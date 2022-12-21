On Tuesday, December 20, the body of Peter Salvino, a Northwestern University doctoral student, was found in Chicago harbor after he had disappeared following a house party over the weekend, Chicago police confirmed in a statement.

Peter Salvino, 25, was last seen leaving a house party early Sunday morning in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

As per social media posts, family and friends of Salvino, who began searching for a missing Northwestern PhD student after they failed to hear from him the next day, said that he was last heard from past midnight Sunday morning. Salvino reportedly face-timed a friend while walking to his apartment from the party before he went missing.

Walson Smith Hordiness @WHordiness Two days after he left a North Side party, missing Northwestern Ph.D. student Peter Salvino's body was discovered on Tuesday. Let's examine Peter Salvino and the situation in greater depth. Two days after he left a North Side party, missing Northwestern Ph.D. student Peter Salvino's body was discovered on Tuesday. Let's examine Peter Salvino and the situation in greater depth.

On Tuesday, officials confirmed that the body fished out of Diversey Harbor in Chicago was identified as Peter Salvino. Police have yet to disclose the cause of death but said this was an active investigation.

Peter Salvino's phone was last pinged near the Chicago harbor

Two days after Peter Salvino went missing, Chicago police found his body in Diversey Harbor on Tuesday, December 20, after the family of the now-deceased student said that Salvino's phone had last pinged near that location.

Jenna Barnes @Jenna_Barnes We’re at Diversey Harbor where there’s a police search underway. We’ve seen at least one diver go into the water.



This is the area where missing Northwestern student Peter Salvino’s family says his phone last pinged, but police have not said why they’re here. We’re at Diversey Harbor where there’s a police search underway. We’ve seen at least one diver go into the water. This is the area where missing Northwestern student Peter Salvino’s family says his phone last pinged, but police have not said why they’re here. https://t.co/EPDSrodiaJ

Peter Salvino was last spotted in a photo at The Wiener's Circle, 2622 N. Clark St. He met a few of his friends at a house party and then disappeared early Sunday morning. Authorities said the 25-year-old Northwestern student arrived at the party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace but disappeared while heading home from the location.

Following his disappearance, family and friends of Salvino, who began searching for the missing student, implored the residents in the area to check their cameras to help them find him.

Marni Hughes @MarniHughesTV Urgent missing case in Chicago area: Peter Salvino. Salvino was supposed to meet his father for the Bears game Sunday, but family members have been unable to find him. He is a 25-year-old doctoral student at Northwestern. Contact CPD if you can help. (312) 744-8266 Urgent missing case in Chicago area: Peter Salvino. Salvino was supposed to meet his father for the Bears game Sunday, but family members have been unable to find him. He is a 25-year-old doctoral student at Northwestern. Contact CPD if you can help. (312) 744-8266 https://t.co/9k4uUl45XL

In a statement, Peter Salvino's family said he was on FaceTime with a friend around 12.15 am. The friend had called to ensure he arrived home safely from the party. Salvino’s family added that his phone last pinged a location near Diversey Harbor at 12.31 am on Sunday.

thisizmyburner @WyzeGe @SmileyFaceCult In the case of Peter, his cell phone pinged near Diversey Harbor after video surveillance witnessed him at Wieners Circle. I suspect something went awry after he stopped for food #Petersalvino @SmileyFaceCult In the case of Peter, his cell phone pinged near Diversey Harbor after video surveillance witnessed him at Wieners Circle. I suspect something went awry after he stopped for food #Petersalvino https://t.co/oLBadQPgR1

Authorities said that several people texted Peter Salvino on Sunday, but while the messages were delivered, they did not receive a response. Shortly after the body was discovered, Salvino's devastated family issued the following statement:

"We are both shattered and relieved to report that, earlier today, we found Peter during the marine search of Diversey Harbor. Throughout the last three days, we have been overwhelmed by the support and assistance we've received from friends, family and residents and businesses in our search for Peter.

They added:

"We are grateful beyond measure for their diligence, without which Peter may not have been found. At this time, our family appreciates the public affording us privacy as we process our grief over this devastating loss."

Police have yet to release additional information on the case, citing an active investigation.

