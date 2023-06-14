MEO Kalorama 2023: Lineup, tickets, dates, and all you need to know

MEO Kalorama is back for another year, with its 2023 edition scheduled from August 31, 2023, to September 2, 2023, at the Parque Da Bela Vista in Lisbon, Portugal. The festival is promoting itself based on its sustainability and representation parameters, with over 40% of the lineup comprising female artists.

The organizers announced the festival, which will feature performances by artists such as Florence + the Machine, M83, and Ethel Caine, via a post on their official Instagram page:

General tickets are priced at €160 plus processing fees. Tickets are available at https://meokalorama.pt/en/tickets.

The Prodigy and Florence + the Machine will headline MEO Kalorama 2023

MEO Kalorama will be headlined by the electronic music band The Prodigy on its first day. The band is best known for their 1997 album The Fat of the Land, which was a chart-topper on the UK, Australian, Austrian, Finnish, Irish, Dutch, and Norwegian charts, as well as the Billboard 200 album charts.

On Day 2, MEO Kalorama will be headlined by the indie-rock band Florence + the Machine, who rose to prominence with their second studio album, Ceremonials, released on October 28, 2011. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK, Australian, Irish, and Kiwi album charts, respectively.

Arcade Fire, a Canadian indie rock band, will headline the festival on Day 3. The band's third studio album, The Suburbs, which was released on August 2, 2010, has received the most acclaim. The album peaked as the chart-topper on the Canadian, Belgian, Irish, UK, Portuguese, and Billboard 200 album charts.

The full lineup of the MEO Kalorama Festival 2023 is listed below by date:

Day 1, August 30, 2023:

The Prodigy

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The Blaze

M83

Metreonomy

Amyl and The Sniffers

BK'

Josef Jose Gonzalez

Shame

Pongo

Rita Vian

Scuru Fitchadu

Tulpa Ruiz

Rato Chines

Silk Nobre

Panorama:

Ben UFO

Call Super B2B Anz

Chima Isaaro

Gazzi

Peach

Day 2, September 1, 2023:

Florence + the Machine

Aphex Twin

ARCA

Belle & Sebastien

FKJ

Baxter Dury

Capitao Fausto

Ethel Cain

Shygirl

Tamino

EU. Clides

James Holden

Holy Nothing

Gui Aly

NECXO

Panorama:

John Talbot

Moxie

Nicholas Lutz

Phoebe

Violet

Day 3, September 2, 2023:

Arcade Fire

Foals

The Hives

Siouxsie

Pabllo Vittar

Dino De Santiago

Sen Senra

Nu Genea

Young Fathers

Charlie Cunnigham

CMAT

Junior Boys

Selma Uamusse

Hause Plants

Snake GR

Panorama:

Budino

Dinamarca

Lil Silva

Saint Caboclo

Tiga

Tijiana T

The MEO Kalorama festival adheres to the guidelines set in Agenda 2030 in terms of its goals to end environmental degradation as well as protect the representation of traditionally disadvantaged communities such as the LGBTQIA+ community. The festival is currently celebrating its second year, with the inaugural edition of the festival being held in September 2022.

More about the artists headed to MEO Kalorama 2023

Josef Gabriel Gonzalez is an indie singer-songwriter best known for his debut studio album, Veneer, released on October 29, 2003. The album peaked at number 2 on the Swedish and Irish album charts, respectively.

Foals is an indie-rock band from Britain that rose to prominence with their third studio album, Holy Fire, released on February 11, 2013. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Australian album chart as well as at number 2 on the UK album chart.

Ethel Cain, born Hayden Silas Anhedönia, is an American singer-songwriter who rose to critical acclaim with her debut studio album, Preacher's Daughter, which was released on May 12, 2022.

