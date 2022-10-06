Depeche Mode 'Memento Mori' 2023 Tour: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more details

British electronic band Depeche Mode have announced a new album, Memento Mori, and a supporting tour that is slated for 2023. The US leg of the tour will kick off on March 2023, in California and will conclude on April 14 in New York. Depeche Mode will then head to Europe and the UK, ending their tour on August 11, 2023.

The presale for the North American leg of Depeche Mode's tour will begin on October 6 at 10 am PT via Ticketmaster. The presale for the Canadian tour is currently underway, and the sale for the European tour is also live via Ticketmaster.

Depeche Mode gave insights on the release of their new album during a press conference in Berlin. The band’s frontman Dave Gahan said that Depeche Mode had started writing the material “a couple of years back," for which they reunited in the studio this summer.

Depeche Mode 2023 World Tour Dates

March 23 – Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

March 25 – San Jose, CA SAP Center

March 28 – Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

March 30 – Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

April 02 – San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

April 05 – Chicago, IL United Center

April 07 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

April 09 – Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

April 12 – Montreal, QC Centre Bell

April 14 – New York, NY Madison Square Garden

May 16 – Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

May 20 – Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis Antwerpen

May 23 – Stockholm, SE Friends Arena

May 26 – Leipzig, DE Leipziger Festwiese

May 28 – Bratislava, SK Národný Futbalový Štadión

May 31 – Bordeaux, FR Matmut Atlantique

June 02 – Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound Festival

June 04 – Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 06 – Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 09 – Madrid, ES Primavera Sound Festival

June 11 – Bern, CH Stadion Wankdorf

June 14 – Dublin, IE Malahide Castle

June 17 – London, UK Twickenham Stadium

June 20 – Munich, DE Olympiastadion

June 22 – Lille, FR Stade Pierre Mauroy

June 24 – Paris, FR Stade de France

June 27 – Copenhagen, DK Parken

June 29 – Frankfurt, DE Deutsche Bank Park

July 04 – Lyon, FR Groupama Stadium

July 07 – Berlin, DE Olympiastadion

July 12 – Rome, IT Stadio Olympico

July 14 – Milan, IT San Siro

July 16 – Bologna, IT Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

July 21 – Klagenfurt, AT Wörthersee Stadion

July 23 – Zagreb, HR Arena Zagreb

July 26 – Bucharest, RO Arena Națională

July 28 – Budapest, HU Puskás Aréna

July 30 – Prague, CZ Letňany Airport

August 02 – Warsaw, PL PGE Narodowy

August 06 – Tallinn, EE Tallinna Lauluväljak

August 08 – Helsinki, FI Kaisaniemen Puisto

August 11 – Oslo, NO Telenor Arena

More about Depeche Mode’s new album

Depeche Mode’s new album Memento Mori is scheduled to release in 2023, and will be the band’s 15th studio album. Memento Mori refers to an object kept as a reminder of the inevitability of death.

Singer-songwriter Martin Gore noted that the album was named before the band’s keyboardist Andy Fletcher passed away. Speaking about the title of the album, Gore said that although the title sounds very morbid, it can be looked at positively as well. He said that it could also mean that one should "live each day to the max' which is exactly how they like to interpret the title.

He added:

“After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”

Memento Mori is a follow-up to 2017’s Spirit and will be released through Columbia Records.

