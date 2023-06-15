Senses Fail has announced a new tour, titled the "Life is Not A Waiting Room" 2023 tour, which is slated to kickstart from September 1, 2023, to October 6, 2023, in venues across mainland USA. The tour is in celebration of the 15 year anniversary of the band's third studio album, Life Is Not a Waiting Room.
The band announced the tour, which will feature supporting performances by Holding Absence as well as Thousand Below, via a post on their official Instagram page, revealing the tour dates and venues as well.
Tickets, priced at $121 plus processing fees, will be availlable from June 15, 2023, at 10 am local time. Fans can purchase the tickets from the band's official site (https://linktr.ee/sensesfail).
Senses Fail celebrate 15 year anniversary of album with tour
Senses Fail released their third studio album, Life Is Not a Waiting Room, on October 7, 2008. The album was a major success, charting at number 18 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The band is now set to celebrate the 15 year anniversary of the album with their upcoming tour.
Joining the band in their celebration will be the Welsh rock band Holding Absense, who are best known for their second studio album, The Greatest Mistake of My Life, which was released on April 16, 2021. The album peaked at number 90 on the UK album chart.
The upcoming tour will also be graced by the post-hardcore band Thousand Below. The full list of dates and venues for the Senses Fail tour is given below:
- September 1, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Brooklyn Bowl
- September 2, 2023 – San Diego, California at House of Blues
- September 3, 2023 – Mesa, Arizona at Nile
- September 5, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at Echo Lounge
- September 6, 2023 – Houston, Texas at White Oak Music Hall
- September 8, 2023 – Orlando, Florida at House of Blues
- September 9, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Masquerade
- September 10, 2023 – Alton, Virginia at Blue Ridge Rock Festival
- September 12, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at Baltimore Soundstage
- September 13, 2023 – Buffalo, New York at Town Ballroom
- September 14, 2023 – New York City, New York at Irving Plaza
- September 15, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at TLA
- September 16, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Paradise
- September 18, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at St. Andrew's Hall
- September 20, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Roxian
- September 21, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at King of Clubs
- September 22, 2023 – Lakewood, Ohio at The Roxy
- September 23, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at House of Blues
- September 24, 2023 – Louisville, Kentucky at Louder Than Life Festival
- September 26, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Varsity Theatre
- September 27, 2023 – Lawrence, Kansas at Granada
- September 28, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Summit Music Hall
- September 29, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Complex
- September 30, 2023 – Boise, Idaho at Treefort Music Hall
- October 2, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Crocodile
- October 3, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Revolution
- October 5, 2023 – Sacramento, California at Aftershock Festival
- October 6, 2023 – Anaheim, California at House of Blues
In brief, about Senses Fail and their music career
Senses Fail was formed as a collaboration between Buddy Nielsen, Garrett Zablocki, Dan Miller, and James Gill. Soon enough, Dan Trap, who was only 14 years old at the time, joined the group as well. However, Gill was quickly replaced by Mike Gita due to his irreconciable differences with the rest of the band.
The band released their debut studio album, Let It Enfold You, on September 7, 2004. The album peaked at number 34 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 2 on the US Indie album chart.
Senses Fail achieved critical acclaim with their second studio album, Still Searching, which was released on October 10, 2006. The album peaked at number 15 on the Billboard 200 album chart.