The Aftershock Festival, an annual rock and metal music festival held at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California, is back with the 2023 edition. The festival will take place from October 5, 2023, to October 8, 2023.

The 2023 edition of the Aftershock Festival, which will feature performances by artists such as Megadeath, Pantera, and Queens of the Stone Age, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival:

Tickets are currently available from the official website of the festival, https://aftershockfestival.com/passes. $379.99 plus processing costs is the cost of general admission tickets. VIP tickets are $719.99 plus applicable processing charges.

Avenged Sevenfold, Tool, Korn, and Guns N' Roses to headline Aftershock 2023

Avenged Sevenfold, the heavy-metal band from Huntington, California, who rose to prominence with their second studio album, Waking the Fallen, will be the headliner for day 1 of the Aftershock festival.

The alternative metal band Tool, who rose to prominence for their experimental soundscape and whose fourth studio album, 10,000 Days, won the Best Recording Package Grammy at the 2007 Grammy Awards, will perform as the festival's headlining act on Day 2.

On Day 3, Aftershock 2023 will be headlined by the American nu-metal band Korn, who rose to prominence with their third studio album, Follow the Leader. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart, selling 268,000 copies within the first week of its release.

On Day 4, the festival will be headlined by the heavy metal band Guns N Roses, who rose to prominence with their twin albums, Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II, both of which were released in 1991.

The full list of artists performing at the Aftershock Festival 2023 is listed below:

Day 1, October 5, 2023:

Avenged Sevenfold

Incubus

Turnstile

The Cult

AFI

Pennywise

Nothing But Thieves

L7

White Reaper

Senses Fail

Don Broco

The Bronx

Nothing, Nowhere.

DeathByRomy

Beauty School Dropout

Bob Vylan

Holding Absence

Pinkshift

Thousand Below

Starbenders

SeeYouSpaceCowboy

Static Dress

Letdown.

Day 2, October 6, 2023:

Tool

Godsmack

Limp Bizkit

Megadeth

Coheed and Cambria

Skillet

Bad Omens

The Hu

Deafheaven

Memphis May Fire

Converge

Fire From the Gods

Polaris

Rain City Drive

Gideon

Currents

Varials

Strange Kids

Dragged Under

Tallah

HANABIE.

Widow7

Death Valley Dreams

Day 3, October 7, 2023:

Korn

Pantera

311

Corey Taylor

Parkway Drive

Babymetal

Polyphia

Dethklok

Avatar

Fever 333

The Amity Affliction

Sleep Token

Escape the Fate

Boston Manor

Fame on Fire

Catch Your Breath

Ten56

Reddstar

Holy Wars

'68

Ithaca

Devil's Cut

Traitors

Fox Lake

All Waves

As You Were

Day 4, October 8, 2023:

Guns N’ Roses

Queens of the Stone Age

Rancid

I Prevail

Dance Gavin Dance

Daughtry

Badflower

Billy Talent

Mayday Parade

Suicide Silence

Movements

Ayron Jones

You Me At Six

Dead Poet Society

Austin Meade

Alpha Wolf

Jehnny Beth

Redlight King

Tigercub

Call Me Karizma

Ryan Oakes

Gnome

Luna Aura

Asava

More about the artists headed to Aftershock 2023

Queens of the Stone Age is an American rock band from Palm Desert, California, who rose to prominence with their second studio album, Rated R, which peaked at 54 on the UK album charts and at 16 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

Texas-based Pantera, a heavy metal band, became well-known after releasing their seventh studio album, Far Beyond Driven. The album was a critical success, peaking at number 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

