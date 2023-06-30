Why did 100 Gecs cancel UK and European tour? Details explored as ticket holders receive emails

The 100 Gecs were set to perform across UK and Europe as part of their 10,000 Gecs tour from October 8-28, 2023, in cities such as Berlin and Manchester. However, the tour has been canceled, as per fans' reports on social media.

Fans became aware of the cancellation after receiving cancellation notices on their registered email from the ticketing partners of the tour. The email notices sent by the ticket vendors generally state:

"100 gecs’ 10,000 gecs tour 5 of the UK and EU in October 2023 will no longer be taking place as planned"

Quinn 🏳️‍🌈 @RadioQuinn

The only reason attendees, including myself, know it's cancelled is because of the email from the ticket site. Does anyone know why @100gecs have cancelled their UK & European tour? Nobody seems to be quite sure and neither Dylan or Laura have actually said anything about it.The only reason attendees, including myself, know it's cancelled is because of the email from the ticket site. Does anyone know why @100gecs have cancelled their UK & European tour? Nobody seems to be quite sure and neither Dylan or Laura have actually said anything about it.The only reason attendees, including myself, know it's cancelled is because of the email from the ticket site. https://t.co/uIKGxrdBTe

100 Gecs provide no explanation for cancellation

The 100 Gecs have not released a statement regarding the apparent cancellation of their UK and European tour. The duo's silence has resulted in reactions from their fans on social media, with many taking to Twitter to express their feelings.

Some netizens expressed their sadness at the cancellation. Others prompted the band for some kind of explanation for the cancellation of the tour. Some netizens pointed out that suddenly canceling events has become a trend in the music industry in the past few years. Some netizens have also mentioned that the band is known for such abrupt cancellations.

Nick Minieri @nickdawg 100 gecs tour suddenly cancelled, gorillaz tour suddenly cancelled, orville peck tour suddenly cancelled, and i'm sure there are others



something is definitely up... 100 gecs tour suddenly cancelled, gorillaz tour suddenly cancelled, orville peck tour suddenly cancelled, and i'm sure there are otherssomething is definitely up...

Liz (Lizzissippi) @Lizzissippi_ 100 gecs just cancelled their entire European tour 🙃 100 gecs just cancelled their entire European tour 🙃 https://t.co/DEjtQWsuTA

ellie @ellieirl 100 gecs if you don’t say why you cancelled this entire tour you will both never know peace 100 gecs if you don’t say why you cancelled this entire tour you will both never know peace

aoife @aoif3mg 100 gecs cancelled dublin wtf 100 gecs cancelled dublin wtf

Louis Van Keymeulen @Louisomeness mfw the amount of 100 Gecs concerts I bought tickets to and were subsequently cancelled is more than 1 mfw the amount of 100 Gecs concerts I bought tickets to and were subsequently cancelled is more than 1 https://t.co/RALpnaMc4l

💖marcus💖 @bimboysupreme found out 100 gecs cancelled their uk/eu tour and immediately started full body sobbing found out 100 gecs cancelled their uk/eu tour and immediately started full body sobbing https://t.co/cL4BS6y703

More about 100 Gecs and their music career

The 100 Gecs was formed after Laura Les and Dylan Brady met in high school and began to get along at a house party in 2012. The duo started collaborating in 2015, releasing their self-titled EP on July 12, 2016.

The duo released their first studio album, 1000 gecs, on May 31, 2019, after signing on with the label Dog Show. The album peaked at number 36 on the US album chart. The album also jump-started a dedicated fanbase for the band, with many paying tributes to the tree featured in the album's cover image.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with DIY magazine, 100 Gecs expressed their feelings regarding the fanbase and their tributes, stating:

"It’s so sick. People leave gifts under the tree now. If you go to the tree, people have posted update pictures of what’s underneath it."

The singer continued:

"It’s on the property of a business and they don’t clean it up I guess, because some of the stuff has been there for like, a year. There’s a Minecraft strategy guide, an air freshener… I wish I could remember everything! People just leave shit under there but, like, cool s**t. It’s fun."

Following the album's success, 100 Gecs released a remix album, titled 1000 gecs and the Tree of Clues. The album was moderately successful, peaking at number 12 on the Billboard Alternative album charts.

The band released their second studio album, 10,000 gecs, on March 17, 2023. The album became the band's first international album chart breakthrough, peaking at number 49 on the UK album downloads chart as well as at number 89 on the Australian album chart.

The 100 Gecs draw their influence from the experimental music and songwriting emerging from the integration of the Internet into mainstream consciousness, and its reflection in the post-Internet culture and art movement. The band's songs feature extensive references to the early Internet era softwares and practices, such as the Abberton Live Software.

Other influences cited by the band in various interviews include but are not limited to, artists such as Breathe Carolina, John Zorn, and I See Stars, as well as Naked City, Playboi Carti, 3OH!3, Cannibal Corpse, among others.

Poll : 0 votes