event & Convention Center

May 06 - Seattle, Washington, at Showbox Sodo

May 08 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Union Event Center

May 09 - Denver, Colorado, at Ogden Theatre

May 11 - Phoenix, Arizona, at The Van Buren

May 12 - San Diego, California, at The Observatory North Park

May 13 - Las Vegas, Nevada, at Sick New World Fest

May 16 - San Francisco, California, at The Warfield

May 17 - Los Angeles, California, at Hollywood Palladium

May 18 - Santa Ana, California, at The Observatory

September 13 - Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Filmore

September 16 - Chicago, Illinois, at Riot Fest

September 17 - Detroit, Michigan, at The Filmore Detroit

September 18 - Toronto, Ontario, at Danforth Music Hall

September 20 - Boston, Massachusetts, at House Of Blues

September 21 - Brooklyn, New York, at Brooklyn Steel

September 23 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Union Transfer

September 25 - Nashville, Tennessee, at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

September 26 - Atlanta, Georgia, at Buckhead Theatre

September 28 - Orlando, Florida, at The Vanguard

September 29 - Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at Revolution Live At The Backyard

September 30 - St. Petersburg, Florida, at Janus Live

October 02 - New Orleans, Louisiana, at The Filmore New Orleans

October 03 - Houston, Texas, at The Bayou Music Center

October 05 - Austin, Texas, at Emos

October 06 - Dallas, Texas, at South Side Ballroom

The presales for the tickets will be available from December 8 at 10.00 am MST via Ticketmaster. The on-sale for the general public will begin on December 9 at 10 am MST.

Death Grips to perform at the Outbreak Festival 2023

Last month, Death Grips were announced as the headliners for the Outbreak Fest, along with rapper Denzel Curry. The festival will take place from June 23 to 25 at Manchester’s Depot Mayfield. Additionally, the group will perform at several other musical fests, including Sick New World and Primavera Sound.

Back in 2014, the band had noted that they were going to disband after releasing their album The Powers That B. However, they continued to tour and make music together. The group's lineup consists of vocalist Stefan Burnett, who also goes by MC Ride, drummer Zach Hill, and keyboardist Andy Morin.

Death Grips' last popular work was their full-length album Year of The Snitch, which was released in 2018. The following year, the group released a 30-minute mix titled Gmail and the Restraining Orders. In addition to that, they also recently released their previous work, such as More Than the Fairy, a 2016 non-album single, and Live from Death Valley, an EP from 2011, to streaming services.

