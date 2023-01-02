"She wanna be involved in beef so bad": Aveena Bankrollz slammed for standing on King Von's grave in viral video

Chicago-based rapper Aveena Bankrollzzz shared a video on her Instagram disrespecting the late rapper King Von by stepping on his grave on Saturday, December 31, 2022. She shared the post with the caption:

"If I had a d*ick I'll put it out and p*ss on em... I HEARDDYOU @nickiminaj."

King Von was another rapper from Chicago who relocated to Atlanta before he was shot dead on November 6, 2020, at the age of 26. He was known to be affiliated with the street gang Black Disciples.

Internet users were not impressed by Aveena's antics and were quick to call out her actions. One user commented:

"She's talked the talk, she gotta walk the walk now": Aveena Barnkrollz gets trolled by netizens

Aveena's actions did not sit well with many and they called her out for disrespecting the dead. Many also shared cautionary comments to not meddle with gang-related events. Some even questioned the reasoning behind her actions.

Here are some of the comments seen on Twitter and Reddit slamming the rapper:

Who is King Von?

Von was born in Chicago to an absentee father who died when the rapper was only 11. He lived with his mother, six half-siblings, and three siblings. He was active in the music industry between 2018 and 2020. He is known for his songs Armed & Dangerous and I am What I Am.

Trigger warning: The following video contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

He was frequently jailed and had affiliations with the Black Disciples street gang. The rapper moved to Atlanta for a fresh start and to focus on his music career.

Many of his songs focused on his tense street life in Chicago and his desire to escape the gangster mentality. In an interview with Passion of the Weiss, he compared the two cities:

"I like Chicago better though because I have my people out there, but the police know me too well in Chicago and there are people that don't like me."

On November 6, 2020, he was fatally shot in a fight between two groups in the parking lot of the Monaco Hookah Lounge. He was rushed to a local hospital but died of his injuries. The Atlanta Police Department confirmed with Vulture that it had issued a warrant against 22-year-old Timothy Leeks for Von's murder.

Thanks to his rap career, he was able to break out of the gangster life and was known to help out families and kids in need in his hometown.

After facing backlash from fans and netizens, Aveena shared a story on her Instagram, @aveenabankrollzzz, that addressed her cousin's death:

Aveena eventually removed both the story and the post from her Instagram profile.

