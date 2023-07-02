Who was Rick Froberg? Details explored as the frontman of Drive Like Jehu and Hot Snakes dies at 55

Rick Froberg, best known for being the lead vocalist of the American post-hardcore band Drive by Jehu, and for being a member of other bands such as Hot Snakes and Pitchfork, died on June 30, 2023, at the age of 55. The singer was popular for creating visual art, including cover images, for all his bands.

The news about his demise was announced by his old friend and collaborator, John Reis, via a post on his official Instagram page on July 1, 2023. Reis mentioned in the post that the musician died of "natural causes" and that he would miss his old friend.

"Rick passed away suddenly last night from natural causes. His art made life better. The only thing he loved more than art and rock n roll was his friends. He will forever be remembered for his creativity, vision and his ability to bring beauty into this world. I love you, Rick. I will miss you for the rest of my life," he wrote.

Rick Froberg began his career in the music industry with Pitchfork

Rick Froberg was born on January 19, 1968, and lived in Los Angeles, California. The singer began his career with the band Pitchfork, which he formed in 1986 in collaboration with John Reis, Don Ankrom, Joey Piro, and Nick Frederick.

The band released its only full-length studio album, Eucalyptus, in 1990 under the local label Nemesis Records. The album failed to make the charts, and went out of issue soon after its release, before it was re-released by John Reis and his label Swami Records in 2003.

Following the disbandment of Pitchfork, Rick Froberg and John Reis formed the band Drive by Jehu, which released its eponymously titled debut studio album in 1991. Both the debut album and the band's subsequent studio album, Yank Crime, won the hearts of fans.

After Drive by Jehu disbanded, the singer moved to New York and switched careers to work as a visual artist, making the art for Reis' new band Rocket from the Crypt. In an interview with Nothing Major, the singer and artist elaborated on his work as an artist, stating:

"I've been drawing pictures since I could hold a pencil. Art, not sure. For others to decide. It does predate the guitar playing, yes."

The singer began working with Hot Snakes after he was invited by Reis to help with the vocals for a set of recorded tracks. The band remained the artist's side project with on/off schedules as each member was living in a different city.

After Hot Snakes, Rick Froberg began singing for the band Obits. The singer found his first major album success with the band, with its debut studio album, I Blame You, which peaked at number 47 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

Fans pay tribute to Rick Froberg

Several fans took to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their sorrow as the news about the singer's passing surfaced online. Fans called him an "icon" as they sent their condolences to his friends and family.

NortonSinclair @SinclairNorton R.I.P. Rick Froberg



Drive Like Jehu, Hot Snakes, The Obits, Pretty much the soundtrack of my life for the last 30 years.



An icon has been lost R.I.P. Rick Froberg Drive Like Jehu, Hot Snakes, The Obits, Pretty much the soundtrack of my life for the last 30 years. An icon has been lost https://t.co/5WNw2kbwjk

Steven Severin @thechimp43 I’m such a huge Drive Like Jehu/Pitchfork fan that it’s a gut punch to learn Rick Froberg has passed. I wanted them to play Bumbershoot so bad but couldn’t make it work. Happy I got to see them play a lot but it’s never enough. Damn. Putting on some Eucalyptus and cranking it up. I’m such a huge Drive Like Jehu/Pitchfork fan that it’s a gut punch to learn Rick Froberg has passed. I wanted them to play Bumbershoot so bad but couldn’t make it work. Happy I got to see them play a lot but it’s never enough. Damn. Putting on some Eucalyptus and cranking it up. https://t.co/BXkNaDkNIw

dan faughnder @danfaughnder Rick Froberg Forever



Terrible phone photo from the best comeback show anyone has ever played



8.31.14 Rick Froberg ForeverTerrible phone photo from the best comeback show anyone has ever played8.31.14 https://t.co/IdFCk40MJd

Mark E Commerce @SharkConnor I once told someone that if there was a heaven for me it would be seeing Hot Snakes every day. So very sad to hear of Rick Froberg’s passing. So very fortunate to have seen Obits and Hot Snakes. I once told someone that if there was a heaven for me it would be seeing Hot Snakes every day. So very sad to hear of Rick Froberg’s passing. So very fortunate to have seen Obits and Hot Snakes.

Devon Milley @DevonMilley Rick Froberg IS Rock and Roll. The greatest of all time.



So greatful my Wife and I got to see Hot Snakes live. Extremely greatful my buddy and I had the privilege of sharing the stage with Obits.



RIP to a true legend. Rick Froberg IS Rock and Roll. The greatest of all time. So greatful my Wife and I got to see Hot Snakes live. Extremely greatful my buddy and I had the privilege of sharing the stage with Obits. RIP to a true legend. https://t.co/EmLHCB6AmD

Donovan🤘 @donomite5

open.spotify.com/track/1lYmkw2x… So sad to hear about Rick Froberg. I saw him with Drive Like Jehu, but never saw Hot Snakes. RIP. "Plenty for All" will always be one of my favorite songs. Saying I loved Obits too seems weird to say, but that band of his was awesome too. So sad to hear about Rick Froberg. I saw him with Drive Like Jehu, but never saw Hot Snakes. RIP. "Plenty for All" will always be one of my favorite songs. Saying I loved Obits too seems weird to say, but that band of his was awesome too.open.spotify.com/track/1lYmkw2x…

chris harding thornton @chrishardingth1 I am crushed like all hell to hear of the passing of Rick Froberg. Thank you, Rick Froberg. m.youtube.com/watch?v=ECvtj2… I am crushed like all hell to hear of the passing of Rick Froberg. Thank you, Rick Froberg. m.youtube.com/watch?v=ECvtj2…

Details about Froberg's funeral and memorial service are currently awaited.

