Dominic Fike Don’t Stare At The Sun UK Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more

American singer-songwriter and actor Dominic Fike has announced new dates to his tour, titled Don't Stare At The Sun Tour, which is scheduled to take place from September 19-23, 2023 in venues across the UK. The tour is set to be part of the larger Don't Stare At The Sun Tour.

Fans need order the singer's upcoming album Sunburn, which will be released on July 7, 2023, by July 10, 2023 at 15:00 pm BST in order to get early access to the tour. The album can be ordered from the singer's official website (https://store.on-repeat.co.uk/collections/dominic-fike).

General tickets for the tour will be available from July 14, 2023 at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster (https://www.ticketmaster.com/dominic-fike-tickets/artist/2647396)

Dominic Fike building momentum for album with her tour

Dominic Fike is set to release his second studio album, Sunburn, on July 7, 2023. The singer is supporting the album with a full tour, starting with a North American tour which ends with a show at the Iroquios Amphitheater in Louisville, Kentucky on August 30, 2023.

The North American tour will be followed by newly announced UK tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Dominic Fike tour is given below:

July 13 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 14 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Stage AE

July 16 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Skyline Stage at the Mann

July 19 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Lena Horne Bandshell

July 20 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Leader Bank Pavilion

July 21 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at Pier Six Pavilion

July 23 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Red Hat Amphitheater

July 25 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

July 26 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Nashville Municipal Auditorium

July 29 2023 – Miami, Florida at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

August 01 2023 – Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

August 03 2023 – Irving, Texas at Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 04 2023 – Austin, Texas at Moody Amphitheater

August 06 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

August 08 2023 – Los Angeles California at Greek Theatre Los Angeles

August 09 2023 – Los Angeles California at Greek Theatre Los Angeles

August 10 2023 – Standford, California at Frost Amphitheatre

August 13 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at UBC at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

August 17 2023 – Magna, Utah at Great Saltair

August 18 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom

August 19 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroon

August 21 2023 – Des Moines, Iowa at Water Works Park Amphitheater

August 22 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Armory Minneapolis

August 24 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 25 2023 – Sterling Heights, Michigan at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 27 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Massey Hall

August 29 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio at ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

August 30 2023 – Louisville, Kentucky at Iroquois Amphitheater

September 20 2023 – Manchester, UK at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

September 22 2023 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy Birmingham

September 23 2023 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

Tracing Dominic Fike and his music career

Dominic Fike released his debut EP, Don't Forget About Me, Demos, on October 16, 2018, after joining Columbia records. The EP peaked at number 17 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

Following the success of his EP, the singer released his debut studio album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, on July 31, 2020. The album peaked at number 28 on the Kiwi album chart.

Aside from his music career, Dominic Fike is also known for his role as Eliot in the HBO teen drama Euphoria, which premiered on June 16, 2019, who's third season remains suspended due to the ongoing struggle for writers' rights in America.

