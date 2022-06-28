The Big Climate Thing 2022: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

The Big Climate Thing, a new climate-themed music festival slated to take place in New York, has announced its lineup. The inaugural edition of the three-day festival, presented by Climate Control Projects, will span from September 16 to September 18 at Forest Hills Stadium. Headliners for The Big Climate Thing festival include The Roots, Haim, and Sheryl Crow.

Pitchfork quoted a representative for Climate Control Projects as saying:

“The purpose of the event is to serve as a unified call to action for artists, fans and the music industry itself. The event is focused on creating an inclusive community that centres a message of climate justice. By that we mean, those least responsible for causing climate change are paying the highest price of its catastrophic effects, and that climate change exacerbates existing inequities such as income inequality, housing and food insecurity, systemic racism, and gender inequality.”

The Big Climate Thing 2022: Festival lineup and tickets

Apart from the headliners, namely The Roots, Haim and Sheryl Crow, the lineup for The Big Climate Thing 2022 includes Courtney Barnett, Princess Nokia, Antibalas, Bonny Light Horseman, Guster, Mykki Blanco, Pom Pom Squad, Sunflower Bean, The Weather Station, Valerie June, The Flaming Lips, Khruangbin, and Mykki Blanco. More performers are likely to be announced soon.

The presale for The Big Climate Thing festival will begin on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, and the general sale will follow on Thursday, June 30, at 10:00 AM ET. More information about the ticket packages can be found on the festival’s website, where the sale is also slated to go live.

More about The Big Climate Thing 2022

A single stage event presented by Climate Control Projects, the festival will be a mixture of music performances and climate programming like videos, discussions, and calls to action.

The proceeds from the event will go to EarthPercent, a non-profit launched by Brian Eno. The organisation is aiming to channel music-industry funds to climate initiatives and raise $100 million by 2030. With the venue being situated alongside Reverb and Forest Hills Stadium, the festival will be carbon-mapped in order to reduce its environmental impact.

Rolling Stone quoted a statement given by Sunflower Bean’s Julia Cumming:

“I believe that music is one of the most powerful communication tools we have on this planet, way deeper than just words could ever express. Music has to power to influence people’s decisions by touching their hearts and relating to them on the human condition. We are all facing the same problem: this is all our home and it happens to be on fire. If we can figure out how to properly utilize music in this era of the climate crisis, I know more good could be done.”

Tara Lindman was also quoted by the publication as saying:

“When I imagine a stadium full of people coming together for a climate event centered on music, what I imagine is an enormous opportunity to feel a solidarity that has been so missing here. I truly hope that an enormous in-person event can have some power to bring people together and create some common experience around climate, and push those in attendance to examine their climate feelings and push through them enough to act.”

A representative of The Big Climate Thing festival noted that they focus on progress rather than perfection so as to encourage the audience to take the first step without having to worry about getting everything correct on the very first day.

