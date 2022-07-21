Guns N' Roses Singapore and Bangkok concert: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

The American rock band Guns N' Roses has announced a concert scheduled to take place in Bangkok on November 9 at the SCG Stadium in Muang Thong Thani. It will be followed by a concert on November 12 at the Singapore National Stadium. It is unclear if the band will announce more shows for Southeast Asia.

The ticket sale for Nightrain members (band membership) for the Bangkok show will begin on July 26 at 11.00 am ICT. The sale for the public will begin on July 28 on Ticketmelon.

The prices for the Bangkok shows begin at THB4,000 and go up to THB6,500 while free standing tickets are priced at THB5,500 and THB7,000.

Tickets for the November 12 Singapore show will be available from July 28 at 10.00 am ICT via Ticketek, Sports Hub, and GHY Culture and Media. Tickets for the show are priced at S$128, $168, $208, $228, $248 and $288.

Guns N' Roses had earlier announced two dates for Japan - November 5 and 6, with both shows slated to take place at the Saitama Super Arena. However, they are yet to release details on the public sale of tickets.

Guns N' Roses Australia and New Zealand tour details

After their Asian tour, Guns N' Roses will head to Australia on November 18, followed by New Zealand in December.

Here's their schedule for their tour Down Under:

Nov 18, 2022 -- Optus Stadium -- Perth, AU

Nov 22, 2022 -- Suncorp Stadium -- Brisbane, AU

Nov 24, 2022 -- Metricon Stadium -- Gold Coast, AU

Nov 27, 2022 -- Accor Stadium -- Sydney, AU

Nov 29, 2022 -- Adelaide Oval -- Adelaide, AU

Dec 3, 2022 -- Melbourne Cricket Ground -- Melbourne, AU

Dec 8, 2022 -- Sky Stadium -- Wellington, NZ

Dec 10, 2022 -- Eden Park -- Auckland, NZ

Tickets for the Australian and New Zealand Tour dates are available on the band’s official website.

More about Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses is an American rock band which was formed in 1985. The current lineup consists of vocalist Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash, bassist Duff McKagan, guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, and keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese.

In 1987, the band released their debut album Appetite for Destruction, which consisted of hit singles, including Welcome to the Jungle, Paradise City, and Sweet Child o' Mine. In 1988, they released their sophomore album, G N' R Lies. In 1991, the band released Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II albums, which were simultaneously recorded and released.

The albums featured singles including You Could Be Mine, covers of Live and Let Die and Knockin' on Heaven's Door, and a trilogy of ballads including Don't Cry, November Rain, and Estranged, featuring notably high-budget music videos.

In 1993, the band released an album titled, The Spaghetti Incident? which was their last studio album before Slash and McKagan initially departed. Slash and McKagan rejoined the band in 2016 for the 'Not in This Lifetime... Tour', which became the third-highest-grossing concert tour on record.

