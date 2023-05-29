100 Gecs 2023 UK and European tour: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

The 100 Gecs have announced a new concert, titled Tour 5, which is scheduled to take place from October 8, 2023, to October 28, 2023, in venues across the UK and continental Europe. The announcement of the tour comes after the band's recently released studio album, 10,000 Gecs.

The band consisting of Dylan Brady and Laura Les announced the tour on social media, leaving fans over the moon. The tour will be preceded by a tour leg in the Asia-Pacific region.

General tickets for the tour are currently available via the band's official website, https://www.100gecs.com/tour/, and are priced at $89. It is important to note that interested individuals will have to pay an additional processing fee, depending on the venue of the show.

100 Gecs tour dates and venues

The 100 Gecs released their second studio album, 10,000 gecs, on March 17, 2023. The album has been a moderate success so far, peaking at number 59 on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as at number 49 on the UK Download album chart.

100 Gecs has been on tour since before the release of the album, with the tour starting with performances in Oceania, followed by a tour leg in North America, which ended on May 21, 2023, with a show at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California.

The full list of dates and venues for the 100 Gecs tour is listed below:

July 23, 2023 - Byron Bay, Australia at Splendour in the Grass

July 25, 2023 - Auckland, New Zealand at Power Station

July 30, 2023 - Nigata Prefecture, Japan at Fuji Rock Festival

October 8, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Astra

October 11, 2023 – Milan, Italy at Alcatraz

October 13, 2023 – Paris, France at Le Bataclan

October 14, 2023 – Cologne, Germany at Carlswerk Victoria

October 16, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg

October 17, 2023 – Utrecht, Netherlands at Tivoli Vredenburg

October 18, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique

October 20, 2023 – Bristol, UK at Marble Factory

October 21, 2023 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo

October 22, 2023 – Leeds, UK at O2 Academy

October 24, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland at Olympia

October 25, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland at O2 Academy

October 27, 2023 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Institute

October 28, 2023 – Manchester, UK at Academy

100 Gecs and their music career

The 100 Gecs was formed as a collaboration between Laura Les and Dylan Brady after they met in high school and stayed in touch while Laura pursued university studies in Chicago.

Speaking of their collaboration in an interview with Fader, the duo elaborated:

"We just wanted to do something together. We had no idea what it was going to sound like. We just looked at it as a one-off."

They later explained how the collaboration was freeing, unlike their work with other established artists.

They continued:

"It’s sick being able to do everything we want to do with each other. There was never a point where we were like, 'This is too crazy, I don’t think we can do this'"

100 Gecs released their debut studio album, 1000 Gecs, on May 31, 2019. The album was moderately successful, peaking at number 36 on the Independent Albums chart.

