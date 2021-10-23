What is NBA Youngboy's net worth? Rapper's fortune explored as he is set to be released from prison

Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, professionally known as NBA YoungBoy, was recently granted bail by a Louisiana judge. The rapper and singer-songwriter has been in custody for over seven months since the end of March. He is currently facing federal charges in Louisiana for illegal possession. On March 22, he was arrested in Los Angeles after evading a federal warrant that demanded his arrest.

According to XXL Mag's statement from NBA YoungBoy's lawyer, the singer has been granted bail (by Chief US District Judge Shelly Dick) under certain conditions, which includes house arrest.

However, NBA (Never Broke Again) YoungBoy will not be released from incarceration until he provides $540,000 or puts up two of his properties worth $1.5 million as collateral.

How much is NBA YoungBoy worth?

According to Billboard, NBA YoungBoy's net worth is estimated to be a cool $6 million. The 22-year-old rapper amassed almost the entirety of his fortune from his album and mixtape sales. Since his foray into the music industry in 2015, NBA YoungBoy has released three studio albums, one compilation album, and fifteen mixtapes.

NBA YoungBoy started his career with the mixtape Life Before Fame in 2015, followed by numerous others in 2016 and 2017. The rapper earned most of his fame within 2017. Furthermore, the Louisiana native has twenty-six singles (out of which he contributed as a featured artist in six), three collaborative mixtapes, and more.

In October 2019, his 12th mixtape, AI YoungBoy 2 topped the Billboard 200 at its peak in over 102 weeks. A year later, in September 2020, the singer-songwriter's second studio album, Top, peaked on the chart and spent over 57 weeks in the top 200.

In 2021, Billboard released a list of "Top Paid Musicians of 2020," where YoungBoy NBA came in ninth position. The list suggested that the singer made most of his money from streaming. Meanwhile, he earned around $126,000 from sales and approximately $1.7 million from publishing, with his tours raking in $129,000.

The rapper has 1.4 billion video plays and 6.2 billion audio streams over the years. In 2021, YoungBoy's track Bandit, featuring late artist Juice WRLD, earned him a win in the Winning Rap Songs Category at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, as well as a BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Award for Most Performed R&B/Hip-Hop Song.

Although the number of properties owned by the singer is not known publicly, the judge's order cites the combined worth of at least two of his properties at $1.5 million.

NBA YoungBoy's fortunes are likely to have taken a hit, considering his run-ins with the law since 2016. Furthermore, he has eight children, which means the singer is required to pay child support to their respective mothers.

