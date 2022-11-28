NBA Youngboy and Bobby Shmurda drama explained as rappers clash in wild back and forth online

American rapper NBA YoungBoy and rapper Bobby Shmurda were engaged in an extensive online beef.

On November 27, the 23-year-old star took to his Instagram stories to pass a dig at 28-year-old Bobby and call him "von Shmurda."

YoungBoy posted the IG story in response to the Shmoney rapper uploading a video where he said he did not want to know what other people's friends had done. He also claimed he was not talking about the Bandit rapper.

In another story, NBA YoungBoy called Bobby Shmurda a "slave."

NBA Youngboy addressed Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel

After taking a dig at Bobby on his Instagram stories, NBA Youngboy posted a video where he addressed Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel. The latter recently appeared on Math Hoffa’s podcast My Expert Opinion where he talked about how King Von's death could have been avoided.

He said:

"[King Von's] mind off the rip went to kill. How you went to kill? How much hate you have already to kill this man? You feel what I’m saying? Was it the drugs?"

He continued:

"You had the upper hand but just could have seen it and said, ‘Yo chill.’ You had the upper hand and could have just been like, ‘Yo, back your n**gas up and get your dawg outta here.’ But you already chose the murder route.”

In a video posted on Instagram by the Lonely Child rapper, he called the other two rappers "irrelevant."

Calling them irrelevant, he said that they need people like him to keep them going and added:

"I ain't doin' no fallin' around this b**ch n***a. This flunk-a** n***a want another n***a to jump out the truck and pump-fake and then get shot in his face? Man, you sound stupid as a f**k, man. You n****s dumb, bro."

NBA YoungBoy then stated that he did not want any beef with Shmurda or Rowdy and asked them to stop the violence. However, in another set of videos, he went after Shmurda stating that he does not know how to rap anymore and his career took a backflip when he went to jail at the height of his career.

Bobby then started a live session on his Instagram handle to speak with YoungBoy face-to-face but to no avail. He stated that he is going to "boom Wack 100" when he sees him next and also stated that he does not want to beef with the Bestie rapper.

Bobby Shmurda suspects the online back-and-forth with NBA Youngboy is a plot to get him back into jail

After Bobby's live session ended, YoungBoy posted videos stating that the Hot Boy rapper was "doped-up" during his video session and was like that earlier as well. He also stated that he would pay Shmurda to help him cease the violence and mocked him for saying that he would "boom Wack 100."

Bobby replied and stated that his parole officer had been in touch with him and that he didn't want any problems this time. He alleged that the online beef with YoungBoy is a plot to put him behind bars again. He then called the rapper "one of the biggest slaves" in the music business.

In a text screenshot, YoungBoy revealed that he blocked Shmurda mid-conversation. He also stated that he does not want to be friends with him anymore. Bobby later posted a screenshot of the private message shared by NBA YoungBoy and called him "feds" in the caption.

As of writing, NBA YoungBoy is yet to respond to Bobby's apology on Instagram.

