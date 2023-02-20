American hard rock and heavy metal band Guns N Roses has released a teaser for their upcoming world tour. This was done as part of their collaboration with NASCAR on the Daytona 500 race held this weekend.

The 44-second video showcases footage of the race and various Guns N Roses concerts, mixing it with the announcement:

The announcement has caused fans all over the world to go stir-crazy with impatience, and this one fan's reactions can easily sum up the excitement.

While very little is known about the tour currently, fans can sign up for the exclusive Nightrain packages on the band's official website here.

Guns N Roses announcement welcomed by fans

Fans of the band were quick to respond to the announcement, with many taking to social media to express their joy, impatience, and other feelings stirred up by it. Some fans prayed for dates in their locations to be among the venues the band would choose to play at.

Meanwhile, others responded sarcastically to the little information that was available on the band's website.

HSauce @HSauce_ GUNS N ROSES IS DOING A WORLD TOUR PLEASE LET THERE BE CANADA DATES GUNS N ROSES IS DOING A WORLD TOUR PLEASE LET THERE BE CANADA DATES 🙏🙏🙏

TAPE @tapemachines cool. thanks for promoting your 2023 tour and all the information i can get at your web site, guns n roses cool. thanks for promoting your 2023 tour and all the information i can get at your web site, guns n roses https://t.co/kJ2F7EMwgl

Nikopol @Nikopol888_



Who's Going? GUNS N ROSES 2023 World Tour?Who's Going? GUNS N ROSES 2023 World Tour?Who's Going? 😎

Some even wondered about the band members' age and health issues.

That Racing Fan B @Indyfordfan @frenando_alga

Who would you pick for them? I have a couple thoughts. @acdc Who would be the singer though? Brian Johnson appears to not be healthy enough to tour, and Axl Rose seems to be doing his thing with Guns N' Roses. They would have to pick a new singer, most likely.Who would you pick for them? I have a couple thoughts. @frenando_alga @acdc Who would be the singer though? Brian Johnson appears to not be healthy enough to tour, and Axl Rose seems to be doing his thing with Guns N' Roses. They would have to pick a new singer, most likely.Who would you pick for them? I have a couple thoughts.

UnholyBlasphemer&GroggyEgdelord @TinyVag

Axle can't sing & fat slash reminds me of how old i am @Nikopol888_ I just can'tAxle can't sing & fat slash reminds me of how old i am @Nikopol888_ I just can't Axle can't sing & fat slash reminds me of how old i am

Others were excited by the announcement, and some compared it to the band's 1978 tour.

Roger Smith @Nuk3dawg

Guns n Roses world tour 2023.!!! Lean your chair back on 2 legs &

Throw down

#1987alloveragain Magnolia in the summer air, bob whites calling at dusk.. cozy table in Chastain park amphitheater and a good Sauvignon blancGuns n Roses world tour 2023.!!! Lean your chair back on 2 legs &Throw down Magnolia in the summer air, bob whites calling at dusk.. cozy table in Chastain park amphitheater and a good Sauvignon blanc Guns n Roses world tour 2023.!!! Lean your chair back on 2 legs &Throw down#1987alloveragain

Bill Wagner @billybagels89 Guns N Roses reunion tour? I don't care if Axl sounds like crap, I'm there Guns N Roses reunion tour? I don't care if Axl sounds like crap, I'm there

Tracing Guns N Roses music career

Guns N Roses began as a collaboration between Axl Rose, rhythm guitarist Stradlin, lead guitarist Tracii Guns, drummer Rob Gardner, and bassist Ole Beich in 1985. The band's lineup, however, was finalized in 1996, with the replacements of Guns, Gardner, and Beich by Slash, Steven Adler, and Duff McKagan respectively.

They made their first breakthrough with the album Appetite for Destruction, which was released on July 21, 1987. The album was a commercial success but was poorly received in the War on Drugs atmosphere of the late 1980s in the US. The single Welcome to the Jungle was used in the Clint Eastwood starring film The Dead Pool.

In 1988, the band released their second album, G N' R Lies, sparking immediate controversy with the single One in a Million. The single was accused of being racist and homophobic due to the presence of derogatory terms in the lyrics.

The band gained critical acclaim with their twin albums, Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II, released in 1991. The albums debuted at number 1 and 2 spots respectively on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and sold more than 35 million copies worldwide.

After their twin albums, the band remained in a rough patch, with only sporadic activity in the next few years, until the release of the album Chinese Democracy in 2008.

In 2012, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, against the wishes of band member Axl Rose.

