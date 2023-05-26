Meet all 13 contestants of Queendom Puzzle: Weekly's Zoa, Momoland's JooE, and more

The much-awaited list of contestants participating in Queendom Puzzle is finally out. Fans are excited about the unique gathering of female K-pop idols from the industry. As announced by Mnet, the show will be hosted by Taeyeon.

While Queendom had full K-pop girl groups compete against each other, Mnet's sequel to the reality show will take a different turn.

By bringing in particular members from different K-pop groups, the show will act as a project to form a unit group consisting of the contestants who make it through the missions that they're put into during the course of the show.

The thirteen contestants will be separated into two groups. DROP The Beat and Athena will be competing against each other to create the final lineup of seven members.

All Queendom Puzzle contestants from the teams, DROP The Beat and Athena

1) Former Momoland's JooE

Belonging to DROP The Beat team of Queendom Puzzle is the South Korean rapper and singer, Lee Joo-woon, better known as JooE from the former group Momoland. The group that was formed through the reality survival show, Finding Momoland, and debuted on November 10, 2016, disbanded on January 27, 2023. All the members who were housed under MLD Entertainment left the agency, and JooE's appearance will be her first following the dissolution of the group.

2) Rocket Punch's Yeonhee

Yeonhee or Kim Yeon-hee is a South Korean singer, housed under Woollim Entertainment. She made her debut with the K-pop girl group, Rocket Punch, on August 7, 2019, with the mini-album, Pink Punch. She is both the vocalist and the leader of the group. She'll also be participating under the DROP The Beat team of Queendom Puzzle.

3) Rocket Punch's Suyun

Another Rocket Punch member who'll be participating in Queendom Puzzle is Suyun, who's also seated in the DROP The Beat team. Suyun or Kim Su-yun stands as one of the vocalists of Rocket Punch, and prior to her debut with the group, she participated in a reality survival show called Produce 48 in 2018. However, she was eliminated in the eighth episode after being ranked at 47th place.

4) Weeekly's Soojin

The next member who'll be performing under the Queendom Puzzle's DROP The Beat team is Weeekly's Soojin. Also known as Lee Soo-jin, she debuted under IST Entertainment with the other Weeeky members on June 30, 2020. Prior to this, she participated in the MIXNINE survival show and also momentarily debuted under FAVEGIRLS. She's now the leader and main dancer of Weeekly.

5) Weeekly's Zoa

Along with Soojin, Weeekly's Zoa will also be performing under Queendom Puzzle's DROP The Beat group. Also known as Jo Hye-won, the idol stands as the main rapper, visual, and also the maknae (or youngest) of Weekekly. She debuted under IST Entertainment as Weekly rolled out its first mini-album We Are with its title track, Tag Me (@Me).

6) TripleS' Seoyeon

The first member who was revealed under the ever-expanding girl group, TripleS, is Yoon Seo-yeon. After her debut as S1 on May 1, 2022, the idol has participated in the group's subunits (KR)ystal Eyes and LOVElution. She's worked on the TripleS' first mini-album, ASSEMBLE, along with the subunit (KR)ystal Eyes's album, AESTHETIC. Seoyeon is the last member of Queendom Puzzle's DROP The Beat team.

7) AOA's Chanmi (Dohwa)

The first member of Queendom Puzzle's second team, Athena, is AOA's Chanmi. The South Korean singer and actress debuted under AOA on August 9, 2012, and also appears in the group's sub-unit, AOA Cream. Prior to participating in Queendom Puzzle, the idol also popped up on another surgical show called GIRL'S RE:VERSE earlier this year.

8) Rocket Punch's Juri

The third member from Rocket Punch on Queendom Puzzle is Juri Takahashi, a Japanese singer based in South Korea. While she made her debut with Rocket Punch in 2019, she was also active with the former girl group AKB48 between the years 2012 and 2015. She'll be performing under the group Athena for the reality show.

9) Former Lovelyz' Kei

Kim Ji-yeon or Kei will also be performing under the group, Athena. The South Korean singer and musical actress made her debut with Lovelyz in November 2014. Additionally, she made her debut as a soloist with her mini-album Over and Over on October 8, 2019. The idol left her initial entertainment with Lovelyz, Palmtree Island Entertainment, and joined ATOZ Entertainment for her solo debut.

10) Weki Meki's Elly

Jung Haerim, also known as Elly, debuted as a singer and actress under Fantagio Entertainment. She is also the lead vocalist of the girl group, Weki Meki, which debuted on August 8, 2017, with the mini-album, Weme. In addition to her contributions to the group, she's also participated in OST construction for K-dramas including Gangnam Beauty and My Only One.

11) H1KEY's Hwiseo

Another member of Queendom Puzzle's Athena team is Hwiseo who's housed under GLG Entertainment. The idol made her first debut in 2022 as a vocalist with the girl group, H1-KEY. The group rolled out their first album, Rose Blossom, in 2023, which featured the song, "You Are My Key."

12) Former NMB48's Miru

The next Athena member performing on Queendom Puzzle is Miru Shiroma, the Japanese singer who debuted under the now-disbanded group, NMB48. She appeared on Mnet's previous survival reality show, Produce 48. After the group's disbandment, she continued her career as a singer and actress under Universal Music Japan.

13) Former BNK48's Faii (Fye)

The last member of Queendom Puzzle and Athena is Fye, who's popularly known as BNK48's Faii. The group stands for Bangkok48, a Thai-based idol group that consisted of around 30 members from four generations. Fye or Fyeqodgurl is a singer, songwriter, producer, and actress under D.U.M.B. She made her solo debut in 2022 with the single, "Gone Gurl."

With the two groups, DROP The Beat and Athena, performing their signature songs "Charismatic" and "SNAP" as their first mission, fans can't wait to see more of their performances in Queendom Puzzle.

