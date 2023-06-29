Trippie Redd Take Me Away North American tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more

American rapper Trippie Redd has announced a new tour the Take Me Away tour, scheduled to take place in North America in venues across mainland the USA and Canada. The tour is in support of the rapper's newest album, Mansion Musik, which was released earlier this year. The rapper announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram page. It also said that the tour will feature supporting performances by Lucki, D.Savage, Ekkstacy, K Suave, and Jean Dawson.

Presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed by texting access code AWAY23 to #555. A Live Nation presale can also be accessed by using the code DISCO on the rapper's Live Nation page.

General tickets for the tour will be available from June 30, 2023, at 11 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the rapper's official website as well.

Trippie Redd is building momentum for his album with the tour

Trippie Redd released his fifth and latest studio album, Mansion Musik, on January 20, 2023. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 9 on the Canadian album chart.

The rapper is set to support his new album with his tour and joining him on said tour will be rapper Lucki. The Chicago-based rapper is best known for his second studio album, Flawless Like Me, which was released on September 23, 2022. The album peaked at number 12 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Also there on the tour will be rappers D. Savage and K Suave as well as singer-songwriter Ekkstacy and experimental pop artist Jean Dawson. The full list of dates and venues for the Trippie Redd North American Tour is given below:

August 31, 2023 — Somerset Amphitheater in Somerset, Wisconsin

September 2, 2023 — Rocket Mortgage Arena in Cleveland, Ohio

September 4, 2023 — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL in St. Louis, Missouri

September 5, 2023 — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois

September 7, 2023 — Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan

September 8, 2023 — Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Ontario

September 9, 2023 — The XFINITY Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut

September 10, 2023 — Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts

September 12, 2023 — Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

September 13, 2023 — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey

September 14, 2023 — Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia

September 16, 2023 — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Virginia at Virginia Beach

September 17, 2023 — PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina

September 18, 2023 — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, North Carolina

September 21, 2023 — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida

September 22, 2023 — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida

September 23, 2023 — Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia

September 26, 2023 — Dos Equis Pavillion in Dallas, Texas

September 28, 2023 — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land in Sugar Land, Texas

October 1, 2023 — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, Arizona

October 2, 2023 — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in San Diego, CA

October 4, 2023 — The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California

October 6, 2023 — Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California

October 9, 2023 — WAMU Theater in Seattle, Washington State

Tracing Trippie Redd and his music career

Trippie Redd released his debut studio album, Life's a Trip, on August 10, 2018. The album was a major chart breakthrough, peaking at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 5 on the Canadian album chart.

Following the success of his debut studio album, the singer released his second studio album,!, on August 9, 2019. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 8 on the Norwegian album chart.

Trippie Redd released his third studio album, Pegasus, on October 30, 2020. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 6 on the Canadian album chart.

