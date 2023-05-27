EXCLUSIVE: K-pop singer AOORA dishes on the Korean remake of the iconic Bollywood song ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ and his goals for 2023

Multi-hyphenated K-pop artist AOORA, known by his real name Park Min-jun, boasts many talents - singer, songwriter, producer, and fashion enthusiast. As part of his new endeavor, he took on the challenge to redesign the iconic Bollywood track Jimmy Jimmy from the 1982 Hindi movie Disco Dancer starring the veteran star Mithun Chakraborty. The song was composed by the late legendary composer of the 80s Bappi Lahiri and sung by Parvati Khan and Vijay Benedict.

Forty-one years after its original release, the talented Korean singer AOORA reimagined the Disco and dance-pop track of Bollywood in the 80s to suit the sonic palette of the millennial and Gen-Z demographic, who enjoy grooving to the modern sounds of K-pop.

Dressed in a shimmery silver jacket with his hair slick back perfectly, he remodels himself as the Jimmy of today’s time as he belts out the newly created Indo-Korean song to create a more slick version of the iconic song, retaining its original essence with a generous dose of K-pop flavor.

In collaboration with the equally renowned FRIDAYYY, the two stalwarts pay a brilliant homage to the magical era of the 80s, Bappi Lahiri, and the strengthening cultural relationship between Korea and India. In an exclusive chat with SK POP’s Anwaya Mane, AOORA dishes on remaking Jimmy Jimmy for the Indo-Korean fans, collaboration with K-pop producer and DJ FRIDAYYY and what fans can look forward to in 2023.

Q: Hello Aoora. Thank you so much for taking out time to speak with me. Hope you are doing well!

AOORA: Hello and thank you. I appreciate the opportunity to participate in this interview. I'm doing well. I hope you are doing well too.

Q) For our readers’ benefit tell us more about yourself, your music, your interests, MBTI, etc.

AOORA: Namaste! I am AOORA, a K-pop singer and producer. It's a pleasure to meet you all. As a Korean, I have a passion for content planning, music production, fashion fusion, video creation, and most importantly, being cherished by my fans. I have a keen interest in video production, particularly in crafting short, humorous videos. Lately, I have been thoroughly enjoying this creative pursuit. According to the MBTI, my personality type is 'ENTJ,' which means known for its strong leadership qualities.

Q) Congratulations on being chosen to recreate the iconic Bollywood song Jimmy Jimmy! How did this come to fruition?

AOORA: I feel incredibly honored and grateful to have collaborated on an outstanding song Jimmy Jimmy. It is a groundbreaking achievement to be the first Korean artist to officially release a fusion of Bollywood and K-pop! During my concerts in Jammu and Mumbai last February, I developed a deep fascination with Indian music and culture. This presented a fantastic opportunity for me to collaborate with the Saregama label and embark on my own original music series project, blending Indian melodies with K-pop arrangements. This visit to India to work on Jimmy Jimmy has been like a dream come true. I feel extremely fortunate to have met wonderful people at every step of my journey in India, resulting in this amazing outcome.

Q) Did you hear of the song Jimmy Jimmy before being offered to recreate it? Did you feel a connection to the song when you first heard it?

AOORA: Although I have mainly been exposed to recent songs such as Maan Meri Jaan, Naatu Naatu, and Badtameez Dil, Jimmy Jimmy was a new experience for me. Initially, it felt unfamiliar, but after listening to it a few times, I noticed several similarities with K-pop.

Q) Please take us through your creative process of blending modern elements of K-pop with the nostalgia of the original Jimmy Jimmy song.

AOORA: Collaborating with the K-pop producer and DJ, FRIDAYYY, on this song was a unique experience. This collaboration happened in the Indo-Korean style, which gave the track a distinct blend of both cultures. I recognized the points of similarity with K-pop and aimed to make the song even more engaging by incorporating a modern twist. As someone who has always had an affinity for disco sounds, I believe it created a powerful synergy. While the original Jimmy Jimmy had dreamy vocals that evoke nostalgia, I wanted to infuse it with a more dynamic vocal delivery and a stronger impact by adding rap elements. I also drew inspiration from Michael Jackson's singing style from the 80s.

Q) Bollywood and K-pop have a unique dance-music formula. What similarities and differences did you discover between the two during the making of Jimmy Jimmy?

AOORA: I observed that Jimmy Jimmy and K-pop share enjoyable elements that resonate with each other. The more you listen to Jimmy Jimmy, the more it starts to feel like K-pop. It has a similar vibe to old-school K-pop. The main difference lies in the language.

Q) Remakes are a tricky business. How did you ensure that you recreated the song in a way that appeases the older as well as newer fans?

AOORA: I didn't want to rely solely on existing successful methods but aimed to bring something new to the table. Given that K-pop elements were integrated, and as a solo singer, I tried to infuse various emotions into my vocal tone to keep it from becoming monotonous. Fortunately, the reactions around me have been positive, but I believe time will tell.

Q) How do you want Indian and Korean fans to remember your version of Jimmy Jimmy?

AOORA: I hope that people will remember "Korea and India's Jimmy is AOORA!" Just like the nostalgic feelings evoked by listening to old songs, I aspire for Jimmy Jimmy to become a wonderful song that people will fondly remember while listening to my Jimmy Jimmy in 2023.

Q) Which other classic Bollywood song from Saregama’s vast catalogue would you love to recreate and why?

AOORA: Auva Auva Koi Yahan Nache is a song I am familiar with, and it resonates deeply with me. I genuinely desire to experiment with this song and give it a touch of K-pop.

Q) Moving to your career a bit. You have been a solo artist for almost a decade now. What are some significant changes you have witnessed in the K-pop industry?

AOORA: I believe there is a greater focus on K-pop from global fans nowadays. When I was active, singers had a relatively short lifespan of 5 to 7 years. Since Korea is not a large country and is highly sensitive to trends, it was disappointing to witness how quickly things change. However, I find it remarkable that many artists like myself are now enjoying international success, thanks to the love and support of K-pop fans worldwide.

Q) How has your experience been collaborating with Indian artists so far? What is your favorite aspect of Indian music?

AOORA: I had the pleasure of collaborating with Aksh Baghla for the first time in January. During that time, we recorded in Korea, filmed a music video, and combined our videos with Indian artists. It was an incredibly enjoyable experience, and I feel privileged to have started this journey with such a talented artist. What I appreciate the most about Indian music is its vibe, energy, power, camaraderie, fashion, and dance. Deep down, I feel a strong connection with the Indian people, which is why I have been drawn to Indian music even more in recent times.

Q) Finally, what are your goals for 2023? Anything, in particular, your fans should look forward to after Jimmy Jimmy and a message for your Indian fans?

AOORA: I am currently preparing for a performance on 28 May in Chandigarh, and I have several upcoming projects with Saregama in the works. With each album release, my goal is to bring joy and surprise to my audience. Additionally, I have concerts and performances scheduled for September and December. I look forward to delivering more unforgettable experiences for all my fans. From my performances in Mumbai, Jammu, and Jalandhar in 2023, every moment has felt like a dream, and I am filled with immense happiness. I am grateful beyond words and aspire to continue living this life of music forever. I promise to bring you even better music! Thank you, India, from the bottom of my heart.

The multi-faceted K-pop soloist made his debut in 2011 with the K-pop group AA under the label Wellmade Star Entertainment, enthralling fans with his incredible vocal range, charisma, and enchanting aura on stage.

Post AA's disbandment in 2014, the talented singer deep-dived into making a successful solo career with the 19+ rated album 69 accompanied by its title track Body Party. Since he embarked on his solo career, he has showcased his versatile talent through various genres. One of the jewels in his solo career is the song - Because I'm Crazy which put him on the K-pop map.

Fans can connect with the Jimmy Jimmy hitmaker via his Instagram - @aoora69.

