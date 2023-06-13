The Prodigy ‘Army of the Ants’ UK tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

The Prodigy have announced a new tour, titled Army of Ants, scheduled to take place from November 16 to November 24, 2023, in venues across the UK. Army of Ants will be the band's second full-length headline tour in the UK since the death of their frontman, Keith Flint.

The tour, which will be preceded by international performances at festivals such as the Exit Festival in Serbia, was announced by the band via a post on their official Instagram page:

Presales for the tour start on June 14, 2023, at 9.30 am local time. Interested patrons must sign up on https://emails.gigsandtours.com/p/7K73-9P/sign-up-for-the-prodigy-pre-sale-access?pfredir=1 by June 13, 2023, 5 pm local time to access the presale.

To note, general tickets will be available from June 16, 2023, at 9.30 am local time. These tickets are priced at £73.20 plus processing fees and can be availed at https://theprodigy.com/live-dates/.

The Prodigy's upcoming tour is a celebration of 25 year anniversary of their album

The band is currently celebrating the 25-year anniversary of their third studio album, The Fat of the Land, which was released on June 30, 1997. The album was a major success, peaking as a chart-topper on all the major album charts, including the Billboard 200 album chart as well as the Australian, German, and Irish album charts.

Speaking about the new tour in an exclusive interview with NME, band member Liam Howlett stated that the band will continue to balance integrity with hullabaloo in their live act:

“Whatever we do, we will always make sure we fully represent what we have always been about: integrity, respect and to bring maximum ruckus… That’s what this band exists for.”

The full list of dates and venues for The Prodigy UK tour is given below:

November 16, 2023 - Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

November 17, 2023 - Manchester, UK at AO Arena

November 18, 2023 - Leeds, UK at First Direct Arena

November 20, 2023 - Brighton, UK at Brighton Center

November 21, 2023 - Cardiff, UK at Motorpoint Arena

November 23, 2023 - Birmingham. UK at Utilita Arena

November 24, 2023 - London, UK at Alexandria Palace

Tracing The Prodigy and their music career

The Prodigy was formed as a collaboration between Liam Howlett, Keith Flint, Leeroy Thornhill, Sharky as well as Maxim in Essex, UK in 1995. The band pioneered the breakbeat subgenre of Big Beat, which combined electronica with rave aesthetics, among other influences.

The band released their debut studio album, Experience, on September 28, 1992, with the album being produced by the label XL. The album was moderately successful on the charts, peaking at number 12 on the UK album chart as well as at number 20 on the Dutch album chart.

Following the success of their debut studio album, The Prodigy released their second studio album, Music for the Jilted Generation, on July 4, 1994. The album was a major success, peaking as a chart-topper on the UK and Irish album charts.

The Prodigy gained critical acclaim with their fifth studio album, Invaders Must Die, which was released on February 18, 2009. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart and sold over 2 million copies worldwide following its release.

The band has received a number of accolades over the years. Notably among them are the Best British Dance Act award at the 1997 Brit Awards and the Best Alternative award at the 1997 MTV Europe Music Awards.

