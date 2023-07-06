Beverly Glenn-Copeland North American Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Beverly Glenn-Copeland has announced a new tour, titled Beverly Glenn Copeland and Friends, which is scheduled to take place from October 15 - 25, 2023. The tour is in support of the singer's upcoming album, The Ones Ahead.

The singer recently made an exciting announcement about his upcoming tour on his official Instagram page. The tour will include special guest performances, although the names of these guests have not yet been revealed.

Tickets for the tour will be available from July 12, 2023, at 10:00 am EDT. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased via the singer's official website (https://beverlyglenncopeland.com/) as well as Bandsintown (https://www.bandsintown.com/a/15080435-beverly-glenn-copeland).

Beverly Glenn-Copeland is building momentum for his album with a tour

Beverly Glenn-Copeland is set to release his first new album in 20 years, The Ones Ahead, on July 28, 2023. Speaking about the album, and its single Africa Calling, the singer stated in a press statement:

"In the ’80s, I had the honor of performing with an incredible artist named Dido, a master of the drums indigenous to West Africa. The beauty of this drumming tradition is explored in Africa Calling."

The singer continued:

"Over the years, in many conversations, I have come to understand that I share an undefinable, unnamed feeling—a calling—with many other members of the African diaspora, a bone-deep need to explore and express our heritage."

The singer is embarking on the newly announced North American tour in support of his new album.

The full list of dates and venues of the Beverly Glenn-Copeland tour is given below:

October 15, 2023 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Eastminster United Church

October 18, 2023 - Montreal, Quebec at Le National

October 21, 2023 - North Adams, Massachusetts at MassMoCA

October 23, 2023 - Queens, New York City, New York at Knockdown Center

October 25, 2023 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at First Unitarian Church Sanctuary

In a 2021 interview with The New York Times, the singer elaborated on his opinions and feelings regarding touring at his age, stating:

"The amount of time that I could go out and about, as a person who is now 77, is very limited. It’s difficult to travel and be on the road at any age, but especially at my age, most of which has to do with the physical reality that your body starts breaking down."

The singer continued:

"I have a trick knee — I have to travel with crutches. When I do a concert online, the lighting isn’t as spectacular, but it’s more intimate, because I’m able to get up on my audience and talk to them in a way that I cannot when I’m onstage. The stage has wonderful characteristics, but in truth I prefer the intimacy of that connection."

Beverly Glenn-Copeland is best known for his 1986 album Keyboard Fantasies, which was rediscovered by the Japanese record collector Ryota Masuko in 2015. The album was subsequently reissued, which led to its popularity in the independent music scene.

