On May 24, 2023, BTS' SUGA departed from the Incheon International Airport to resume his solo world tour schedule from Jakarta, Indonesia. Akin to every time a BTS member takes a flight for their schedules, ARMYs online not only wished the idol a safe flight but also advised and warned fans against visiting the airport in hopes of seeing the member since it's a clear breach of privacy.

However, as the idol reached Indonesia, fans were disappointed to see many photos and videos of him leaked on the internet. When fans delved deeper, they were even more frustrated to learn that the promoter and airport officials who oversaw the idol's visit to the country were responsible for leaking these images.

Fans express anger at the staff who leaked BTS SUGA's private schedules and images

As the images and videos of SUGA on his private schedules reached the internet, fans were angered, expecting it to be done by sasaengs who endlessly breach the privacy of K-pop idols. Fans were shocked to see that they had been independently shared online by the staff after being released. Upon discovering the same, fans were disappointed at the professionalism and security maintained by the staff.

SUGA STREAM 🥢 @932220SG SUGA has headed for Indonesia via Incheon International Airport to kick off his Asia tour starting on May 26 till June 25!



HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT YOONGI SUGA has headed for Indonesia via Incheon International Airport to kick off his Asia tour starting on May 26 till June 25! HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT YOONGI https://t.co/JboetMTUyn

When the idol was about to take his flight to Jakarta, Indonesia, for his Agust D Tour, fans went on Twitter, flooding tweets that requested fans not to go to the airport to respect SUGA's privacy. The impact was so huge that the words "DO NOT GO TO THE AIRPORT," "INDOMYREMEMBER," "NoINDOMYatAirport," etc., trended on Twitter. Despite several warnings, fans were quite disappointed to see images and videos of him at the airport.

Angered by the situation, fans brought to attention the cause behind the breach of SUGA's privacy. ARMYs gather information regarding the companies included, which are Soekarna-Hatta International Airport, Ditjen Imigrasi, Angkasa Pura II Airport, and the promoter IME Indonesia. Given that all the information leaked about the idol comes from the staff of these companies, fans write messages to them requesting that they discipline their staff.

Chaska Orla @chaskaorla We, Indonesian ARMY had thousand problems, from the ticketing sale, issue on internal ticket sales, scammer, scalper, until yesterday, when they gave us LOW GRADE QUALITY OF things (lanyard, etc).

They never respond any single complaint.

But NOW, THE BIGGEST PROBLEM ARISE.- We, Indonesian ARMY had thousand problems, from the ticketing sale, issue on internal ticket sales, scammer, scalper, until yesterday, when they gave us LOW GRADE QUALITY OF things (lanyard, etc).They never respond any single complaint.But NOW, THE BIGGEST PROBLEM ARISE.-

Chaska Orla @chaskaorla THEIR STAFFS (promotor) and airport staffs LEAKED YOONGI'S PRIVATE SCHEDULE. EVEN PHOTOS & VIDEOS OF HIM IN PRIVATE PLACES.

The proofs are everywhere, even they also uploaded on youtube.

Indonesian ARMY are well-behave, BUT OUTSIDERS ARE NOT.

Since this thing will compromise- THEIR STAFFS (promotor) and airport staffs LEAKED YOONGI'S PRIVATE SCHEDULE. EVEN PHOTOS & VIDEOS OF HIM IN PRIVATE PLACES. The proofs are everywhere, even they also uploaded on youtube.Indonesian ARMY are well-behave, BUT OUTSIDERS ARE NOT.Since this thing will compromise-

𝐒𝐔𝐆𝐀 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐚 🇮🇩 🥢 @SugaIndoFanbase Dear @ime_indonesia why all SUGA's private pictures and schedules even places he visited/going to visit are leaked, his pictures and videos are being spread by people who claim as themselves as staff. Please tighten your security and It should be taken seriously! Dear @ime_indonesia why all SUGA's private pictures and schedules even places he visited/going to visit are leaked, his pictures and videos are being spread by people who claim as themselves as staff. Please tighten your security and It should be taken seriously!

voo is gonna see yoongi!! @bangtans4lyfer

INDOMY REMEMBER

DO NOT GO TO THE AIRPORT

#NoINDOMYatAirport

HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT YOONGIINDOMY REMEMBERDO NOT GO TO THE AIRPORT HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT YOONGIINDOMY REMEMBERDO NOT GO TO THE AIRPORT#NoINDOMYatAirport https://t.co/bGaRnxJmUS

𝚖𝚊𝚛𝚜𝚑🇺🇦⁷𝚠𝚊𝚜 𝚜𝚊𝚟𝚎𝚍 𝚋𝚢 ⟭⟬ @BTSaremy7lights Do not go to the airport. There is no argument that is good enough or will be accepted in this case. I don’t care how far away you’ll be, I don’t care how civil you’ll be, the rules are for the members safety. If you blatantly ignore them you do not care about their safety. Do not go to the airport. There is no argument that is good enough or will be accepted in this case. I don’t care how far away you’ll be, I don’t care how civil you’ll be, the rules are for the members safety. If you blatantly ignore them you do not care about their safety.

Erin 🍀 Taehyung’sPinguImpression⁷ @TaehyungPingu i cannot believe we still have to have these conversations in the year of our lord 2023, but for the love of god do not go to the airport in the hopes of seeing an idol. i cannot believe we still have to have these conversations in the year of our lord 2023, but for the love of god do not go to the airport in the hopes of seeing an idol.

Fans draw attention to the issue through a variety of social media platforms to get the attention of the companies involved and to increase awareness of it among other fans. Unsettled and angered by the situation, fans demand the tightening of their security, better management of their staff members, and a statement of apology and explanation regarding the situation at hand.

Additionally, fans also hope that the people involved in the breach of SUGA's privacy are held accountable for their actions and face the repercussions accordingly.

As the idol continues his schedule with Agust D Tour in Jakarta, Indonesia, fans hope for better security as he continues his travel throughout his Asian leg. Given that it is the first time Indonesian ARMYs are seeing SUGA after the last tour he did with BTS, they are not only excited to see him perform again but are also excited for the solo songs he'll be rolling out as the concert's setlist.

