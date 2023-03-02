"Needs to answer for their crimes": Ticketmaster faces severe backlash as BTS’ SUGA concert prices leave fans enraged

Ticketmaster is facing the wrath of BTS’ SUGA’s fans, many of whom took to social media to rally against the sky-high ticket prices for the idol's upcoming concert.

For those unversed, the pre-sale for the Agust D hitmaker’s much-anticipated tour in August went live on Wednesday, March 1, for ARMYs who had the membership access code.

Ticketmaster had previously warned fans that due to BTS’ SUGA’s insane popularity, chances are “that many interested fans will not be able to get tickets,” adding that even ARMYs with pre-sale access are not guaranteed tickets during the actual purchase.

However, the internet witnessed absolute pandemonium the day the pre-sale tickets went live, as fans complained about the exorbitant ticket prices and took to social media to collectively complain against Ticketmaster.

🚀134340 miles from sanity⁷💫🪞 @naija0329 On God, Ticketmaster needs to answer for their crimes in terms of dynamic pricing. Literally 10 mins into ticket sales, and this Platinum Presale bullsht was jacking tickets for the 100s up to almost $1k. Mind you, there's no difference between Platinum and Regular. On God, Ticketmaster needs to answer for their crimes in terms of dynamic pricing. Literally 10 mins into ticket sales, and this Platinum Presale bullsht was jacking tickets for the 100s up to almost $1k. Mind you, there's no difference between Platinum and Regular.

Fans of BTS’ SUGA infuriated by the insanely high prices for the rapper’s upcoming solo concert in the U.S.

Last month, BIG HIT MUSIC officially announced that BTS’ SUGA will be embarking upon his first solo world tour (sans his bandmates) under his alternate stage name Agust D.

This left American ARMYs excited, as BTS’ SUGA is the first member of the group to have a solo tour and many are looking forward to watching the Daechwita hitmaker live.

However, Ticketmaster’s insanely high ticket prices, and the fact that there will not be a general sale for Suga’s upcoming tour due to “extremely high demand” during the pre-sale, has left a sour taste in audiences’ mouths.

🐤t⁷•🪞FACE•on the street🐿️ @taniedl8 @Ticketmaster stop with the platinum tickets. i still see them on there 5 hours later, popping in then greying out then appearing again. release them at the fixed prices. @Ticketmaster stop with the platinum tickets. i still see them on there 5 hours later, popping in then greying out then appearing again. release them at the fixed prices.

MK⁷🌻 #APBP @mk_friendly



This is looking very much like having your cake and eating it too. @Ticketmaster But didn't you say Platinum seating was to help tickets be available AFTER the presale period? If that's not the case, then just sell the tickets at their original price for ARMYs who are buying in the presale?This is looking very much like having your cake and eating it too. @Ticketmaster But didn't you say Platinum seating was to help tickets be available AFTER the presale period? If that's not the case, then just sell the tickets at their original price for ARMYs who are buying in the presale?This is looking very much like having your cake and eating it too. https://t.co/j7WEyJPQoJ

jenny⁷ FACE🪞ON THE STREET 💚 @lovelypjmhobi this is insane INSANE ticketmaster a whole scam and i cant believe they are still getting away with this this is insane INSANE ticketmaster a whole scam and i cant believe they are still getting away with this https://t.co/U3PVwrPz8e

💜 @Miharu_sama @Ticketmaster resales should not be allowed, if you are gonna sell your ticket, you should NOT have gotten a code, you should have let those of us who WANT to go to get a chance to get a ticket. this lottery system is a scam. you did us dirty TM. @Ticketmaster resales should not be allowed, if you are gonna sell your ticket, you should NOT have gotten a code, you should have let those of us who WANT to go to get a chance to get a ticket. this lottery system is a scam. you did us dirty TM. https://t.co/5YWfa56qk5

itmfiddler ❤️‍🔥VIBING!❤️‍🔥 @itmfiddler @naija0329 Yeah, my tickets ended up costing an insane amount. I didn't even realize it until after I had paid because it was 2 hrs in and I was desperate by then. they aren't even good seats and I paid over $1k each @naija0329 Yeah, my tickets ended up costing an insane amount. I didn't even realize it until after I had paid because it was 2 hrs in and I was desperate by then. they aren't even good seats and I paid over $1k each

Strong Power⁷, Thank You! ✘ 🪞 @KakePop3 HYBE, hello. How are you? I have a suggestion. How about you bow out of SM and buy Ticketmaster? Or start your own ticketing company? Oh and also buy a radio station that plays all the HYBE artists 24/7? HYBE, hello. How are you? I have a suggestion. How about you bow out of SM and buy Ticketmaster? Or start your own ticketing company? Oh and also buy a radio station that plays all the HYBE artists 24/7? https://t.co/ev3kH9kAsv

Jin Ha Lee⁷ @ElegantLogic Every time I go through the ticketing process, I am AMAZED at how what ticketmaster is doing is legal in this country. 🫠 Every time I go through the ticketing process, I am AMAZED at how what ticketmaster is doing is legal in this country. 🫠

In a tweet published by Ticketmaster on Monday, the organizers for BTS’ SUGA’s upcoming U.S. tour made 100 percent of the tickets available for the Army member presale.

Ticketmaster @Ticketmaster REMINDER: The Tour Organizers will be making 100% of tickets available for purchase during the ARMY MEMBER Presale. If all tickets are purchased during the ARMY MEMBER Presale, there will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Onsale. REMINDER: The Tour Organizers will be making 100% of tickets available for purchase during the ARMY MEMBER Presale. If all tickets are purchased during the ARMY MEMBER Presale, there will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Onsale.

The pre-sale tickets went live on March 1, Wednesday, for ARMYs who had the member access code. Additionally, Ticketmaster announced that general sale tickets will go live on Thursday, if there are any tickets left at all.

Shortly after this, Ticketmaster confirmed there won’t be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Public Onsale.

Ticketmaster @Ticketmaster UPDATE for SUGA | Agust D TOUR IN U.S. — Due to extremely high demand during today’s ARMY MEMBER Presale, there will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Onsale. UPDATE for SUGA | Agust D TOUR IN U.S. — Due to extremely high demand during today’s ARMY MEMBER Presale, there will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Onsale.

This is not the first time that Ticketmaster has been slammed by fans

ARMYs, who had access to the pre-sale that began on March 1, Wednesday, revealed that they faced several issues in addition to the insanely high ticket prices, similar to the overpriced tickets for Taylor Swift’s fall concert.

This caused a massive brouhaha between Ticketmaster and Taylor Swift’s fans which led to a lawsuit against Ticketmaster's parent company, Live Nation. In the lawsuit, dissatisfied fans claimed that Ticketmaster and Live Nation have created a sort of monopoly by eliminating competition within the market, allowing the companies to raise prices.

g!!🃏 @jiminugh ticketmaster is holding onto good seats and releasing them as PLATINUM after arenas look look sold out to scam fans and break our banks this is so fucked ticketmaster is holding onto good seats and releasing them as PLATINUM after arenas look look sold out to scam fans and break our banks this is so fucked https://t.co/jmdCdGfg3H

They also received a massive backlash in February when American fans were trying to secure tickets for Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour.

Furthermore, multiple fans complained of Ticketmaster’s Platinum pricing, which is usually introduced when the demand hits an all-time high. ARMYs and various other fans have complained that Ticket Master has repeatedly abused the Platinum ticket pricing privilege and exploited customers.

BTS’ SUGA will kick off his solo world tour in New York

LADY_V⁷💋ᶜᵃʳᵒ @ladyVarmy7 Fast glimpse of what it was for me to finally get the ticket! Just for the sake of it… #AgustD_SUGA_Tour Fast glimpse of what it was for me to finally get the ticket! Just for the sake of it… #AgustD_SUGA_Tour https://t.co/vfCXy5c2k6

SUGA will kick off his tour in the United States in April, where he is slated to perform at Belmont Park and Newark at the end of April. After a brief break, he will perform in Rosemont on May 3, 5, and 6, followed by another mini-break.

His next stop will be in Los Angeles, where he will perform on May 10, 11 and 14, with Oakland serving as the final stop, where he is slated to perform on May 16 and 17.

He will then return to Asia to perform in Jakarta, Indonesia, from May 26 to 28. After a slightly longer break, he will perform in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 10 and 11, and in Singapore on June 17 and 18.

He will return to his home country to hold a special two-night concert at Seoul’s Jamsil Indoor Stadium on June 24 and 25. More information regarding his Japan dates will be unveiled soon.

Poll : 0 votes