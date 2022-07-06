Who is Judith Chemla? French actress shares photos of domestic abuse sustained at hands of director Yohan Manca 

On Sunday, July 3, French actress Judith Chemla took to Instagram to share a series of photos showing injuries she sustained from domestic abuse nearly a year ago. Although she mentioned that she was abused by her daughter’s father, Chemla did not reveal the name of her perpetrator.

However, earlier this year, FranceInfo reported that film director Yohan Manca reportedly received an eight-month suspended prison sentence for alleged domestic violence against the actress. Chemla and Manca were previously in a relationship and have a daughter together.

TW: Domestic violence

Judith Chemla reveals injuries from domestic violence sustained last year

In her latest Instagram post, Chemla demanded peace and claimed that her abuser has continued to harm her:

“I have so much evidence that he continues to try and harm me… What must it take for him to leave me alone? I can’t stand it anymore. I demand peace. Is it clearer like this?” (Translated)

She then detailed the injuries she sustained from domestic violence a year ago:

“A year ago my face was injured, blue, purple under my eye, I saw myself deformed. A year ago I looked at my face in the mirror and I knew that I could no longer hide my face.” (Translated)

The Cesar Award nominee also shared that she has filed multiple complaints against her abuser and asked if she should take legal help for the third time.

“Should I go back to the police a third time? Filing a third complaint in a year? To be in the film industry and have the sword of Damocles of eight months of a suspended sentence, isn’t that enough? Should I keep this to myself? He would continue to feel above the law… He will continue to believe he is able to pressure me and harass me morally.” (Translated)

As per Variety, Judith Chemla had previously filed a legal complaint against Yohan Manca after he allegedly threw a cell phone at her near Theatre du Rond-Point Street on July 3, 2021.

Everything to know about Judith Chemla

Judith Chemla is a French theatre and screen actress (Image via Fabrizio Maltese/Getty Images)

Cesar-nominated French actress Judith Chemla was born on July 5, 1984, and gave her first audition at the age of 14 before undertaking theatrical studies in high school as a pupil of Emmanuel Demarcy Motta.

Chemla also received musical training during her childhood and learned to play the piano and the violin. She also became a trained singer and lent her singing voice to Dido in Crocodile and Violetta in La Traviata.

The actress began developing a passion for acting in high school after being inspired by a recording of Peter Brook's mini-series The Mahabharata (1989). She left school to pursue her dreams of acting later on and started performing in the theatre production of The Tempest.

Judith Chemla went to the 5th arrondissement Conservatoire to attend Bruno Wacrenier's classes and even studied with Cecile Grandin at the Bourg la Reine-Sceaux Conservatoire. She later attended the National Conservatory of Dramatic Art of Paris and graduated in 2007.

Following the completion of her education at the Paris Conservatoire of Dramatic Arts, Chemla was invited by Comedie-Francaise's artistic director Muriel Mayette to make her theatrical debut in Lukas Hemleb's onstage production of The Misanthrope.

On her 22nd birthday, Chemla signed a contract with Comedie-Francaise and spent two years with the theatre thereon. She appeared in Camille Rewinds in 2012 and earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the 38th Cesar Awards.

In 2015, she debuted as a stage direction for a musical called Crack in the Sky. Chemla starred in Une Vie (2016) and a recent comedy named Not My Type. She also contributed to My Brothers And I which ran in the 2021 Un Certain Regard section of Cannes.

During the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in April 2020, Judith Chemla was one of the few actors to join Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit for a Good Friday service at the Cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris.

