Who was Rick Froberg? Details explored as the frontman of Drive Like Jehu and Hot Snakes dies at 55

Rick Froberg, best known for being the lead vocalist of the American post-hardcore band Drive by Jehu, and for being a member of other bands such as Hot Snakes and Pitchfork, died on June 30, 2023, at the age of 55. The singer was popular for creating visual art, including cover images, for all his bands.
The news about his demise was announced by his old friend and collaborator, John Reis, via a post on his official Instagram page on July 1, 2023. Reis mentioned in the post that the musician died of "natural causes" and that he would miss his old friend.
"Rick passed away suddenly last night from natural causes. His art made life better. The only thing he loved more than art and rock n roll was his friends. He will forever be remembered for his creativity, vision and his ability to bring beauty into this world. I love you, Rick. I will miss you for the rest of my life," he wrote.
Rick Froberg began his career in the music industry with Pitchfork
Rick Froberg was born on January 19, 1968, and lived in Los Angeles, California. The singer began his career with the band Pitchfork, which he formed in 1986 in collaboration with John Reis, Don Ankrom, Joey Piro, and Nick Frederick.
The band released its only full-length studio album, Eucalyptus, in 1990 under the local label Nemesis Records. The album failed to make the charts, and went out of issue soon after its release, before it was re-released by John Reis and his label Swami Records in 2003.
Following the disbandment of Pitchfork, Rick Froberg and John Reis formed the band Drive by Jehu, which released its eponymously titled debut studio album in 1991. Both the debut album and the band's subsequent studio album, Yank Crime, won the hearts of fans.
After Drive by Jehu disbanded, the singer moved to New York and switched careers to work as a visual artist, making the art for Reis' new band Rocket from the Crypt. In an interview with Nothing Major, the singer and artist elaborated on his work as an artist, stating:
"I've been drawing pictures since I could hold a pencil. Art, not sure. For others to decide. It does predate the guitar playing, yes."
The singer began working with Hot Snakes after he was invited by Reis to help with the vocals for a set of recorded tracks. The band remained the artist's side project with on/off schedules as each member was living in a different city.
After Hot Snakes, Rick Froberg began singing for the band Obits. The singer found his first major album success with the band, with its debut studio album, I Blame You, which peaked at number 47 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.
Fans pay tribute to Rick Froberg
Several fans took to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their sorrow as the news about the singer's passing surfaced online. Fans called him an "icon" as they sent their condolences to his friends and family.
Details about Froberg's funeral and memorial service are currently awaited.