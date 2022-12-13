What happened to Ken DeLand Jr.? American college student goes missing in France

Ken DeLand Jr. is a 22-year-old American student who went missing in France in November 2022. He is a senior at St. John Fisher University, New York. According to the student's family, he would constantly be in touch with them before he went missing.

Ken's father, Kenneth DeLand, said that his son was in France to study French at the University of Grenoble Alpes. The family reportedly had last heard from Ken DeLand Jr. on November 27, 2022.

The family had expressed their concerns regarding Ken’s disappearance and added that they feared the worst.

crimedoor @crimedoor



findkendeland.com



#missingperson #truecrime #findkendeland #kendeland #Missing #news #rochester #France The parents of 22-year-old Ken DeLand Jr. have set up a website in an effort to share information about their son, who has been missing since last month: The parents of 22-year-old Ken DeLand Jr. have set up a website in an effort to share information about their son, who has been missing since last month: findkendeland.com#missingperson #truecrime #findkendeland #kendeland #Missing #news #rochester #France https://t.co/lO81HiTFMH

American student Ken DeLand Jr. has been missing in France for over 2 weeks

Ken’s fellow students had reported him missing on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, and it was confirmed by a French prosecutor who is currently handling the case. According to the prosecutor, Eric Vaillant, Ken DeLand Jr. was supposed to leave France on December 15, 2022.

Ken DeLand Jr.'s parents launched a website to help with the search for him and they have also updated the website with details of when they last heard from their son. DeLand's parents reportedly last heard from him on November 27, 2022. They said that he apparently left his host family's residence and boarded a train that was headed for Valence, France.

On November 30, 2022, the family received a ping from Ken’s phone. The next update the family received about Ken was on December 3, 2022, at 9 pm local time, when he made a purchase worth $8.90 at a store in Montelimar.

Elle 🎄 Merry Christmas! @SurfPHX American Student MISSING In France!



Leave any tips you may have on:



Last seen entering a sporting store on Dec 3rd. 🏻



🏻 🏻 🏻



New York student Ken DeLand Jr. has gone missing in France.



🏻 nypost.com/2022/12/12/ny-… American Student MISSING In France!Leave any tips you may have on: FindKenDeland.com Last seen entering a sporting store on Dec 3rd.New York student Ken DeLand Jr. has gone missing in France. 🚨American Student MISSING In France!Leave any tips you may have on: FindKenDeland.comLast seen entering a sporting store on Dec 3rd.👇🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻📍New York student Ken DeLand Jr. has gone missing in France.👉🏻 nypost.com/2022/12/12/ny-… https://t.co/rYbx4qgXz2

Surveillance footage captured him entering the store, but it is unclear what he purchased at the store and there have been no updates about him since. The family said that they fear the worst and all they want is for Ken to be located.

The DeLand Family mentioned that Ken's course was supposed to end on December 17, and his visa would expire in January 2023.

Kenneth DeLand spoke to ABC News and said that Ken DeLand Jr. was excited about studying abroad and was looking forward to it. However, according to prosecutor Eric Vaillant, Ken left voluntarily after being unable to make friends.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Vaillant said that DeLand supposedly told several people that he arrived in France "insufficiently prepared." The 22-year-old also supposedly had trouble making friends.

The prosecutor also revealed that Ken wanted to visit Marseille before returning home and had planned on leaving early for the same. The family, meanwhile, wrote that despite certain difficulties that Ken initially faced, he was adjusting well to the new surroundings.

On the website, they stated that Ken had issues making friends initally but he remained positive and soon he made great connections. They added that Ken had told his friends in the US and France that he wanted to travel to Marseille befor ehe went home.

Ken is described as a boy who loved to travel and was an outgoing student.

FBI is assisting the search for Ken through their office in Paris

Classmates and peers who saw DeLand that day before he went missing said that he looked quite happy and normal. Ken was studying through a program called American Institute for Foreign Study (AIFS).

Speaking about Ken’s disappearance, AIFS stated:

“We have been in contact with Kenneth's family and university and we are hoping for his swift and safe return.”

The FBI is reportedly also assisting in the search for Ken DeLand Jr. through its office in Paris. A spokesperson for the US State Department stated,

“When a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts, and we share information with families however we can."

Luke Barr @LukeLBarr The FBI is offering assistance to French authorities as they continue to search for missing American Ken DeLand Jr., the agency said in a statement: The FBI is offering assistance to French authorities as they continue to search for missing American Ken DeLand Jr., the agency said in a statement: https://t.co/2g3bPeqtdr

The spokesperson further added,

“The Department of State has no higher priority than the welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad. We stand ready to provide appropriate assistance to U.S. citizens in need and to their families.”

Expressing extreme concerns about Ken, his family has stated that they don't understand why their son isn't reaching out to them. They said that it wasn't characteristic of him as he would reach out to them daily or every other day,

Kenneth DeLand further mentioned that the family has given interviews to many news outlets, and is hoping to receive a tip about their son soon. He added that he hopes that Interpol is involved. He also said that they are hoping that all these interviews and with the people's help, they can get a word about Ken's disappearance.

St. John Fisher University has confirmed that they will continue to cooperate with law enforcement officials to look for Ken DeLand Jr.

DeLand’s Facebook page has been inactive since November 19, 2022.

The family has described Ken DeLand Jr. as 6 ft. tall, weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red jacket and a scarf. He also had on blue pants, a gray beanie, sneakers, and a black backpack.

