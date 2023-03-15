The Aftershock Festival, an annual rock and metal music festival held at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California, is back with the 2023 edition. The festival will take place from October 5, 2023, to October 8, 2023.
The 2023 edition of the Aftershock Festival, which will feature performances by artists such as Megadeath, Pantera, and Queens of the Stone Age, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival:
Tickets are currently available from the official website of the festival, https://aftershockfestival.com/passes. $379.99 plus processing costs is the cost of general admission tickets. VIP tickets are $719.99 plus applicable processing charges.
Avenged Sevenfold, Tool, Korn, and Guns N' Roses to headline Aftershock 2023
Avenged Sevenfold, the heavy-metal band from Huntington, California, who rose to prominence with their second studio album, Waking the Fallen, will be the headliner for day 1 of the Aftershock festival.
The alternative metal band Tool, who rose to prominence for their experimental soundscape and whose fourth studio album, 10,000 Days, won the Best Recording Package Grammy at the 2007 Grammy Awards, will perform as the festival's headlining act on Day 2.
On Day 3, Aftershock 2023 will be headlined by the American nu-metal band Korn, who rose to prominence with their third studio album, Follow the Leader. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart, selling 268,000 copies within the first week of its release.
On Day 4, the festival will be headlined by the heavy metal band Guns N Roses, who rose to prominence with their twin albums, Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II, both of which were released in 1991.
The full list of artists performing at the Aftershock Festival 2023 is listed below:
Day 1, October 5, 2023:
- Avenged Sevenfold
- Incubus
- Turnstile
- The Cult
- AFI
- Pennywise
- Nothing But Thieves
- L7
- White Reaper
- Senses Fail
- Don Broco
- The Bronx
- Nothing, Nowhere.
- DeathByRomy
- Beauty School Dropout
- Bob Vylan
- Holding Absence
- Pinkshift
- Thousand Below
- Starbenders
- SeeYouSpaceCowboy
- Static Dress
- Letdown.
Day 2, October 6, 2023:
- Tool
- Godsmack
- Limp Bizkit
- Megadeth
- Coheed and Cambria
- Skillet
- Bad Omens
- The Hu
- Deafheaven
- Memphis May Fire
- Converge
- Fire From the Gods
- Polaris
- Rain City Drive
- Gideon
- Currents
- Varials
- Strange Kids
- Dragged Under
- Tallah
- HANABIE.
- Widow7
- Death Valley Dreams
Day 3, October 7, 2023:
- Korn
- Pantera
- 311
- Corey Taylor
- Parkway Drive
- Babymetal
- Polyphia
- Dethklok
- Avatar
- Fever 333
- The Amity Affliction
- Sleep Token
- Escape the Fate
- Boston Manor
- Fame on Fire
- Catch Your Breath
- Ten56
- Reddstar
- Holy Wars
- '68
- Ithaca
- Devil's Cut
- Traitors
- Fox Lake
- All Waves
- As You Were
Day 4, October 8, 2023:
- Guns N’ Roses
- Queens of the Stone Age
- Rancid
- I Prevail
- Dance Gavin Dance
- Daughtry
- Badflower
- Billy Talent
- Mayday Parade
- Suicide Silence
- Movements
- Ayron Jones
- You Me At Six
- Dead Poet Society
- Austin Meade
- Alpha Wolf
- Jehnny Beth
- Redlight King
- Tigercub
- Call Me Karizma
- Ryan Oakes
- Gnome
- Luna Aura
- Asava
More about the artists headed to Aftershock 2023
Queens of the Stone Age is an American rock band from Palm Desert, California, who rose to prominence with their second studio album, Rated R, which peaked at 54 on the UK album charts and at 16 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.
Texas-based Pantera, a heavy metal band, became well-known after releasing their seventh studio album, Far Beyond Driven. The album was a critical success, peaking at number 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.