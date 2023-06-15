Senses Fail has announced a new tour, titled the "Life is Not A Waiting Room" 2023 tour, which is slated to kickstart from September 1, 2023, to October 6, 2023, in venues across mainland USA. The tour is in celebration of the 15 year anniversary of the band's third studio album, Life Is Not a Waiting Room.

The band announced the tour, which will feature supporting performances by Holding Absence as well as Thousand Below, via a post on their official Instagram page, revealing the tour dates and venues as well.

Tickets, priced at $121 plus processing fees, will be availlable from June 15, 2023, at 10 am local time. Fans can purchase the tickets from the band's official site (https://linktr.ee/sensesfail).

Senses Fail celebrate 15 year anniversary of album with tour

Senses Fail released their third studio album, Life Is Not a Waiting Room, on October 7, 2008. The album was a major success, charting at number 18 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The band is now set to celebrate the 15 year anniversary of the album with their upcoming tour.

Joining the band in their celebration will be the Welsh rock band Holding Absense, who are best known for their second studio album, The Greatest Mistake of My Life, which was released on April 16, 2021. The album peaked at number 90 on the UK album chart.

The upcoming tour will also be graced by the post-hardcore band Thousand Below. The full list of dates and venues for the Senses Fail tour is given below:

September 1, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Brooklyn Bowl

September 2, 2023 – San Diego, California at House of Blues

September 3, 2023 – Mesa, Arizona at Nile

September 5, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at Echo Lounge

September 6, 2023 – Houston, Texas at White Oak Music Hall

September 8, 2023 – Orlando, Florida at House of Blues

September 9, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Masquerade

September 10, 2023 – Alton, Virginia at Blue Ridge Rock Festival

September 12, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at Baltimore Soundstage

September 13, 2023 – Buffalo, New York at Town Ballroom

September 14, 2023 – New York City, New York at Irving Plaza

September 15, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at TLA

September 16, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Paradise

September 18, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at St. Andrew's Hall

September 20, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Roxian

September 21, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at King of Clubs

September 22, 2023 – Lakewood, Ohio at The Roxy

September 23, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at House of Blues

September 24, 2023 – Louisville, Kentucky at Louder Than Life Festival

September 26, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Varsity Theatre

September 27, 2023 – Lawrence, Kansas at Granada

September 28, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Summit Music Hall

September 29, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Complex

September 30, 2023 – Boise, Idaho at Treefort Music Hall

October 2, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Crocodile

October 3, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Revolution

October 5, 2023 – Sacramento, California at Aftershock Festival

October 6, 2023 – Anaheim, California at House of Blues

In brief, about Senses Fail and their music career

Senses Fail was formed as a collaboration between Buddy Nielsen, Garrett Zablocki, Dan Miller, and James Gill. Soon enough, Dan Trap, who was only 14 years old at the time, joined the group as well. However, Gill was quickly replaced by Mike Gita due to his irreconciable differences with the rest of the band.

The band released their debut studio album, Let It Enfold You, on September 7, 2004. The album peaked at number 34 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 2 on the US Indie album chart.

Senses Fail achieved critical acclaim with their second studio album, Still Searching, which was released on October 10, 2006. The album peaked at number 15 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

