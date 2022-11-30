Primavera Sound 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Primavera Sound has announced the lineup for its 2023 iteration, which will take place over two weekends and at two different locations. Festival organizers have noted that the towns will mirror each other on two consecutive weekends. The Primavera Sound festival will take place in Barcelona between May 31 and June 4, and the inaugural Primavera Sound Madrid festival will take place between June 7 and June 11.

The headliners for the festival include Grammy-award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar, English rock band Blur, Depeche Mode, Spanish singer Rosalía, English synth pop-duo Pet Shop Boys, and American singer Halsey.

As per reports by the festival authorities, there will be 200 performances as well as:

"A shared line-up shared 620 kilometres apart, with a few slight exceptions."

Primavera Sound 2023: Tickets, presale, and more details

Abonos y entradas de día a la venta el 1 de diciembre

Full festival tickets and day tickets on sale December 1st

Abonaments i entrades de dia a la venda l'1 de desembre



#PrimaveraSound #PS23 #illbeyourmirror Reflect what you are 🪞Abonos y entradas de día a la venta el 1 de diciembreFull festival tickets and day tickets on sale December 1stAbonaments i entrades de dia a la venda l'1 de desembre

Tickets for both weekends of the festival will be available from December 1 at 12 pm CET from the festival’s official website.

Festival tickets with varying privileges are available via the festival’s website. These include a full festival ticket and VIP full festival tickets for a single venue priced at €325 and €545, respectively.

Also available via the festival’s website are full festival tickets in the general and VIP categories that will give access to the festival from June 1 to June 11 for both Madrid and Barcelona. These passes are priced at €520 and €900, respectively.

Further available via the website are Pack Barcelona and Madrid 2023 tickets priced at €330 each. Full festival tickets for the Barcelona iteration of the festival are priced at €275 each. The festival's Pro Basic and Pro Premium passes are priced at €360 euros and €580, respectively.

Primavera Sound 2023 Lineup

barcelona + madrid! this june is gonna be insane … catch us at @primavera_sound june 2 and june 9. tickets on sale this thurs!

The Mars Volta

FKA twigs

St. Vincent

The War on Drugs

My Morning Jacket

Death Grips

Turnstile

Pusha T

NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge)

Maggie Rogers

Sparks

The Moldy Peaches

Japanese Breakfast

Baby Keem

Ghost

Bad Religion

Måneskin

Four Tet

Darkside

Le Tigre

John Cale

Built to Spill

Christine and the Queens

The Voidz

Alex G

Perfume

Bleachers

Julia Holter

Nation of Language

Black Country

New Road

Shellac

Caroline Polachek

Arlo Parks

Boris

JPEGMAFIA

Beak>

PinkPantheress

black midi

Sudan Archives

Yves Tumor

Be Your Own Pet

Skrillex

Mneskin

Fred again

More about the headliners

Among the headliners for the Primavera Sound Festival is multiple-Grammy-award winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, who released his new album, Mr Morale and the Big Steppers, five years after his previous project Damn, which was released in 2017.

The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 and also received several accolades, including the American Music Awards and the BET Hip Hop Awards. It has also been nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards in two categories, Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.

Also among the headliners are British electronic band Depeche Mode, who are set to perform on stage in five years. Earlier this year, the band’s founding member, Andrew Fletcher, passed away at the age of 60. Last month, the surviving members of the band announced a new album, Memento Mori, and a supporting tour for the album. The US leg of their tour will begin in March 2023 and will conclude on April 14, after which the band will head to Europe and the UK.

