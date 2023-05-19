Mnet revealed the first thirteen contestants of Queendom Puzzle on May 18, 2023. The reality show has artists from K-pop girl groups competing against each other and is a sequel to Queendom. While the prequel essentially had the same theme, the new show would form a unit by putting together artists from various K-pop groups.

The idols participating in the reality show will differ in their age, generation of K-pop, music genre, and position making it an exciting watch. The show will premiere on June 13, 2023.

While the total number of idols participating in the show is still unknown, Queendom Puzzle's first lineup has already excited fans with its unique gathering. The thirteen idols, coming from various K-pop groups, will be separated into two units, PICK-CAT and PICK on the top. Given that Mnet holds a reputation for rolling out interesting reality shows, fans' anticipation for the show grows with this reveal.

Several fans took to social media to express their excitement with one even saying that they were "LIVING" for it.

Fans love the lineup of the first thirteen contestants of Mnet's Queendom Puzzle

Fans were already excited before Mnet announced the lineup for their reality show. They expected legendary artists from Queendom like MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl, and (G)-IDLE to participate in Queendom Puzzle. Needless to say, they were quite satisfied with the partial reveal of the contestants of the upcoming reality show.

The thirteen contestants who've been separated into the groups, PICK-CAT and PICK on the top, released a performance of them rolling out two new songs. PICK-CAT performed a powerful, enthusiastic song called SNAP, PICK on the top rolled out a cheerful song named, Charismatic.

PICK-CAT's members that performed SNAP include:

WJSN's Yeoreum

CLC's Yeeun

Cherry Bullet's Bora

h1-KEY's Riina

Cherry Bullte's Chaerin

Purple Kiss' Yuki

LIGHTSUM's Sangah

PICK on the top's members that performed Charismatic include:

Weeekly's Jihan

Cherry Bullet's Jiwon

Weeekly's Soeun

Woo!ah!'s Wooyeon

TripleS' Jiwoo

Woo!ah!'s Nana

As the first lineup of Queendom Puzzle's thirteen contestants was revealed, fans were excited and gushed over the same. Given that the lineup gathered artists from various K-pop generations, fans are intrigued as to how their interactions would be when the show finally premiers. Additionally, they continue to ponder over who the other contestants will be.

With the current high expectations for the first thirteen contestants, fans' speculations widen to as many groups that can possibly participate. Given that SNSD's Taeyeon is the MC of Queendom Puzzle fans are eager to see how the show will go with her in the lead.

The previously speculated and confirmed contestants of Queendom Puzzle, Lee Chaeyeon and LABOUM's Haerin have dropped out of the show. However, since they already began shooting for the show, they'll be seen in the signal performances but won't continue forward with the competition.

