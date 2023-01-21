100 Gecs Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more 

American hyperpop duo 100 Gecs recently announced their tour, scheduled to kick off in January. The tour set will be opened by electronic group Machine Girl and Swedish singer Fever Ray, serving as co-headliners on a few days.

The tour is in support of 100 Gecs' second album, titled 10,000 Gecs, which is scheduled to be released on March 17. The duo released their three-track EP Snake Eyes last month.

Presale for the US leg of the tour is from January 25 via Ticketmaster, with details for the general sale to be revealed soon.

100 gecs will kick off their tour on January 29 this year

The duo, consisting of Dylan Brady and Laura Les, will start their tour in New Zealand at the Laneway festival, after which they will head to Australia in February.

100 Gecs will then take a month-long break in March before kicking off the US leg of their tour from April 4. They will wrap up the tour on May 21 in Anaheim, California.

A complete schedule of dates and venues for the concert is as follows:

January 29 -- Auckland, New Zealand - Laneway Pre-Party

January 30 -- Auckland, New Zealand - Laneway Festival Auckland

January 31 -- Wellington, New Zealand - San Francisco Bath Club

February 03 -- Sydney, Australia - Metro Theatre

February 04 -- Fortitude Valley, Australia - Laneway Festival Brisbane

February 05 -- Sydney, Australia - Laneway Festival Sydney

February 09 -- Melbourne, Australia - Northcote Theatre

February 10 -- Adelaide, Australia - Laneway Festival Adelaide

February 11 -- Melbourne, Australia - Laneway Festival Melbourne

February 12 -- Perth, Australia - Laneway Festival Perth

April 04 -- San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic Auditorium

April 05 -- Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

April 07 -- Vancouver, British Columbia - PNE Forum

April 08 -- Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

April 09 -- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

April 12 -- Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex

April 13 -- Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

April 15 -- St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

April 16 -- Madison, WI - The Sylvee

April 18 -- Minneapolis, MN - Armory

April 20 -- Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

April 21 -- Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

April 22 -- Toronto, Ontario - History

April 24 -- Montreal, Quebec - M Telus

April 25 -- Boston, MA - Roadrunner

April 26 -- Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

April 28 -- New York, NY - Great Hall at Avant Gardner

May 01 -- Washington, D.C. - The Anthem *

May 02 -- Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

May 03 -- Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

May 05 -- Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

May 06 -- Austin, TX - Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 07 -- Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

May 09 -- St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

May 10 -- Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

May 11-13 -- Live Oak, FL - Echoland Festival

May 13 -- Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World Festival

May 16 -- Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

May 17 -- San Diego, CA - Soma

May 19 -- Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

May 21 -- Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

* with Fever Ray

In brief, about 100 Gecs

100 Gecs was formed in 2015, and self-released their first EP, 100 Gecs in 2016. Their debut album 1000 Gecs came out in 2019.

That was followed by 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues, which was released in July 2020. The first time tthe 100 Gecs duo Dylan and Laura met was at a mutual friends' house party in high school.

In an interview with MTV about their EP, the duo said:

"The first EP we made, we just holed up in my apartment and we were dead-set on making something. We just wanted to do anything we could." Dylan adds, "And then we put it on the back burner for, like, four years and then decided, 'Let's break this out again.'"

In 2020, 100 Gecs spoke about their discography with NME:

“People think that we’ve staked our entire career on the fact that we can be ironic really well… We’re not joking all the time… sometimes. A little bit. We’re having fun – we’re not fucking being ironic.”

The album 10,000 Gecs is a follow-up to the 2020 album 1000 Gecs & The Tree of Clues, which features high-profile guest artists including Charli XCX, Craig Owens, Cook and Fall Out Boy.

Poll : 0 votes