Trippie Redd Take Me Away North American tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more

American rapper Trippie Redd has announced a new tour the Take Me Away tour, scheduled to take place in North America in venues across mainland the USA and Canada. The tour is in support of the rapper's newest album, Mansion Musik, which was released earlier this year. The rapper announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram page. It also said that the tour will feature supporting performances by Lucki, D.Savage, Ekkstacy, K Suave, and Jean Dawson.
Presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed by texting access code AWAY23 to #555. A Live Nation presale can also be accessed by using the code DISCO on the rapper's Live Nation page.
General tickets for the tour will be available from June 30, 2023, at 11 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the rapper's official website as well.
Trippie Redd is building momentum for his album with the tour
Trippie Redd released his fifth and latest studio album, Mansion Musik, on January 20, 2023. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 9 on the Canadian album chart.
The rapper is set to support his new album with his tour and joining him on said tour will be rapper Lucki. The Chicago-based rapper is best known for his second studio album, Flawless Like Me, which was released on September 23, 2022. The album peaked at number 12 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
Also there on the tour will be rappers D. Savage and K Suave as well as singer-songwriter Ekkstacy and experimental pop artist Jean Dawson. The full list of dates and venues for the Trippie Redd North American Tour is given below:
- August 31, 2023 — Somerset Amphitheater in Somerset, Wisconsin
- September 2, 2023 — Rocket Mortgage Arena in Cleveland, Ohio
- September 4, 2023 — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL in St. Louis, Missouri
- September 5, 2023 — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois
- September 7, 2023 — Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan
- September 8, 2023 — Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Ontario
- September 9, 2023 — The XFINITY Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut
- September 10, 2023 — Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts
- September 12, 2023 — Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- September 13, 2023 — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey
- September 14, 2023 — Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia
- September 16, 2023 — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Virginia at Virginia Beach
- September 17, 2023 — PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina
- September 18, 2023 — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, North Carolina
- September 21, 2023 — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida
- September 22, 2023 — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida
- September 23, 2023 — Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia
- September 26, 2023 — Dos Equis Pavillion in Dallas, Texas
- September 28, 2023 — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land in Sugar Land, Texas
- October 1, 2023 — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, Arizona
- October 2, 2023 — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in San Diego, CA
- October 4, 2023 — The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California
- October 6, 2023 — Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California
- October 9, 2023 — WAMU Theater in Seattle, Washington State
Tracing Trippie Redd and his music career
Trippie Redd released his debut studio album, Life's a Trip, on August 10, 2018. The album was a major chart breakthrough, peaking at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 5 on the Canadian album chart.
Following the success of his debut studio album, the singer released his second studio album,!, on August 9, 2019. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 8 on the Norwegian album chart.
Trippie Redd released his third studio album, Pegasus, on October 30, 2020. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 6 on the Canadian album chart.